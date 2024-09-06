8 cozy kitchen ideas - how to make your space feel warm and inviting

Kitchens are one of the most functional spaces in any home. There’s no doubt that they have to be practical but it’s important that they feel cozy and homely, too.

How do you get the balance right between style and functionality? Before renovating your kitchen you should write a list of priorities and work out how you can achieve them whilst still achieving an aesthetically pleasing kitchen that feels warm and cozy.

The experts tell us how we can create a cozy kitchen that also fulfils all of our practical needs.

Expert-approved cozy kitchen ideas

Every room in your home should feel inviting and make you want to spend time in it. There's nothing better than coming home after a long day to a cozy home that feels like your safe space.

Keep reading to discover some of the best cozy kitchen ideas to inspire you.

1. Incorporate natural materials

Designing a kitchen is a stressful process but if you’re currently deciding what kind of kitchen you want to go for and you’ve got your heart set on a cozy space then incorporate natural materials.

Marie Flanigan, founder of Marie Flanigan Interiors says, "Incorporating natural materials like stained wood for cabinetry or shelving enhances the organic, lived-in feel. Layering in soft textiles, such as linen cafe curtains or woven wood shades, can add comfort and depth to your kitchen design."

Be mindful when you’re choosing your kitchen flooring. Natural stone and reclaimed wood are beautiful options if you want to create a rustic feel.

2. Warm tones

Don’t fancy taking on an entire kitchen renovation but want to rejuvenate your space? Consider painting your walls and cabinetry in contrasting warm colors for a welcomed update.

"Adding warm tones is crucial - we encourage clients to take the leap and use a bold, rich, warm color on the cabinets - but if that's too much of a commitment soaking the walls in a rich color will do the trick. Warm woods are an excellent way to up the cozy factor of a kitchen - either in the cabinets themselves or a walnut butcher block counter," explains Hannah Goldberg from Hannah Charlotte Interiors.

3. Add living room details

This may not feel like a natural addition but trust us when we say that adding classic living room details will transform your kitchen from a solely functional space into a warm and cozy one.

"Try adding living room details to your kitchen like placing an oil painting on the wall or adding non-dining room seating. We love placing a little sofa or set of lounge chairs in a kitchen to encourage socializing while cooking - which we all can’t stop ourselves from doing," suggests Kim Gordon, founder of Kim Gordon Designs.

Another affordable way of adding character to a kitchen is to fill it with plants. Place a potted plant on your countertop and attach a couple of hanging plants to your ceiling joists.

4. Think about fixtures

Whether you’re currently designing your kitchen from scratch or thinking of ways to switch things up, think carefully about your fixtures and fittings and whether or not they fit in with the cozy vibe you want to create.

"To design a cozy kitchen, always think through the finishes and how they will age within a space. Consider adding unlacquered brass plumbing fixtures or hardware that will develop a beautiful patina over time, adding warmth and character to the space," says Marie.

Match your choice of hardware and taps with other elements in your kitchen such as the brackets for your open shelving.

5. Soft textures

Break up the harsh lines of a kitchen by introducing an abundance of texture. This can be done in lots of different ways, including rugs, soft furnishings, and the latest kitchen trend, sink curtains.

"The soft texture provided by fabric creates an amazing contrast with the otherwise hard finishes of kitchens. Classic ways to incorporate fabrics into your kitchen are in window treatments like cafe curtains or a beautiful Roman shade; or a statement banquette upholstery. To add an extra layer of textiles consider adding a sink curtain," says Hannah.

6. Layer lighting

You may not have considered how much lighting affects the coziness of your kitchen. As soon as the evening rolls around, you’ll want your kitchen space to be lit beautifully. In order to do this, you should layer different light sources.

"Layering light is one of our favorite ways to create more intimate spaces - nothing feels colder than a space highlighted with only recessed ceiling lights," explains Hannah.

"The best kitchen lighting scheme will include a range of different types of lighting allowing you to carry out everyday tasks while also creating the perfect ambiance for relaxing or entertaining. Create levels of light by adding a sconce over the sink, pendants over the island, and decorative lighting over a dining area."

7. Be sure to declutter

A clean, clutter-free kitchen sets the foundation for coziness. Clear your countertops of non-essentials and keep only what you use on a daily basis.

"Visual appeal is equally important. Declutter your kitchen and use the freed-up space to add touches of warmth: a lush plant, a bouquet of fresh flowers, or seasonal décor. As the seasons change, a vase of autumn leaves or a small pine arrangement brings in a cozy, seasonal vibe," explains Ayten.

"The tactile experience can’t be overlooked. Enjoy the feel of a well-maintained countertop by keeping surfaces clean and smooth. Set the mood with soft, ambient music—gentle melodies can turn your kitchen into the most relaxing spot in your home."

8. Don’t forget about the accessories

"Lastly, evoke nostalgia with a charming display on your kitchen island or countertop. Arrange elegant glassware, a plate of homemade treats, and a few cherished dishes. Swap out bright sponges for sleek white ones, use a stylish soap dispenser, and make sure there are no dirty dishes or trash in sight," says Ayten.

You can’t underestimate the power of the finishing touches. The design of your kitchen is the foundation of your scheme but it’s the finer details that will create a cozy atmosphere.

Cozy kitchens are bang on trend. Taking inspiration from farmhouse, country-style kitchens, adding warmth and texture is key.

Start with the basics and declutter your kitchen to achieve a state of zen. Build upon this with your choice of lighting, accessories and decor for that ultimate cozy feel.