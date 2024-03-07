7 easy spring DIY ideas to get crafting with this season

Trying out easy spring DIY ideas is a wonderful way to get your place ready for the season.

We've spoken with designers to scope out some inspiration on what to create and how to create them. Colorful ribbons wreaths and pressed flower coasters are two tricks we're in love with.

If you're searching for spring home decor ideas, by making your own you can add personality to your space (and save a little bit of cash, too).

Easy spring DIY ideas to give a go

These easy spring DIY ideas from our designers are all renter-friendly small space DIYs, so everyone can give them a try.

Some DIYs require buys to get started with, so we have rounded these up wherever possible.

1. Pressed flower coasters

Celebrate the natural beauty of spring by picking out wildflowers from your yard and bringing them inside,

“This DIY project allows you to preserve the beauty of blooming flowers and use it as a decoration piece in your home,” says Raf Michalowski, interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture.

Raf Michalowski Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture Raf Michalowski is an interior designer with plenty of DIY know-how. He is also the founder of Meble Furniture, which is one of the largest leading furniture retailers within North America. He helps customers design, create, and purchase the perfect pieces for their homes.

All you need for this project are some dried flowers, clear coasters, and adhesive (this Liquid Nails Heavy Duty Coaster is Amazon's Choice).

“To start with, place the coaster on top of a flower and cut around its edges,” he says.

Raf says to make sure to properly dry the flower beforehand for a more precise cutout. From here, you can apply adhesive on the coaster and carefully place the pressed flower on it.

“You can use different colored flowers or create a pattern with them to add variety,” he adds.

Once done, leave it to dry completely and then seal the coaster with a waterproof spray (this Krylon Aerosol from Amazon dries in minutes).

Amazon's choice Nuanchu Pressed Flowers Shop at Amazon Size (in.): Package W7.09

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $12.99 If you don't want to spend hours waiting for flowers to dry, these come ready to go. Handmade Wereadatdawn Handmade Pressed Flower Coasters Shop at Etsy Size (in.): W3.5

Made from: Resin, pressed flowers

Price: $14 each We've found these, just in case you're struggling to make your own. There's every color option under the sun. Waterproof Yalikop Acrylic Coasters Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W6

Made from: Plastic

Price: $9.99 You get ten coasters in this set, so you can make enough for your coffee table and still have some spare.

2. Painted jars

Adding fresh blooms and the best indoor plants to your small space is a brilliant way to refresh the space. They’ll look even better placed in hand-painted planters, which are easy spring DIY ideas.

“Turn various containers into planters, such as old cans and jars, to suit your spring decor theme,” says Mohammad Ahmed, interior designer and founder of The Home Guidance.

Mohammad Ahmed Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of The Home Guidance Mohammad Ahmed is an interior designer and home expert. He did his bachelors degree in Interior Designing at the University of Minnesota in 2013 and since then has worked as an interior designer in various companies, designing functional and beautiful spaces for clients.

Simply wash them out, get a paint palette and brush ready (if you don't have one, we like the look of this Colorful Acrylic Glass Painting Set on Amazon), and spend time painting spring-inspired patterns. Sunshine and flower motifs would both look pretty on these. You could even just go with a chic, simple all-over coat.

3. Upcycle furniture in pastel shades

Bringing in small space color trends matching the season will help brighten up your small space, which you can do with easy spring DIY ideas.

“Change the color of old furniture pieces to pastel or bright energetic shades, in order to give them a new life and your space a seasonal lift,” suggests Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Arsight Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, which has twice been honored as finalists in the international SBID Awards and acknowledged in the NYCxDESIGN Awards. He has a decade of extensive and global residential and commercial interior design experience, with plenty of experience designing offices big and small.

If you don’t already own a piece, you could always head to a secondhand furniture store such as Goodwill and learn how to upcycle a furniture piece.

By doing this, you’ll have a gorgeous ‘new’ piece completely unique to you.

4. Create your own terrarium

As well as painting jars, you can also fill them with a beautiful slice of nature by adding a terrarium inside them.

“Make use of clear glass vases or jars to create terrariums, planting them with pebbles, soil, and spring succulents for an addition of green life,” Artem suggests.

