Target Easter buys from $5 that should hop their way into your basket

If there aren't any Target Easter goodies in our basket this year, the Easter Bunny can take his jelly beans and chocolates elsewhere.

The retailer not only offers plenty of sweet treats and egg decorating tools ahead of the holiday, but it also brings major style to its spring decor. From home accents to dinnerware staples, this year's Target Easter decor is chic, elevated, and will impress all of your guests.

If you're looking for your Easter decorating ideas to hop to a new level, we're eyeing a few selections that are cute but not kiddie.

Adorable Target Easter decor that'll make you 'hoppy'

Whether you're on the (egg) hunt for Easter table decor ideas or simply want to sprinkle a few festive trinkets throughout your home, Target's line offers a minimalist touch and vintage vibes, as evidenced by a few of our selections below.

Plus, the collection includes decor that's playful without making you feel like you've been sent to the kids' table. Case in point: the now iconic Target Featherly Friend Easter Fabric Bird donned in ladybug gear and Threshold's floral Easter Bunny Cotton Throw Pillow.

What to shop

Some of our favorite Target Easter decor buys will help you add a dopamine kick to your spring setup, or keep things neutral but still stylish. Even if you're hosting in a small apartment or home, these little details will have a big impact and make your guests feel welcome.

Shop by category

Not quite sure where your shopping will take you? Divvy up your Target Easter needs based on these categories:

Looking for more ways to prep for the warm weather aside from Target Easter buys? Wave goodbye to the oversized throws and fragrant evergreen candles. We've uncovered transitional home decor picks that will brighten up your space just in time for spring.

