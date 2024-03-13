7 spring porch decor ideas that are perfect for welcoming the season in with

Our designers are huge fans of these pretty spring porch decor ideas

We love spring porch decor ideas. Here is a front porch with a white pergola with white flowers above it and a blue day bed with a light green floral blanket with magazines on it, and a silver watering can
(Image credit: My Cottage Garden)
Adding spring porch decor ideas to your front door will create a beautiful entrance for both you and your guests.

It's the place people see the most, so it's a lovely area to make shine for the season. We've asked designers what you can use to elevate this space, from dreamy doormats to whimsical wreaths.

When considering outdoor spring decor ideas, starting at your porch will help you get a feel for your seasonal style, so you can create a cohesive look throughout your home and yard.

Pretty spring porch decor ideas

If you're searching for spring decor ideas, the porch is a great place to start sprucing up your yard.

We've asked our experts for useful products throughout and have shopped these wherever possible.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article. 

1. Choose pastel hues

A pastel pink front door with an egg shaped brown woven wreath with white flowers and a brushed brass bee door knocker

(Image credit: Adams & Mack)

Give your porch a spring refresh by painting it up with sweet pastel shades, which are also small space color trends for the year.

“Soft blues, blush pinks, and mint greens create a serene and inviting ambiance,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal home designer and founder of Nina's Home Design.

A picture of Nina Lichtenstein, a woman wearing a green jumpsuit
Nina Lichtenstein

For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise. She has been celebrated for designing, renovating, and building elegant family homes with indoor and outdoor spaces. Her motto is bringing together function and beauty, without compromise, to embody unique visions of life.

She continues, “Incorporate these hues in your front door or even on a porch swing to infuse your outdoor space with a touch of understated elegance.”

Our favorite pastel paint color is Benjamin Moore’s Cotton Candy Paint, which is a dreamy pink shade and perfect for dopamine dressing.

2. Go for a spring doormat

A dark brown brick wooden porxh with a brown doormat with green leaf illustrations and two potted plants in brown pots next to it with blue and pink flowers, in front of a white door

(Image credit: Laura Ashley)

If you’re renting and looking for spring porch ideas, one of the easiest ways to freshen up this area is by adding fabulous spring doormats.

Nina suggests, “Welcome guests with a fresh doormat featuring spring-inspired motifs or cheerful messages.”

You could always go for a versatile style with greenery to last you the rest of the year, such as this Morris & Co Strawberry Thief Doormat from Ruggable.

A brown welcome mat with a pink, mint, and white sign saying 'home' with the same colored flowers along the top edge of the signEasy maintenance
Rugsmith Mason Jar Doormat

Size (in.): W18 x L30
Made from: Coir
Price: $39.14

This reminds me of sugary sweet ice cream parlors — in fact, even the patterned signage looks like a storefront.

A dark brown welcome mat that says 'welcome' in white lettering with green shrubbery with yellow roses and small blue and white flowers on the top and bottom of the lettersMachine washable
Welcome Bouquet Doormat

Size (ft.): W2.5 x L3
Made from: Polyester
Price: $129

We're loving the pretty combo of pink, blue, and yellow flowers, along with the clear and sophisticated font.

A toasty brown doormat with a black and yellow bee illustration with cursive black writing that says 'happy'Hose clean
Nourison Casa Bella Doormat

Size (in.): W18 x L30
Made from: Coir
Price: $19

Channel good vibes into your home with this positive, medium pile doormat.

3. Add seasonal blooms

Four bright pink tulips plants in brown terracotta pots on gray steps, with dark and light green shrubbery in the background

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Breathe new life onto your porch by adding beautiful blooms wherever you have spare space.

“Bring bright colors and greenery with a range of different plants and seasonal flowers,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky
Artem Kropovinsky

Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, which has twice been honored as finalists in the international SBID Awards and acknowledged in the NYCxDESIGN Awards. He has a decade of extensive and global residential and commercial interior design experience.

Flower options include tulips and daffodils (we like these CZ Daffodil Bulbs from Walmart), which are both lovely flowers with eye-catching shapes and textures.

Just be sure to place these away from your door, so you don’t risk knocking them over.

4. Swap in seasonal fabrics

A front porch with a white pergola with white flowers above it and a blue day bed with a light green floral blanket with magazines on it, and a silver watering can next to the bed

(Image credit: My Cottage Garden)

If you have a porch with enough room for a seat (we’re jealous if so), swapping out darker fabrics for lighter ones will add breeziness.

“You can update your porch furnishings with light and airy fabrics in pastel hues or floral patterns to evoke a sense of springtime freshness,” says Raf Michalowski, interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture.

