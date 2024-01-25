Jessica Simpson's stained glass windows are dreamy — renter-friendly ways to dupe the look

Jessica Simpson's stained glass windows emit such a cozy golden hour glow, it set us searching for something equally inviting in our own space.

When the singer and fashionista took to Instagram for a photo dump, we were bewitched by the red and gold illumination in her dark, wooden entryway. Since the bespoke glass might not be possible for all dwellers, we asked interior designers how to recreate the aesthetic without damage or invasive renovation.

Bookmark one of our favorite small entryway ideas and get ready to shine, quite literally, thanks to these expert-backed tips.

How to recreate Jessica Simpson’s stained glass window

If you ask us, one of the most serious small entryway lighting mistakes is giving up on your love of a stained glass window if it's what your heart truly desires.

With our expert tips, renos are not required, and a peel-and-stick wallpaper style option for windows is ideal.

"Window film is a great option to make your windows look like stained glass without having to replace them completely," says designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey. "This is the perfect DIY project to give your house a little more privacy while keeping the desired natural light, and it's a cost-effective, removable solution."

Amazon window films offer a wide variety, including iridescent patterns, lattice grids, and rainbow-hued hexagons. Wayfair window decals offer a similar selection.

Should you want to forgo the patterns and simply opt for color, HOHOFILM Colored Window Film from Amazonis available in both yellow and orange. And, Amazon's Professional Window Film Tint Install Tool Kit will make the process seamless.

Should you be craving a small entryway DIY, you can also opt for more creative, hands-on projects.

Removable stained glass window paint is a perfect renter-friendly option that gives you stained-glass-looking windows without the permanency," says designer Melony Huber, co-founder of La Peony. "This is a great solution for those who are looking for privacy, maybe those who are also wanting to add some color and design but still want that natural light."

Amazon's selection of removable stained glass window paint could help you with what you're looking for, but do be mindful of the entryway floors. You'll want to put something down to keep the area around the windows protected...just in case.

Speaking from experience, if you're thrifting and come across a stainless steel find, you can hang it near your window, but this could be trickier if the object is on the heavier side and it could possibly damage the walls if not laid out properly. But if you like the vintage vibes, a #ThriftTok deep dive will lead you in the proper direction.

And to top the look off à la Jessica, a black and white photo of your favorite rocker is not required but highly encouraged. We, too, can't get enough of Jim Morrison and The Doors.

