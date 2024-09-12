9 brown kitchen cabinet ideas that will introduce you to this versatile color

What can we say about brown kitchen cabinet ideas – well, quite a lot actually! It's not a color you may instantly consider, but, it's warm, cozy and stylish.

Got a small kitchen? Then embrace a brown scheme – it can be 'brown' from the wood you choose for your cabinets, or a paint shade in say chocolate or mocha. The choice is wider than you think, and brown looks really great with other shades too.

From taupe to tan, fawn to chocolate, there are plenty of brown shades you can adopt to create this scheme.

1. It's ideal for kitchens with low ceilings

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

Why? Because it draws the eye down to ground level and anchors it perfectly. Then you can add a lighter tone to your walls and finish with white in the ceiling.

"Muddy greeny brown works really nicely with softer walls and creates a brighter interior than using dark colors on cupboards and walls," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens.

This charming kitchen has character due to the many layers – the dark brown cabinets, marble countertops, wooden floor and jute rug, it wall works together perfectly.

For a similar brown check out Benjamin Moore's Night Owl CC-662, a dark brown with green undertones.

Helen Parker Social Links Navigation Creative director, deVOL Kitchens Helen Parker is deVOL's Creative Director. Joining in 2004 as a kitchen designer, by 2011 she had become responsible for deVOL's style, creating one-of-a-kind showrooms, sourcing antiques and gifts and designing new pieces of furniture and accessories.

2. Use it on your kitchen island

(Image credit: Ervin Architecture / Jeff Roberts)

You can use brown as much or as a little as you like, here, it's used sparingly on the exterior of the kitchen island.

Its placement adds depth and interest to the scheme as it contrasts against the mid toned wood.

Paint this part of your kitchen island with Little Greene's Scullery, it's a warm brown that will work wonderfully with a wooden cabinets.

3. Team wood cabinets with chocolate walls

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

You can use wood to create your 'brown' kitchen cabinet color scheme – it comes in shades of the color in a natural way.

We love how these rich cabinets are teamed with chocolate brown walls, and the shade of the wood is rather like a rich toffee shade, really warming and looks fabulous with the darker brown paint color.

For three shades of brown that would work in this style of kitchen, have a look at the below.

Toffee Runyon Canyon Tan interior paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a paint color swatch A rich cognac brown that has a hint of cinnamon, a lovely warming shade of brown that's rather like toffee. Team with gray, black or white for a modern feel. Mocha Attic II interior paint sample Shop at Little Greene Price: $8.50 for a sample pot A deeper brown color that works well with cream, ideal for an elegant feel. Team with stone floor tiles and a marble countertop for a stylish kitchen scheme. Red undertones Brown 02 Matt interior paint sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel and stick swatch This warming brown has red undertones and will work well with stone, taupe and oatmeal. It's almost a neutral itself so team with others for a cohesive look.

4. Opt for a grey brown

(Image credit: Living with Lolo / Life Created)

There are so many shades of brown you can choose from, from tan and coffee to the darker, moodier end of the scale like a gray brown.

The darker you go the more you can create an interesting contrast within your scheme. Here, the cabinets are a gray brown and when teamed with marble countertops are a striking combination. To prevent this kind of scheme from appearing 'cool' choose a warm wood flooring.

5. Consider fawn with white

(Image credit: Bakes & Kropp with Christina Magrans / Nicole Larson)

Fawn is a great brown to consider, it's easy on the eye and goes fabulously well with white.

"We’re seeing a big shift toward natural wood finishes for cabinetry. Rich walnuts and oaks add a nice layer of warmth that more homeowners are looking for. In our signature Soft Modern kitchens especially, the contrast of natural wood against more refined materials strikes a balance that feels contemporary and timeless," says Paul Kropp, co-founder at Bakes & Kropp.

