The new Anthropologie Katie Hodges collab is a masterclass in California cool

A new collaboration is in at Anthropologie: Katie Hodges' exclusive chic West Coast-inspired line has finally arrived and its airy picks have us dreaming of summer already.

The collaboration, which features bedroom and living room buys, exudes a laid-back, aesthetic that will have you hankering after sunny days in the Golden State.

Since we know Anthropologie sales and collabs are a few of your favorite things, we've rounded up some of the irresistible buys that have just been released.

Whether you're honing in on small living room trends for 2024, or small bedroom trends, the Los Angeles-based designer invites you to embrace her casual cool vibe throughout your house. You'll notice these finds pair perfectly with calming paint colors to bolster zen.

"When designing this collection with Anthropologie, warmth and functionality were at the forefront of every design decision," Katie Hodges says about the new line. "Together, we created pieces that remained true to Anthropologie’s artful aesthetic, with a touch of California Cool."

This year, some of the biggest trends include embracing a neutral, minimalist aesthetic (minimalist small living room ideas do not have to be bland) and replacing unnecessary finds with functional, statement-making pieces. Katie nails it all with the collection.

What to shop

The line ranges from $58 for bedding to $2,498 for a white bouclé couch. Here are a few pieces that caught our eye.

Oak wood frame Katie Hodges Faux Fur Accent Chair Shop at Anthropologie Price: $1,298

Dimensions (in.): H36.25 x W28 x D27.25 A playful take on a vintage Jindrich Halabala Mongolian sheepskin chair. Katie's scalloped sensation is breezy and playful. 22 lbs Katie Hodges Bouclé Ottoman Shop at Anthropologie Price: $698

Dimensions (in.): H18.5 x W22 x D16 Cozy with its bouclé cushion, industrial thanks to its aluminum frame and matte brass finish, Katie Hodges' ottoman provides the best of both worlds. Two sizes Katie Hodges Pillow Shop at Anthropologie Price: $88

Dimensions (in.): 20 x 20 For a verdant yet subtle floral pop, Katie's printed throw pillow will be the perfect accent for a bed, couch, or accent chair.

You might also like

If you want to capture the California essence on a budget, we found similar, quality styles that will look fantastic in your abode.

Want more from the boho-inspired store? The Anthropologie Turkuaz Kitchen collab will take your brunch hosting essentials to new levels with a scalloped blue and gold botanical tablecloth, floral teacups, and spring-inspired bakeware.