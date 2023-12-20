America Ferrera’s window seat is ‘the perfect fusion of warmth and sophistication’ say design experts

America Ferrera’s window seat is one of the most stylish we’ve seen. We spotted her lounging on her wooden bench in the most fabulous suit, and couldn’t help but notice the warm colors and textures.

Whether you want a similar stylish spot to snap pictures for social media, or fancy a space to curl up with a book, having a window seat is a smart small space seating idea. We’ve spoken to design experts to find out why America’s one works so well, and how you can bring the look into your own home.

There are so many ways this could be styled in the home, from a welcoming small living room idea right up to a hotel-style bedroom look. No matter where you might want to replicate it, a window seat is a super easy way to create an extra place to relax.

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) A photo posted by on

America Ferrera's window seat

America Ferrera’s window seat idea will make a small living room feel cozy and when you move to a new home, you can take it right with you. It's just one of the reasons designers love the concept of this versatile seating idea.

Why we love America Ferrera's window seat

The first thing which drew our designers’ attention was how chic yet comfortable the seat is.

“America Ferrera has truly created a captivating window seat,” explains Vera Lopez, interior designer at Povison. "The colors, the style, the atmosphere — everything comes together harmoniously to form a piece of art.”

It's the perfect fusion of warmth and sophistication.

Vera Lopez Social Links Navigation Interior designer at Povison Vera Lopez is a professional interior designer at Povison, which is an American homeware brand. With years of experience in the industry, she specializes in creating stunning spaces that blend style and functionality seamlessly.

Vera also loves how versatile it is, making it a useful furniture piece to have wherever you may move next. She says, “It can easily fit into any space, whether it be a cozy nook as a small apartment decorating idea, or in a grand bay window in a spacious home.”

The warm color scheme of rich reds and dark browns also add to the snug atmosphere, adds adds Guillaume Drew, designer and founder of Or & Zon. He says, “Applying such a scheme can create a soothing atmosphere and harmonize with varying interior settings.”

Guillaume Drew Social Links Navigation Founder and CEO of Or & Zon Guillaume Drew is the founder of Or & Zon, a home decor store blending sustainable luxury with global artisanal treasures to enhance everyday living.

Want to create your very own window seat? Vera has some top tips for doing so.

She says, “Start with a window which receives plenty of natural light. Then, choose a color palette which speaks to you — whether it's soft pastels or bold jewel tones. Personalize it with your favorite books and some indoor plants to add a touch of greenery,” Vera adds.

Guillaume builds on this, advising to add handcrafted cushions and throw blankets for a touch of sophistication, with finishing touches around the seat. If you’re adding a small bookshelf nearby to it to turn it into a reading nook, you could always add home fragrances like a reed diffuser for an inviting ambiance.

Get the look with these window seat buys

Turn the space beneath your window into a relaxing haven just like America with these three buys.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

550 lb. capacity 1. Alcott Hill Wooden Storage Bench Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H36 x W40 x D19.7

Made from: Wood

Price: $234.99 The intricate back on this bench is similar to America’s, with striking detailing. It’s highly rated on Wayfair, with shoppers saying it’s beautifully stained, easy to assemble, and very sturdy. Insert included 2. Loon Peak Agness Throw Pillow Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H20 x W20 x D7

Made from: Wool blend

Price: $49.99 Instead of grabbing a long cushion for the bench, go for throw pillows which you can easily move around the house, in case you want to switch up your style from room to room. The cover is removable, so you can wash it when needed, too. Easy to care for 3. Casaagusto Boho Throw with Tassels Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H60 x W50

Made from: Polyester

Price: $19.99 If you love the print of America Ferrera’s bench, but don’t want to commit to a whole new furniture piece with it, you can still bring the vibe into your space with this colorful throw. It's perfect draping over couches, accent chairs, and beds.

The most important thing is making sure the seat — whether you use it as a small entryway bench or put it elsewhere — reflects your style.

“With America Ferrera's window seat as inspiration, let your creativity flow and create a space which reflects your unique personality,” Vera rounds up. “After all, your window seat should be a place where you can truly escape and find solace.”