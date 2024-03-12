Outdoor spring decor ideas — 7 ways to make your backyard look beautiful

Outdoor spring decor ideas have to be one of the easiest ways to spruce up your yard for the season. Whether you rent or own your home, they're quick to bring in (or should that be out?) and look oh-so cute.

To find out which to bring to your outside space, we've spoken with designers and gardening experts to find out what they use for a spring refresh. Their staple go-tos include twinkling illuminations, lanterns and outdoor rugs.

Focusing on your backyard when searching for spring decor ideas is a must, so you can soak in the sunshine while lounging in a stylish space.

Outdoor spring decor ideas to spruce up your space with

These budget backyard ideas as milder seasonal weather flows in are all simple to do and will provide stunning results.

Our pros have recommended helpful buys throughout, so our expert shoppers have curated matching items to make utilizing their advice a breeze.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Arrange vibrant blooms

(Image credit: Lights4Fun)

This may be a simple outdoor spring decor idea, but it has to be one of the most effective.

“Transform your outdoor space into a floral haven by arranging vibrant blooms in pots and planters,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, interior designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Principal home designer and founder of Nina's Home Design For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise. She has been celebrated for designing, renovating, and building elegant family homes with indoor and outdoor spaces. Her motto is bringing together function and beauty, without compromise, to embody unique visions of life.

She suggests opting for a mix of seasonal flowers like tulips, daffodils (these CZ Grain Daffodil Bulbs from Walmart are bestsellers), and fragrant hyacinths to create a lively and inviting atmosphere.

“Play with various heights and colors to craft a blooming array which welcomes spring in full bloom,” she adds.

2. Choose throw pillows

(Image credit: Walton & Co)

Whether you want to enjoy a quiet moment in the sunshine or are hosting guests, having pretty throw pillows will provide both comfort and a touch of chic.

“Colorful pillows (these Mina Victory Aloha washable outdoor pillows with polyester inserts from Target feature a fun tropical leaf print) are one of my favorite ways to revitalize outdoor seating areas,” suggests Nina. "Opt for hues inspired by the season, such as soft pastels or bold florals, to create a welcoming space.”

You can place these on your best outdoor furniture pieces such as benches and chairs (the Kendra Wicker Loveseat from Wayfair is perfect for cuddling under the stars) to give them a refresh.

Hidden zipper Vakado Outdoor Throw Pillow Covers Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W18 x L18

Made from: Polyester

Price: $11.99 for two Go for a cute cottagecore decor style with these sweet covers, which come in seven different sizes. Heavyweight fabric Better Homes & Gardens Sunflower Linen Pillow Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W19 x L19

Made from: Linen

Price: $14.47 Add serious elegance to your yard with this sophisticated pillow. The fabric is weather-resistant and can be easily spot-cleaned. Three styles available Pyonic Outdoor Pillows Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W5 x L5

Made from: Polyester

Price: $16.99 for two You can use these both indoors and outdoors, so you can move them around depending on how the weather changes.

3. Hang up a trellis

(Image credit: Ivyline)

This outdoor spring decor trick is perfect for those who have backyards close to their neighbors and crave privacy.

Nina suggests, “Integrate nature into your outdoor decor by incorporating pergolas or trellises adorned with climbing vines or ivy.”

She says these structures not only provide a charming framework but also offer shade and a touch of privacy, creating an intimate and inviting outdoor retreat.

You could always DIY your own trellises or grab a low-effort one such as this Miuwauer Garden Trellis from Amazon which is anti-rust.

4. Throw down an outdoor rug

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Even if you’re renting and can’t switch up your tiles or slabs, you can still lay down a brilliant outdoor rug to add depth to your backyard.

“They will not only add texture and warmth to your yard, but can also serve as a way to tie together all your decor,” explains Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen Social Links Navigation Interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials. His extensive knowledge in color theory, textures, and patterns allows him to create unique and aesthetically pleasing designs.

He continues, “I suggest incorporating versatile pieces that can be easily switched up to create a fresh look for each season.”

For example, this low pile jute Dakota Fields Corbijn Geometric Rug from Wayfair would make the perfect neutral base for different decorations throughout the year. With the right tips on how to clean jute rugs, it's easy to maintain too.

For a cohesive finish throughout your place, consider the design of your home's exterior too when choosing outdoor spring decor.

