This viral Amazon duvet is perfect for enjoying hotel-luxury at home — and it’s on sale

After seeing this viral Amazon duvet on my TikTok FYP, I'm ready to upgrade my bed and wrap myself up in oodles of luxury.

The DWR Luxury Feathers Down Comforter from Amazon was shared by user @nalae.co, and the whole of the app fell in love with it. I've tracked down the exact one, gone into all its sleep credentials, and found out how real-life shoppers have found using it.

If you're scouting out the best bedding and want a comforter that looks chic and is oh-so-cozy, this might be what you've been looking for.

This DWP Luxury viral Amazon duvet is so dreamy

For those looking for duvet inserts and comforters that are soft, sumptuous, and stylish, this is a highly-rated pick that shoppers love.

I've gone into everything you need to know, as well as curating alternative duvet comforters that we've tried, tested, and adored.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Shop the DWP Luxury Duvet on Amazon

I love the look of this duvet but haven’t actually tried it yet. So, I’ve had a look through Amazon reviews to see what shoppers have said about it (this is one of my top tips for shopping for Amazon furniture and any products on the site, by the way).

Reviewer Stephanie B said, “It’s just right — not too heavy, not too thin. It has enough fluff in it to give the bed that cloudlike feeling and appearance.”

She even bought a second one for one of her small guest bedrooms. Great-quality bedding is a brilliant way to impress visitors.

Many reviewers loved the fact that even though it’s made from goose-down feathers, it doesn’t make annoying sounds.

Shopper Lauren E. said, “This does not make noise when it moves. We used a larger size to put into our duvet cover and it added more fluff.”

If you are looking for duvet covers that will fit it, the Bedsure Duvet Cover Queen Size from Amazon is the same one @nalae.co used in the video, is made from breathable linen, and is also on sale.

DWR Luxury Feathers Down Comforter | Was $248 Now $165.99 (save $82.01) at Amazon Sizes: Twin, queen, king, Cali king, oversized queen, oversized king, super king

Made from: Egyptian cotton, goose-down feathers This is the price for the oversized queen in the TikTok video, which is the only size on sale — so, you might as well go big if you're going to go for it. There are also three filling versions available, but the medium is perfect for those looking for a year-round comforter. The baffle box filling style will retain warmth, while also making sure the comforter keeps its shape. It's also certified OEKO-TEX Standard 100, which means it's made in a factory with sustainable credentials.

Why we love the DWP Luxury Duvet on Amazon

I’m completely sold by the TikTok video alone, but there are plenty of useful details that are worth knowing about this viral Amazon duvet that are worth keeping in mind when shopping this one and others.

“Goose-down comforters are great for warmer months as they absorb perspiration, which means you'll wake up with a bed that still feels fresh,” explains Emily Lambe, deputy editor of Real Homes.

“Not only this, but in cooler months the goose down will retain warmth, making it a great year-round comforter,” she adds.

It’s not just the inside of this duvet that’s made from a clever material — the outside is made from Egyptian cotton, which is one of our favorite hotel-style bedding materials.

“This material is ultra-soft and light, but is still very flexible,” Emily says.

It can even last longer than regular cotton and doesn’t pill after washes, unlike many kinds of cotton.

See alternative duvet comforters

From its plush design to its clever materials, there are so many reasons that the DWP Luxury comforter has landed in my basket.

“Investing in a good quality duvet like this viral Amazon duvet is a great way to ensure you get a good night’s sleep,” Emily finishes by saying.

If you’re looking for other useful buys to help you nod off, white noise machines are also game-changers.