If you aren’t sure about making one but love the look of terrariums, this Ferrisland Terrarium from Amazon is super pretty.

Made in the USA Root Box Large Terrarium Kit Shop at Amazon Size: 1.L

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $17.47 This handy kit comes with everything you need to decorate yours, such as cute pebbles, moss, and charcoal. Pack of 6 Altman Plants Multicolor Succulents Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W6 x L6

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $17.57 Get major bang for your buck with this sweet pack of six succulents, which come in different colors. 1 or 2 pack Miracle-Gro Succulent Potting Mix Shop at Amazon Capacity (qt.): 4

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $13.48 Specially formulated for succulents to thrive, this soil has a healthy mix of sphagnum peat moss, forest products, and fertilizer.

5. Make a unique wreath

A lot of people love decorating their front doors with wreaths during spring. But why not try something different and add a twist to it?

Raf explains, “For this DIY project, you will need twigs or branches, colorful ribbons, and any type of faux flowers.”

You can take the twigs or branches and arrange them in a circular shape, securing the ends together with twine or floral wire (this Paxoo Floral Wire is highly-rated on Amazon).

Then, Raf says using the colorful ribbons, wrap them around the branches to add color.

“Finish by tucking the flowers into the twig and hang in the faux flowers by simply tucking them into the twigs or securing them with hot glue,” he says.

Hang your unique spring wreath on your front door and enjoy the compliments from your neighbors.

6. Sew up throw pillows

Swapping out fabrics for spring is one of our top transition home decor tips, and we love the idea of going one step further and making your own as easy spring DIY ideas.

Mohammad explains, “Give your winter-themed throw pillows an update by swapping out winter fabrics with spring ones that exude more brightness and lighter fabrics, such as florals and pastels (we like this iNee Spring Fabric Bundle from Amazon) that create the feeling of spring.”

The art of sewing new pillow covers can also be a fun, relaxing task — and you’ll be able to smugly tell your guests you made them yourself when they ask.

Eco friendly Lanehua Floral Fabric Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W39 x L63

Made from: Cotton

Price: $11.95 We're loving this gorgeous fabric, not just because of the style but because of the fact it's easy to maintain and breathable. Sold by the yard David Textiles Cotton Harmony Fabric Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W44

Made from: Cotton

Price: $4.57 This beautiful fabric is so sweet and it's making us want to sew up matching curtains as well as throw pillows. Five colors available iNee Green Floral Fat Quarters Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W18 x L22

Made from: Cotton

Price: $17.99 for six Fat quarters like these are perfect for creating patchwork throw pillows which will look cute and quirky.

7. Spray paint a vintage frame

Wall art can quickly change the vibe of a room, and paying attention to the frames as well as the print are brilliant easy spring DIY ideas.

“Give new life to thrift frames by creating a stunning gallery wall in your home,” suggests Heather Knight-Willcock, interior designer at Heather KW Styles and expert for ShopGoodwill.com.

Heather Knight-Willcock Social Links Navigation Interior designer at Heather KW Styles and expert for ShopGoodwill.com Heather Knight-Willcock is an interior designer based in Southern California. Her refined, approachable style has earned her a reputation for creating engaging and inspiring residential and commercial spaces. She is a huge fan of DIYing vintage decor to give them new leases of life.

“Begin by collecting an assortment of frames in different sizes and styles from thrift stores or flea markets,” she explains.

Next, spray paint the frames in coordinating colors or leave them as is for a rustic look. Heather says you can always add gold leaf or metallic spray paints (this Rust-Oleum Metallic Spray on Amazon is pretty) to more worn frames to ensure they feel fresh yet vintage.

She adds, “Finally, arrange the frames on a blank wall, mixing and matching sizes and orientations to create visual interest.”

Fill the frames with your favorite photos, artwork, or even colorful fabric swatches for a personalized touch that adds character to any room.

Instead of heading to the store and buying something everyone else will have, by creating your pieces you’ll have unique decor you can bring out into your home with true pride.

If you’d like to bring more easy spring DIY ideas into your home, these uses for dried flowers are super dreamy.