Washable Outdoor Olena Jade Rug Shop at Ruggable Size (ft.): W3 x L5

Made from: Polyester

Price: $129 Bring pretty pastels and whimsical shapes into your yard with this fun and playful rug. Reversible Wikiwiki Leaf Outdoor Rug Shop at Amazon Size (ft.): HW5 x L8

Made from: Eco-friendly polypropylene

Price: $19.99 Complement all your lovely spring greenery with this modern, leafy design. Water-resistant barrier Outdoor Camellia Multicolor Rug Shop at Ruggable Size (ft.): W5 x L7

Made from: Polyester

Price: $229 We love the bold, artsy design of this rug, which is a stunning statement piece.

5. Bring in playful accents

(Image credit: Natalia Willmott)

Bringing personality in a big way into your home is one of the biggest interior design trends right now — so don’t be afraid to go all-out with your outdoor spring decor, too.

“Embrace the whimsy and charm of spring by incorporating playful decorative accents and accessories into your decor,” suggests Mike Lansing, garden designer and editor of Planter's Digest.

Mike Lansing Social Links Navigation Garden designer and editor of Planter's Digest Mike Lansing is a certified garden designer with a deep-rooted passion for plants and backyard spaces. After spending over a decade in the corporate realm, Mike transitioned to pursue his love for gardening, earning a Certificate in Garden Design from George Brown College.

He explains, “Consider creating a focal point with a decorative fountain or an easy spring DIY outdoor art installation to add visual interest and create a sense of tranquility in your outdoor oasis.”

Mike also says to try placing place quirky garden statues or sculptures amidst your flower beds (try the adorable Gigalumi Solar Garden Statue from Amazon) for a touch of personality and enchantment.

6. Create a cozy seating area

(Image credit: Walton & Co)

Live out your Bridgerton fantasy by choosing the best outdoor lounge chairs and creating an area in your yard to kick back and relax in.

Nina says, “Create cozy corners for relaxation with hammocks, swing chairs, or outdoor nooks furnished with comfortable seating.”

She says these will invite you to unwind, read a book, or simply savor the beauty of spring surrounded by nature.

If you can't hang up seats, you could always spread out an outdoor blanket as pictured above (this DII Geometric Blanket from Amazon is a similar, versatile style) and adorn it with pillows.

Seven color options Lazy Daze Double Quilted Fabric Hammock Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W55 x L164

Made from: Polyester, hardwood

Price: $71.89 This hammock is big enough for you and someone else to stretch out and chill on. Assembly tools included Dakota Fields Wellingborough Egg Chair Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H57.25 x W38.5 x L30.75

Made from: Wicker, polyester

Price: $166.99 We're imagining curling up in this chair all day and diving into a book. Rust resistant Bliss Hammocks Hammock with Decorative Fringe Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W40

Made from: Polyester, cotton

Price: $9.98 Did somebody call for boho decor ideas? This is easy to install, so you can pitch it up and put it away as you please.

7. Level up the lighting

(Image credit: Lights4Fun)

It isn't quite light in the evenings just yet, which is why it makes sense to illuminate your outdoor spring decor.

Nina says, “Extend the enchantment of spring into the evening with strategically placed outdoor lighting.”

“Hang the best outdoor string lights (these Addlon Outdoor String lights on Amazon have over 20,000 five-star reviews), lanterns, or solar-powered garden stakes to create a magical glow, transforming your outdoor space into a cozy and atmospheric haven after sunset,” she suggests.

You can drape these above your dining area or even weave them along your backyard fence to create a real ambiance.

20 bulbs Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor String Lights Shop at Walmart Size (ft.): W18.7

Made from: Glass

Price: $27.56 for two Transform your backyard into an enchanting paradise with these globe lights that are giving us all the hotel vibes. Amazon's choice Adlkgg Paper Lanterns Party Decorations Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H12.01 x W11.81

Made from: Metal, paper

Price: $14.99 Take your spring parties to another level with these dreamy, pastel-colored lanterns. Fast charging Eyrosa Store Solar Outdoor Lights Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H12.8 x W16. 2 x D2.16

Made from: Metal

Price: $19.99 Dot these around your yard path or alongside flowerbeds for a chic finish.

With these design tricks and inspirations, your outdoor space will blossom into a haven of springtime charm.

“From blossoming blooms to cozy corners and enchanting lighting, each element contributes to a harmonious outdoor experience that invites you to fully embrace the magic of spring,” Nina finishes by saying.

Once you’ve tried these outdoor spring decor tricks, you might want to move on to spring mantel decor inside to keep the season flowing through your home.