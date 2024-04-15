7 marble kitchen island ideas that will add a touch of luxe to your space

Interior designers love using marble kitchen island ideas

Marble kitchen island ideas are so chic. Here is a large marble kitchen island with five bright blue stools in front of it, two large gold pendant lights above it, and a countertop and two gold wall sconces behind it
(Image credit: Shani Core Interiors / Ron Rosenz)
Marble kitchen island ideas are a must if you're looking to expand your cooking surface space in the chicest way possible.

We've sought out interior designers who have all styled rooms with this feature to find out how they like to incorporate marble. Choosing contrasting colors and illuminating with lighting are just a few ways they make this feature shine.

When nothing but luxe will do for the kitchen island ideas you're seeking, you can't go wrong with marvelous marble.

Beautiful marble kitchen island ideas

Large cooking zones and small kitchen islands alike will all look wonderful with the addition of this material.

Along the way we have rounded up useful buys throughout, in case you'd like to start bringing this look in ASAP.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article. 

1. Keep it simple

A kitchen with a white marble ktichen island with dark wooden stools in front of it, two silver pendant lights above it, and white cabinets and a silver oven behind it

(Image credit: Maren Baker Design / Michael Kaskel Schriver)

Go for a classic white marble kitchen island to achieve a timeless and sophisticated look that will outlast many kitchen island trends

“White marble with subtle veining adds a sense of purity and brightness to the kitchen,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design. “This timeless choice complements various design styles, from traditional to contemporary."

If you have the budget, bringing in an especially high-quality one such as the Canora Gray Wortley Kitchen Island from Wayfair could be a smart investment.

A white standing kitchen island with a marble counter with two white bowls and a vase of white flowers on itLocking wheels
Red Barrel Studio Deden Marble Kitchen Island

Size (in.): H36.25 x W36 x D20'' D
Made from: Marble, wood
Price: $355.99

We think portable kitchen islands such as this are ideal for those looking for small kitchen ideas.

A fanned out pile of white marble peel and stick tile with gray veiningEasy to remove
BeNice Peel-and-Stick Backsplash

Size (in.): W3.86 x L7.80
Made from: Resin
Price: $26.99 for 23 

Peel-and-stick tiles like these luxe-looking ones can be applied to your kitchen island.

A white kitchen island with a waterfall marble countertop and four drawers and two doorsFive-year warranty
South Shore Myro Contemporary Kitchen Island

Size (in.): W29.75 x L55
Made from: Marble, wood
Price: $425.99

The four wide drawers and adjustable shelf will provide ample kitchen island storage.

2. Try a waterfall countertop

A marble kitchen island with a silver sink and two faucets, three curved pendant lights above it, and a pillar,cabinets, and silver ovens beyond it

(Image credit: Vergara Homes)

Do you know what’s better than just a regular marble kitchen island countertop? Having the gorgeous material running all around your island.

“We turned this peninsula island into a central design feature of the kitchen by embellishing it with paneling on the base and a waterfall marble countertop,” says Elizabeth Vergara, lead designer and founder of Vergara Homes. “This creates a striking yet sleek modern aesthetic for the space."

Elizabeth says integrating the island around structural elements as she has in this home is a great workaround for NYC apartments with constraints like building risers, plumbing, and vent stacks.

3. Add contrast

A kitchen with a marble kitchen island counter and a black base, three brown chairs next to it, black surfacs and white cabinets behind it, and two silver lights above it

(Image credit: Kristin Kostamo-McNeil / Anne Rae Design / Jenny Siegwart)

For a really bold modern kitchen island look, draw the eye to your marble countertop even more by pairing it up with a sharp, dark color.

“In this classic white kitchen, we added the marble slab top to a dark stained island base cabinet,” says Kristin Kostamo-McNeil, interior designer and founder of Anne Rae Design.

“This added just the right amount of contrast and interest, as well as balancing out the all-white cabinetry with dark quartz countertops,” she adds.

DIY lovers can always pair up marble surfaces and dark paint colors themselves. Or, the Wade Logan Hodder Marble Kitchen Island from Wayfair offers a quick solution.

A black square in the Benjamin Moore shade Black HC-190Timeless
Black HC-190 Paint Sample

Shape: Square
Made from: Paper
Price: $2.50

Coat your kitchen island base in this shade to create a striking monochromatic finish.