Raf Michaelowski, Interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture
Raf Michalowski

Raf Michalowski is an interior designer with plenty of DIY know-how. He is also the founder of Meble Furniture, which is one of the largest leading furniture retailers within North America.

“Swap out heavy blankets and outdoor cushions for lightweight throws and pillows that create a cozy and inviting seating area,” he suggests.

He advises going for outdoor-friendly fabrics which are fade-resistant and easy to clean for added durability and convenience.

Two coral curved seat cushions with spiky green leaf illustrations with white bordersWater resistant
Pillow Perfect Floral Chair Cushion

Size (in.): W19 x L19
Made from: Polyester
Price: $67.99

Add these onto your best patio furniture sets for a bold take on spring decor.

A folded marigold colored chevron patterned throw blanket with beige tassels and the corner folded at the top20 color choices
DII Chevron Throw Collection

Size (in.): W50 x L60
Made from: Cotton
Price: $11.82

This marigold colored throw is made from handloomed cotton, making it a sturdy choice for outdoor use.

A beige throw pillow with two sunflower illustrations on the top right and bottom left corners with bees and a yellow and black striped borderHeavyweight fabric
Better Homes & Gardens Sunflower Linen Pillow

Size (in.): W19 x L19
Made from: Linen
Price: $14.47

Walmart shoppers love this adorable pillow, thanks to its comfortable padding, weather-resistant cover, and modern design.

5. Elevate with floral scents

A white distressed plant pot with a lavender plant in it with terracotta pots of white flowers to the left and to the right, with a dark brown rattan table and brick wall behind it

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spring porch ideas can provide not only include visual elements, but scent, too.

“Incorporate fragrant plants like lavender or jasmine, and consider placing scented candles or diffusers strategically for an aromatic atmosphere that indulges the senses,” suggests Nina.

These Better Homes and Gardens Lavender Plants from Walmart will add a pop of purple to your porch and will give off a relaxing scent, too.

6. Hang up a wreath

A pastel egg colored wreath over a blue thrown on a white metal chair next to a white tablecloth in a garden

(Image credit: Lights4Fun)

Your front door will be the envy of the street if you place a wonderful wreath on it.

“Make a lasting impression with a whimsical spring wreath on your front door,” says Nina. “Incorporate elements like faux flowers, greenery, and charming bows to create a welcoming focal point that sets the tone for your spring porch decor.”

You can either make your own spring wreath or grab one pre-made (we think this Aimik Welcome Wreath from Walmart is super cute) if you aren’t too crafty.  

If you're renting, you might want to learn how to hang a wreath on the door without damaging it. Alternatively, hang it on a furniture piece for a similar effect.

A colorful spring wreath with yellow, purple, and pink flowers arranged in a circle and eucalyptus leaves around themDoesn't shed
Idyllic Wild Flower Wreath

Size (in.): D22
Made from: Metal
Price: $23.99

This gorgeous wreath is full-bodied and looks fabulous. Shoppers recommend getting your own hanger though, as it doesn't come with one.

A circiular dark brown branch wreath with green leaf foliage and pastel colored eggs adorning the lower edge of itSturdy base
National Tree Company Egg Wreath

Size (in.): D16
Made from: Plastic
Price: $19.99

We are loving Target Easter decor this year, as it's so cute yet so versatile.

A dark green metal spring wreath with white flowers and eucalyptus leavesHigh quality
White Flower + Eucalyptus Iron Wreath

Size (in.): D24
Made from: Iron
Price: $148

Add cottagecore design to your spring porch decor with this elegant spring wreath from Anthropologie's spring range.

7. Paint planter pots

A hand painting a terracotta plant pot with three green stems in a teal blue color with white flowers, with a white paint palette with colorful paints on it next to the pot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This easy spring DIY idea is a fun way to infuse your personality into your spring porch decor, showing guests and anyone who heads to your door what you’re all about. 

“Gather family members and paint your own planter pots,” Artem suggests. “You could draw your faces on or paint on spring florals to match the season.” 

You can get started by doing this with plain planter pots (this The HC Companies Planter Pot is an Amazon bestseller) and acrylic paints (this Folk Art Acrylic Paint Set from Walmart is highly-rated) — get creative and show off your creative flair.

With these design tricks and inspirations, your porch will blossom into a haven of springtime charm. 

Nina finishes by saying, “Embrace the spirit of spring and let your porch become a stage for the vibrant energy of this delightful season.”

If you’ve fallen in love with this style, you can also bring it inside with spring mantel decor ideas.

Eve Smallman
Staff Writer

I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. 

