Early Prime Day deal — get the Nectar mattress for its lowest price ever

This early Prime Day Nectar mattress deal is one of the best I've spotted, with the Twin on offer at the lowest price it has ever been, and the three others on great deals to boot.

I've delved into why these are total steals, as well as going into why the Nectar mattress is one of our favorite sleep products here at Real Homes. Its quality comfort and support and year-long warranty are just a couple of reasons we gave it five stars while reviewing it.

If you're searching for the best mattresses and want to scoop one up that's tried, tested, and trusted by us, it is a solid choice (especially thanks to the hefty discount).

The Prime Day Nectar mattress deal is anything but snooze-worthy

When it comes to buying high-price tag items like mattresses, Prime Day is one of the best times of year to get a high-quality one without breaking the bank.

I checked Amazon price comparison site Camelcamelcamel and found that the Nectar Twin mattress is the lowest price it has ever been. The last time it was this low was in February 2024. If this is too small for you, there are three other sizes on sale that all also have serious discounts.

But, they could go down again before or on the sale day. I'll update this page if this does happen, so be sure to bookmark this page if you want to keep an eye on deals.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Shop the Prime Day Nectar mattress deal

Why we love the Nectar mattress

For those who love a comfy bed but still require a good level of firmness, the Nectar mattress is a brilliant choice.

Its supportiveness makes it ideal for anyone looking for the best mattresses for back pain, as it provides support and leaves pressure points feeling relaxed after a full night’s sleep. Our tester Linda also found that it kept her spine properly aligned no matter what position she slept in.

As well as this, it’s designed to draw heat away from the body overnight and to distribute cool air every time you move. Pair this up with the best cooling pillows and sheets and you’ll have a bed that’s perfect for hotter months and beyond.

I reviewed the Purple Harmony pillow which is similarly cooling and I’m seriously considering matching this up with the Nectar mattress, with how good a price it is at the moment.

Plus, the mattress comes in a box, so all you need to do is move it into your desired room and roll it out — no awkward carrying necessary. It doesn’t have handles for moving once it’s on your bed, but a lot of mattresses don’t, so this isn’t a major issue.

Other early Prime Day mattress deals

Balancing Casper Sleep Element Mattress Shop at Amazon Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cali king

Type: Memory foam

Firmness: Medium

Price: Was from $395 Now from $335.75 (save $59.25) on Amazon We’ve only reviewed the Casper Original, but this looks like a fab option for those looking to save some dollars. It has a layer of AirScape perforated foam that increases airflow and circulates air so you don’t get too hot at night. Amazon shoppers say it’s great for side-sleepers, excellent value for money, and is high quality. Eco-friendly NapQueen Mattress Shop at Amazon Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king

Type: Memory foam

Firmness: Plush

Price: Was from $179.99 Now from $139 (save $40.99) on Amazon This is proof that you don't need to splash out on a mattress to get one that delivers serious softness. It is made up of five layers, with three of them being charcoal, comfort, and high-density foam. Plus, this is one of the most highly-rated mattresses on Amazon, with over 8,000 shoppers vouching for its thickness, easy setup, and strength. I also like the fact it has eco-credentials, being OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified. Fire retardant Signature Design by Ashley Mattress Shop at Amazon Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cali king

Type: Hybrid

Firmness: Plush

Price: Was from $477.99 Now from $369.99 (save $108) on Amazon I'm loving the fact that this mattress marries together chicness and comfort. You can choose from eight difference mattress pattern styles, if you want to create a hotel-style bedroom. Amazon reviewers say it balances softness and firmness, making it a super option for light sleepers. Some do note that it takes a little time to fluff up when opened, but when it's fully formed, it's fantastic.

Finding mattress deals before Prime Day is a smart way to ensure you get a great price without having to rush a choice on the event itself.

If you're looking for other early deals, the early Prime Day Shark vacuum deals are also worth snapping up.