50s diner kitchen ideas — 10 ways to embrace this retro look

50s diner kitchen ideas are iconic themes that can flood the heart of the home with nostalgic and homely charm full of color and character.

From kitsch and quirky textiles to hero appliances that kicked off a new era in culinary technology, the American diner style is so striking and distinct that transformations can easily achieved in kitchens of all sizes.

It's important to remember that kitchens during the 50s were hardworking first, so these clever 50s diner kitchen ideas will create a multifunctional and practical scheme that's bursting with quintessential and oh-so-symbolic, retro style.

50s diner kitchen ideas for a retro look

To capture the essence of a 50s-style American diner in your own kitchen, think back to that mid-century era when vintage kitchen simplicity and form were being reshaped with curious curves, check patterns and all colors of the rainbow to dramatically transform kitchens into comfortable and personalized spaces for all the family.

"Transforming your kitchen into a 50s diner-style space is a fun project that involves capturing the vibrant, nostalgic charm of that era," says a home service and DIY expert, Tommy Mello.

“For an authentic 50s look, think about juxtaposing monochromes or soft pastels and ice cream shades. To further enhance the look, consider adding a Formica table and banquette seating upholstered in vinyl and checkerboard black and white flooring. The jukebox is optional,” agrees Rebecca Nokes, Design Director at John Lewis of Hungerford.

Give your kitchen a wonderfully wistful explosion with these brilliant ways to bring 50s diner kitchen ideas into your space.

Rebecca Nokes Social Links Navigation Design Director, John Lewis of Hungerford Rebecca Nokes graduated with a degree in Digital Print Design for Interiors from the Manchester School of Art and then pursued a career in bespoke interior design. Rebecca designs beautiful interiors throughout the home, as well as kitchens, for their clients.

1. Choose checkerboard flooring

(Image credit: IKEA)

Starting from the bottom checkerboard flooring creates the ultimate kitchen diner base with classic monochrome squares.

Why? The simple design goes much further back than the fifties era but we are guessing the pattern was super popular during this time because it has a practical purpose yet slightly nods to playfulness.

Checkerboard flooring is super versatile so creates a smart foundation for other layers of retro interest without becoming too chaotic.

“The quintessential 1950s diner often featured black and white floor tiles arranged in a checkerboard pattern. This bold style is simple to recreate with the same size black and white tiles but could easily be altered to add a twist by laying a white tiled floor with a black border or an inset square or diamond design," says, James Bacon, Head of Group Customer Service at Tile Mountain.

(Image credit: Harvey Maria)

"When paired with boldly colored kitchen cabinets, and chrome-based bar stools the monochrome floor is guaranteed to create an impact.”

For a modern twist update the traditional black and white pattern for a chequered board floor that boasts contemporary color.

2. Define with tiles

As well as checkerboard floors, checkerboard kitchen wall tiles and splashbacks follow suit. Again, this look was popular for practical reasons and homeowners soon grew the confidence to experiment with color.

"When I think of a stereotypical American diner, I think of a classic checkerboard pattern with a retro color twist", Says Damla Turgut, founder and creative director, of Otto Tiles & Design US.

Damla Turgut Social Links Navigation Founder and Creative Director, Otto Tiles & Design Born and raised in Istanbul, Turkey, Damla Turgut turned her passions for art, design, and her homeland into a career, launching Otto Tiles & Design in 2015. Working with interior designers, architects, and homeowners across the globe, the brand has three showrooms in London, Istanbul, and Miami.

"A great way to introduce this into a kitchen scheme is via a tiled backsplash. Not only will this provide a durable and practical surface for your kitchen that will protect your walls, but it will also add that classic diner aesthetic without having to even remodel."

For a more subtle diner vibe, team a checkerboard floor with crisp and clean metro tiles in a glossy white finish.

(Image credit: Tile Mountain)

3. Sit in a booth

(Image credit: Harvey Maria)

Dining booths are a great nod to the 50s era. Plus, they're super comfortable! Installing a booth is an easy way to make use of an awkward corner in the kitchen and maximize seating space.

To integrate the full 50s diner kitchen experience look for ways to accommodate, family meals in the space provided, be it a booth, breakfast bar, or bistro table.

4. Bring in a busy pattern

(Image credit: Bobbi Beck)

Kitchen wallpaper is an affordable way to completely transform a kitchen. Maximalist wallpaper patterns will inject a bright and fun 50s kitchen diner look into your home.

Choose eye-catching patterns such as stripes, gingham, or geometric patterns in bright and fun colors. To avoid the set-up looking overwhelming, stick to one monochromatic color palette.

5. Go for gingham

(Image credit: Dunelm)

We're back to checkerboard prints, but this time via textiles and on a smaller scale.

Affordable, durable, and reassuring, gingham print is another hero of American kitchen diner style. Introduce good-old gingham prints to blinds, tablecloths, seat cushions, and dish towels and you won't go wrong.

Two colors available Lann's Linens Rectangular Polyester Fabric Checkered Tablecloth Shop at Target Size (inch): 60 x 102

Price: $19.99 at Target Protect your dining table in true 50s diner kitchen style. The classic red and white check pattern is both classic and striking. The serged edge design means the clean hemline won't fray over time. Set of 2 KitchenAid Blue Velvet Gingham Oven Mitt Set Shop at Lowes Size (in): 7 x 13

Price: $17.47 at Lowes These gingham oven mitts are made with 100% heat-resistant cotton in a classic checkered pattern. They also feature a convenient hanging loop for displaying or storing when not in use. Farmhouse The Pioneer Woman Gingham Chair Cushion Shop at Walmart Size (in): 17 x18

Price: $10.96 at Walmart Whether you are looking to add a touch of farmhouse flair or retro cool, the time-honored vintage touch of gingham will add visual interest to the kitchen and dining areas.