A square of white and gray hexagonal tiles with a marble textured patternGreenguard certified
Msi Carrara White Hexagon Mosaic Tiles

Size (in.): W11.75 x L12
Made from: Marble
Price: $15.39 per sq. ft.

Bring dimension to your kitchen island with these tiles that can also be used as a splashback.

A navy blue square in the Benjamin Moore shade Bold BlueHint of indigo
Bold Blue 2064-10 Paint Sample

Shape: Square
Made from: Paper
Price: $2.50

Go for a moodier look in your kitchen with this rich shade of navy blue.

4. Pair with other colors in the room

A kitchen with a brown and gray marble island with a dark brown base, a stove with a green French oven, white cabinets, and a dining table behind it

(Image credit: James Yarosh / Patricia Burke)

To ensure a truly chic, cohesive finish, be sure to pair up your kitchen island colors with your other kitchen colors.

“I find it always wise to start looking at slabs early to allow color palettes to nuance the beauty of natural stones and marbles,” explains James Yarosh, interior designer, artist, and founder of James Yarosh Associates.

He continues, “Pairing the flooring stone with the patterned wallpaper/fabrics informed the idea of a dark slab with beautiful markings, creating a dazzling look.”

If you’re loving James’ design as much as we are, you can achieve a similar look on a budget with the Viopvery Marble Peel and Stick Paper from Amazon.

5. Go for dramatic veined marble

A large marble kitchen island with five bright blue stools in front of it, two large gold pendant lights above it, and a countertop and two gold wall sconces behind it

(Image credit: Shani Core Interiors / Ron Rosenz)

If you’re looking for luxurious kitchen ideas, picking marble slabs with bold veining will make your cooking space look much more expensive than it is. 

“Choose marble slabs with bold veins and striking patterns to create a focal point that becomes the gathering spot in your kitchen,” Nina says.

“This high-impact design adds drama and personality to the space, perfect for those seeking a luxurious and eye-catching aesthetic,” she adds.

Renters can achieve a similar look with vinyl, such as the VViVid Black and White Marble Vinyl from Amazon.

6. Glow it up with lighting

A kitchen with a light gray marble kitchen island with a glass vase of flowers on it, white kitchen cabinets behind it, and three gray pendant lights hanging from the ceiling

(Image credit: Higham Furniture)

Highlight the beauty of your marble kitchen island by adding kitchen island lighting underneath and above it.

Nina suggests, “Install LED strips or puck lights underneath the cabinets to illuminate the marble surface and enhance its natural veining and texture. This subtle lighting technique adds depth and dimension to the kitchen island.”

We also like the idea of hanging up kitchen island pendant lights (the Remington Iron Lantern Pendant from Pottery Barn is a pretty option) above it to give it even more of a glow.

AmazonVersatile
Vyanlight Motion Sensor LED Lights

Size (in.): H0.6 x W7.4 x D1.2
Made from: Metal
Price: $24.99 for four

Amazon shoppers say these are super bright and also work in hallways and under the stairs.

A hanging pendant light with a bright gold base and a curved glass lampshade with a lit bulb in itHeight adjustable
Contract Grade Sculptural Pebble Pendant

Size (in.): H81.3 x W17.3 x D7.5
Made from: Glass, metal
Price: $169

We're loving the glam gold color, but it does also come in three other go-with-anything shades.

Six circular LED lightsComes with a remote
Lightbiz LED Closet Lights

Size (in.): 0.87 x W3.34 x D3.34
Made from: Metal
Price: $39.99 for six

These charge up easily thanks to their USB rechargeable batteries.

7. Incorporate accents

A birds eye view of a wooden kitchen counter with black and white marble trays and coasters on it

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

If a full marble kitchen island is too extravagant, consider incorporating marble accents into your kitchen island style features instead. 

“I also like introducing marble in smaller doses, such as with trays, dinnerware, and serving boards,” Nina says.

For those looking for a full marble kitchen package, Pottery Barn’s Marble Serveware Collection is absolutely stunning.

Incorporating marble into your kitchen island design will help you enjoy your cooking endeavors and impress your guests. 

“Experiment with different styles, textures, and accents to personalize your design and make it memorable,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you’re looking for something a touch more laidback, these boho kitchen island ideas are easy and breezy.

