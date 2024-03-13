7 spring porch decor ideas that are perfect for welcoming the season in with

Adding spring porch decor ideas to your front door will create a beautiful entrance for both you and your guests.

It's the place people see the most, so it's a lovely area to make shine for the season. We've asked designers what you can use to elevate this space, from dreamy doormats to whimsical wreaths.

When considering outdoor spring decor ideas, starting at your porch will help you get a feel for your seasonal style, so you can create a cohesive look throughout your home and yard.

Pretty spring porch decor ideas

If you're searching for spring decor ideas, the porch is a great place to start sprucing up your yard.

1. Choose pastel hues

(Image credit: Adams & Mack)

Give your porch a spring refresh by painting it up with sweet pastel shades, which are also small space color trends for the year.

“Soft blues, blush pinks, and mint greens create a serene and inviting ambiance,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal home designer and founder of Nina's Home Design.

Nina Lichtenstein
Principal home designer and founder of Nina's Home Design
For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise. She has been celebrated for designing, renovating, and building elegant family homes with indoor and outdoor spaces. Her motto is bringing together function and beauty, without compromise, to embody unique visions of life.

She continues, “Incorporate these hues in your front door or even on a porch swing to infuse your outdoor space with a touch of understated elegance.”

Our favorite pastel paint color is Benjamin Moore’s Cotton Candy Paint, which is a dreamy pink shade and perfect for dopamine dressing.

2. Go for a spring doormat

(Image credit: Laura Ashley)

If you’re renting and looking for spring porch ideas, one of the easiest ways to freshen up this area is by adding fabulous spring doormats.

Nina suggests, “Welcome guests with a fresh doormat featuring spring-inspired motifs or cheerful messages.”

You could always go for a versatile style with greenery to last you the rest of the year, such as this Morris & Co Strawberry Thief Doormat from Ruggable.

Easy maintenance Rugsmith Mason Jar Doormat Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W18 x L30

Made from: Coir

Price: $39.14 This reminds me of sugary sweet ice cream parlors — in fact, even the patterned signage looks like a storefront. Machine washable Welcome Bouquet Doormat Shop at Ruggable Size (ft.): W2.5 x L3

Made from: Polyester

Price: $129 We're loving the pretty combo of pink, blue, and yellow flowers, along with the clear and sophisticated font. Hose clean Nourison Casa Bella Doormat Shop at Target Size (in.): W18 x L30

Made from: Coir

Price: $19 Channel good vibes into your home with this positive, medium pile doormat.

3. Add seasonal blooms

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Breathe new life onto your porch by adding beautiful blooms wherever you have spare space.

“Bring bright colors and greenery with a range of different plants and seasonal flowers,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky
Interior designer and founder of Arsight
Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, which has twice been honored as finalists in the international SBID Awards and acknowledged in the NYCxDESIGN Awards. He has a decade of extensive and global residential and commercial interior design experience.

Flower options include tulips and daffodils (we like these CZ Daffodil Bulbs from Walmart), which are both lovely flowers with eye-catching shapes and textures.

Just be sure to place these away from your door, so you don’t risk knocking them over.

4. Swap in seasonal fabrics

(Image credit: My Cottage Garden)

If you have a porch with enough room for a seat (we’re jealous if so), swapping out darker fabrics for lighter ones will add breeziness.

“You can update your porch furnishings with light and airy fabrics in pastel hues or floral patterns to evoke a sense of springtime freshness,” says Raf Michalowski, interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture.

Raf Michalowski
Interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture
Raf Michalowski is an interior designer with plenty of DIY know-how. He is also the founder of Meble Furniture, which is one of the largest leading furniture retailers within North America.

“Swap out heavy blankets and outdoor cushions for lightweight throws and pillows that create a cozy and inviting seating area,” he suggests.

He advises going for outdoor-friendly fabrics which are fade-resistant and easy to clean for added durability and convenience.

5. Elevate with floral scents

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spring porch ideas can provide not only include visual elements, but scent, too.

“Incorporate fragrant plants like lavender or jasmine, and consider placing scented candles or diffusers strategically for an aromatic atmosphere that indulges the senses,” suggests Nina.

These Better Homes and Gardens Lavender Plants from Walmart will add a pop of purple to your porch and will give off a relaxing scent, too.

6. Hang up a wreath

(Image credit: Lights4Fun)

Your front door will be the envy of the street if you place a wonderful wreath on it.

“Make a lasting impression with a whimsical spring wreath on your front door,” says Nina. “Incorporate elements like faux flowers, greenery, and charming bows to create a welcoming focal point that sets the tone for your spring porch decor.”

You can either make your own spring wreath or grab one pre-made (we think this Aimik Welcome Wreath from Walmart is super cute) if you aren’t too crafty.

If you're renting, you might want to learn how to hang a wreath on the door without damaging it. Alternatively, hang it on a furniture piece for a similar effect.

7. Paint planter pots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This easy spring DIY idea is a fun way to infuse your personality into your spring porch decor, showing guests and anyone who heads to your door what you’re all about.

“Gather family members and paint your own planter pots,” Artem suggests. “You could draw your faces on or paint on spring florals to match the season.”

You can get started by doing this with plain planter pots (this The HC Companies Planter Pot is an Amazon bestseller) and acrylic paints (this Folk Art Acrylic Paint Set from Walmart is highly-rated) — get creative and show off your creative flair.

With these design tricks and inspirations, your porch will blossom into a haven of springtime charm.

Nina finishes by saying, “Embrace the spirit of spring and let your porch become a stage for the vibrant energy of this delightful season.”

If you’ve fallen in love with this style, you can also bring it inside with spring mantel decor ideas.