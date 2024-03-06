Target Easter buys from $5 that should hop their way into your basket

Cute but not kitschy, Target Easter decor is certainly bringing its A-game in 2024

Target Easter decor including a multicolored egg wreath, wooden bunny, plaid runner on a jellybean background
(Image credit: Target)
If there aren't any Target Easter goodies in our basket this year, the Easter Bunny can take his jelly beans and chocolates elsewhere. 

The retailer not only offers plenty of sweet treats and egg decorating tools ahead of the holiday, but it also brings major style to its spring decor. From home accents to dinnerware staples, this year's Target Easter decor is chic, elevated, and will impress all of your guests. 

If you're looking for your Easter decorating ideas to hop to a new level, we're eyeing a few selections that are cute but not kiddie. 

Adorable Target Easter decor that'll make you 'hoppy'

Whether you're on the (egg) hunt for Easter table decor ideas or simply want to sprinkle a few festive trinkets throughout your home, Target's line offers a minimalist touch and vintage vibes, as evidenced by a few of our selections below. 

Plus, the collection includes decor that's playful without making you feel like you've been sent to the kids' table. Case in point: the now iconic Target Featherly Friend Easter Fabric Bird donned in ladybug gear and Threshold's floral Easter Bunny Cotton Throw Pillow

What to shop

Some of our favorite Target Easter decor buys will help you add a dopamine kick to your spring setup, or keep things neutral but still stylish. Even if you're hosting in a small apartment or home, these little details will have a big impact and make your guests feel welcome. 

Plaid yellow, pink and green Easter table runnerMachine washable
Threshold Plaid Table Runner

Price: $15
Dimensions (in.): 72 x 14

Take your tablescape to an elegant, pastel paradise with help of Threshold's cotton, nostalgic-esque runner. 

Bunny-shaped wooden serving boardSpot clean
Threshold Bunny Wooden Serving Board

Price: $20
Dimensions (in.): W9.75 x D16

Charcuterie with an Easter twist: serve up bites and appetizers on this adorable wooden bunny board. 

Pink scalloped dinner platePink or blue
Threshold Stoneware Dinner Plate Pink

Price: $5
Dimensions (in.): D10.88

Ideal for an Easter Sunday brunch, these retro scalloped stoneware plates add a sweet pop to the table.

Multicolored egg wreath for EasterIndoor use only
Threshold Egg Wreath

Price: $15
Dimensions (in.): H14

Welcome guests with a festive (but not overdone), multicolored egg wreath that's perfect for spring. It comes with an attached loop on top for easy placement.

A carrot garlandLoops at each end
Threshold Carrot Garland

Price: $15
Dimensions (ft.): 6

A paper and jute carrot garland is the perfect way to accentuate your space in time for Easter Sunday.

Wooden bunny figurine with perky earsTan finish
Large Sitting Wooden Decorative Bunny

Price: $20
Dimensions (in.): H8

Give your bookshelf wealth an Easter twist with this wooden rabbit who's keeping a watchful eye. 

Looking for more ways to prep for the warm weather aside from Target Easter buys? Wave goodbye to the oversized throws and fragrant evergreen candles. We've uncovered transitional home decor picks that will brighten up your space just in time for spring.

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