It's contemporary and stylish and the brass hardware complements the fawn shade perfectly. If you wanted to paint your cabinets this color look at Benjamin Moore's Acorn 1125, a lovely mid brown with a hint of red.

6. Team cacao with green

(Image credit: Vetter Architects / BlueStar Kitchens / Ryan Hainey)

An eye-catching kitchen that features custom mahogany cabinets and windows combined with chunky marble countertops and green handmade tiles.

The deep cacao shade created from the slatted wood cabinetry offers a rich feel that makes this kitchen feel warm and welcoming. The green tiles add an exciting dimension as they are varying shades.

Recreate this look with our three buys below.

Shimmery Santa Fe Ceramic Fabric Look Subway Tile in Green Shop at Wayfair Price: $6.69 / sq. ft Each tile has an artistic and hand-painted look which is ideal for creating a backsplash that has color variations. There are 33 tiles in a box and each box covers 10.76 sq ft. Moody brown Coconut Grove interior paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2 for a color swatch sample A milk chocolate brown that's not too dark, or too light. It will warm up a north facing kitchen perfectly and consider using green or blush accents colors. Polished brass Restoration Polished Brass Water Filter Kitchen Faucet in Brass Shop at Target Price: $46.99 Size (in): H11 x W2 x D5 This smart polished brass water filter kitchen faucet is sink mounted. It has a drip free ceramic disc cartridge and can be used with an under the counter water filtration system. The design is classic with traditional charm.

7. Use it on the upper cabinets

(Image credit: Otto Tiles & Design / Studio Tashmina)

This contemporary kitchen has a nod to mid-century design with its dark wood wall cabinets.

The deep brown shade of the finish takes your eye straight to the wall and it's highlighted by the pearlescent wall tiles that sit behind the open shelving and backsplash.

Warm it up with a brass hanging rail and faucet. Team your wall cabinets with the same tiles, they're White Zellige from Otto Tiles & Design.

8. Add some accents of blue and yellow

(Image credit: Minarc)

This really cool kitchen shows how you can team accent colors with brown cabinets – in this case cork.

"The brown cabinets in Big Little Rock are crafted from natural cork, chosen for their sustainability and ability to connect the home to the breathtaking Icelandic landscape. The rich, earthy tones of the cork echo the resilience of Iceland’s birch trees, while harmonizing with the vibrant yellow island, which reflects the warmth of the midnight sun. Set against a serene blue backdrop reminiscent of Iceland’s waterfalls, the space feels both grounded in nature and refreshingly modern," says Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir, co-founder of Minarc.

Keep clutter free and let the kitchen design shine with this style of space, choose accessories in similar shades for cohesion.

Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Minarc Since 1999, Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir, Assoc. AIA, IIDA has been co-principal of the Santa Monica, California-based design studio, Minarc. Throughout her career she has shown a continuous dedication to improving the environment and her community by bringing innovative ideas forward in clear connection to sustainability.

9. White is a great pairing

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

According to Helen Shaw, director of marketing (international) at Benjamin Moore, brown offers a calm and grounding feel. "Earthtones offer versatility and the ability to add warmth and heart into a room. Whilst pale brown tones offer a neutral finish with depth and tactility, saturated hues create a statement, lending warmth and depth to any space."

For a similar shade consider Benjamin Moore's Dash of Pepper 1554, it will have the same effect and will draw the eye down to the lovely earthy tone of the color. Helen adds, "Used on cabinetry or feature walls, rich shades are perfect for adding dramatic depth. An abundance of natural light will help reveal undertones of rich reds and warm yellows, so consider this when choosing accents."

Helen Shaw Social Links Navigation Director of marketing (international), Benjamin Moore Color expert and international marketing director, Helen and her husband Craig are founders of Shaw Paints, acquired by Benjamin Moore in 2020.

Our brown kitchen cabinet ideas will show you how to use brown successfully on your cabinets, from barely their taupe to rich toffee, mocha and dark chocolate shades there's really something for everyone.