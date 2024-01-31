The new Anthropologie Katie Hodges collab is a masterclass in California cool

Anthropologie, Katie Hodges, and West Coast vibes come together for a line that's airy and sophisticated

The Anthropologie Katie Hodges cool California inspired collection with a living room with a fuzzy chair and a floral bed with dark red-ish wall paint
(Image credit: Anthropologie)
A new collaboration is in at Anthropologie: Katie Hodges' exclusive chic West Coast-inspired line has finally arrived and its airy picks have us dreaming of summer already.

The collaboration, which features bedroom and living room buys, exudes a laid-back, aesthetic that will have you hankering after sunny days in the Golden State. 

Since we know Anthropologie sales and collabs are a few of your favorite things, we've rounded up some of the irresistible buys that have just been released. 

Whether you're honing in on small living room trends for 2024, or small bedroom trends, the Los Angeles-based designer invites you to embrace her casual cool vibe throughout your house. You'll notice these finds pair perfectly with calming paint colors to bolster zen.

"When designing this collection with Anthropologie, warmth and functionality were at the forefront of every design decision," Katie Hodges says about the new line. "Together, we created pieces that remained true to Anthropologie’s artful aesthetic, with a touch of California Cool."

This year, some of the biggest trends include embracing a neutral, minimalist aesthetic (minimalist small living room ideas do not have to be bland) and replacing unnecessary finds with functional, statement-making pieces. Katie nails it all with the collection.

What to shop

The line ranges from $58 for bedding to $2,498 for a white bouclé couch. Here are a few pieces that caught our eye. 

A wooden scalloped chair with faux white upholsteryOak wood frame
Katie Hodges Faux Fur Accent Chair

Price: $1,298
Dimensions (in.): H36.25 x W28 x D27.25

A playful take on a vintage Jindrich Halabala Mongolian sheepskin chair. Katie's scalloped sensation is breezy and playful.

Katie Hodges Bouclé Ottoman with white upholstery and aluminum legs22 lbs
Katie Hodges Bouclé Ottoman

Price: $698
Dimensions (in.): H18.5 x W22 x D16

Cozy with its bouclé cushion, industrial thanks to its aluminum frame and matte brass finish, Katie Hodges' ottoman provides the best of both worlds.

Green floral pillowTwo sizes

Katie Hodges Pillow

Price: $88
Dimensions (in.): 20 x 20

For a verdant yet subtle floral pop, Katie's printed throw pillow will be the perfect accent for a bed, couch, or accent chair.

If you want to capture the California essence on a budget, we found similar, quality styles that will look fantastic in your abode. 

A deep faux fur white boxy chair with thin black legs and armsNo animals hurt in making of this product
Willa Arlo Interiors Palmeri Genuine Sheepskin Chair

Price: $439.99
Dimensions (in.): D33 x W27 x H3

Wood and white fau bouclé benchFive finishes
Baxton Studio Rika Cream Boucle Bench

Price: $151.03
Dimensions (in.): D18.5 x W48.6 x H17.7

Green floral pillowSpot clean only
Skyline Furniture Green Floral Throw Pillow

Price: $60
Dimensions (in.): 18 x 18

Want more from the boho-inspired store? The Anthropologie Turkuaz Kitchen collab will take your brunch hosting essentials to new levels with a scalloped blue and gold botanical tablecloth, floral teacups, and spring-inspired bakeware.

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

