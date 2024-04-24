Hilary Duff's accent chair is the ideal cozy spot for small spaces

If you're in need of a cozy reading spot, Hilary Duff's accent chair is the perfect living room addition.

The How I Met Your Father star took to Instagram to share her comfy accent chair in a gorgeous maternity photoshoot. We couldn't help but notice her coordinating neutral decor and took some styling inspiration.

Our design pros weigh on how to recreate the look with some small living room ideas that are sure to upgrade your set-up.

Hilary Duff's accent chair reading nook

Hilary shared a dreamy reading nook in her space, which looks ideal for a neutral small living room. The actress and singer is shown relaxing with a furry friend on her lap, surrounded by chic decor pieces.

"Hilary Duff has mastered the cozy effect with an elevated take on the bean bag chair. Ideal for a nook of any kind, her neutral, all-encompassing accent chair evokes a calming vibe and begs you to take a breather with a cup of tea," says content editor, Danielle Valente.

Styling one of the best accent chairs for small spaces in a neutral room like Hilary's creates a chill atmosphere for unwinding after a long day. A large seat like hers can also act as a substitute for a large sofa if you don't have room for one.

"The relaxing aesthetic is complemented by her beige curtains and simple wall art, making this part of her living room a refreshing retreat. It's elegant and tasteful, all while being super snuggly," says Danielle.

How to recreate the look

Recreating Hilary's set-up is pretty simple with the right styling tips. Investing in the right small-space furniture is the first step, and Hilary's accent chair is a great alternative to bulky sofas or sectionals.

Elevate the look of a bean bag chair (which may be a little too reminiscent of dorm furniture for a grown-up pad) with a padded accent chair large enough to sink into. For another celeb-inspired idea, The Drew Chair by Drew Barrymore is just the right size and shape to recreate the look.

Metal base Humberto Upholstered Swivel Accent Chair Shop at Wayfair Price: $559.99 This comfy accent chair has a unique shape adding texture and dimension to your space. The boucle fabric is equally soft and chic. Available in 3 colors Beautiful Drew Chair by Drew Barrymore $298 at Walmart Check Amazon Price: $298 Coming in at under $300, this accent chair by Drew Barrymore is pretty great value for money. It comes with three accent pillows and swivels 360 degrees. Swivel Room Essentials™ Swivel Accent Chair Shop at Target Price: $300 Get cozy with this faux shearling accent chair available from Target. The neutral color and soft shape will complement any room.

Once your chair is secured, you'll need to add some decor accent around the room. Add some neutral curtains like these Threshold linen curtains available from Target to your living room windows. Pro tip: adding floor-length curtains will help make the windows look larger overall.

Hilary incorporates wall decor into her living room with a minimalist framed illustration. This abstract line art poster from Desenio creates a similar effect. Sometimes less is more and one simple piece can really make a statement.

Want to add a little more interest to your space? Break up the neutrals with a few extra pieces in your favorite color. "If you're looking to take things in a slightly different direction with a fun pop of color, style a chair like this with a printed throw pillow and knit blanket," says Danielle.

If you're a neutrals fan through and through, apply Hilary's styling tips throughout the whole house. Neutral bedroom ideas will turn your sleeping space into the perfect sanctuary for a good night's sleep. Or embrace the spa look and try some neutral small bathroom ideas like marble accents and warm wooden materials.