6. Pick out primary colours

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Whether used alone or in unison, the bright and beautiful tones of red, blue, and yellow are a 50s diner kitchen color pallet favorite. Red seems to remain on top as the ultimate classic and looks ultra-smart when teamed with blue for a patriotic twist.

Inject the vibrant tones into the mix with a stand-out latest appliance. A bright and beautiful range cooker will add an instant wow factor and a retro toaster will look super cute on retro-style worktops.

Two colors available Haden 75003 2-Slice Toaster Shop at Target Size (in.): H7.5 x W12 x D11

Power: 1500W

Price: Was $122.99 Now $68.99 (save $54) at Target Red appliances are probably the most iconic to chose from in 50s diner style kitchens. This two slice retro toaster will inject a shot of vibrancy without cluttering up the kitchen Stainless steel AGA Mercury Series Slide In Induction Range with True European Convection Shop at Build Size (in.): H36 x W37 x D25

Model: AMC36IN-IND

Price: $7,049.00 at Build with Ferguson A blue range cooker will make a head-turning statement when you want to add color to neutral kitchen cabinetry. It features a dual broiler system, three heavy-duty telescoping glide-out oven racks, and 13 temperature settings. Pop of color Icona Capitals New York Yellow Kettle Shop at Amazon Size: 1 liter

Price: $114.80 at Amazon Mix retro style with modern technology. The glossy New York Yellow finish captures the vitality of the iconic city. One shopper says, "Bottom line is that it looks cute in my kitchen and it’s so easy to use."

7. Pop in pastel shades

(Image credit: Wayfair)

If primary colors are too strong for your taste, take a more subtle approach with a softer shade set to create a nostalgic and pretty pastel kitchen.

Pastel colors, such as baby blue and soft pink were also all the range during the 50s and these ice-cream shades broke new boundaries by being introduced to appliances too.

"After World War II ended, the 1950s was the calm after a gigantic, traumatic storm and that need for tranquillity was injected into interiors hence the trend towards soft soothing pastel shades. This has been reinstated of late, as people move towards mood-boosting 'retro Kitchens' inspired by that period, seeking out the nurturing comfort of nostalgia", explains designer and stylist Dilly Orme.

"When working with a selection of pastels ensure your choices work together tonally to have a calming symphony of color within your chosen space."

Dilly Orme Social Links Navigation Stylist, Interior Designer and Editor Dilly Orme is an established interiors editor with over 25 years of experience as a stylist and writer. She contributes regularly to the UK’s leading interior magazines, traveling nationally to style readers’ homes and creatively directing promotional photography for new builds, hotels, and brands.

8. Mix in chrome metals

(Image credit: John Lewis of Hungerford)

Currently, Kitchen hardware trends are leaning in new directions such as brushed chrome for a gold effect, luxe-look, or matte black for a touch of urban chic. But, to bring American kitchen diner style to your space stick with classic chrome.

The shiny metal was a relatively new find in kitchens back then so thought of as ultra-glamorous. Today's it's probably the most affordable of kitchen hardware metals and the most practical to keep clean option so it's a win-win.

9. Highlight with feature lighting

(Image credit: Hillarys)

Include a variety of light sources for practical and ambient 50s kitchen diner. For full authenticity choose a mix of feature pendant land task lights to create pools of light that help to zone cooking and dining areas.

Colorful glass or metal finishes will create retro-style focal points that stand out.

10.Vintage look accessories are a must

(Image credit: Kitchen Aid)

Kitchen homewares displayed on open-shelving will give a 50s diner kitchen attention to detail filled with credible character.

Here's your chance to inject a unique personality into the mix so visit yard sales and search online marketplaces for genuine antique and retro finds. Or replicate the vibe with more affordable versions - 50s diner kitchen ideas are timeless department store favorites so you'll never run out of choice.

Enamel CREATIVE CO-OP Enamel Bread Box Shop at TJ Maxx Size (in.): W12 x L9 x H9.5

Price: $29.99 Keep bakery goods fresh in your retro kitchen with this fabulous 50s-style find. It dual carry handles and is lidded. This will add a nice subtle pop of color to a white countertop. Set of four Multi color polka dot mugs Shop at Walmart Size (in.): 4

Price: $38.25 Jolly up kitchen sides with this set of budget-friendly polka dot mug set. Crafted of high-quality dolomite you can use these year after year. Distressed Embossed Metal Vintage Diner Sign Visit Site Size (in.): W7.91 X H13.4 X D0.125

Price: $19.99 This fun vintage sign with a lightly distressed finish will take your kitchen back in time to the 50s diner kitchen style. Stealing the style from authentic midcentury, American diners, this arrow-shaped wall art points in the retro direction.

As with black and white kitchens, 50s diner kitchens are funky time capsules that never go out of style. Love them or hate them, they certainly inject personality and pack a punch. Whether you stick to classic traditions or infuse a contemporary twist, American kitchen diner style is a nostalgic and timeless choice.