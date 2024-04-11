Minimalist kitchen island ideas — 7 ways to create a sleek and serene space

Minimalist kitchen island ideas are ideal for those who are looking to keep things simple and chic in their cooking space.

We've asked interior designers what they use to make this space look beautiful without having to throw everything at it. Integrated appliances, luxe materials, and organic elements are a few suggestions they've delved into.

If you're looking for kitchen island ideas that let the surface shine, going minimal could be the way to go.

Marvelous minimalist kitchen island ideas

These are especially useful for those searching for small kitchen island ideas, as too much color and clutter can overwhelm this design feature.

Our experts have recommended specific buys throughout, which we have sought out and shopped so you can get the look.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Choose soft colors

(Image credit: Searle & Taylor Kitchens)

Even though we do love bright kitchen island colors, paring things back to muted tones is much more suited to minimalist kitchen islands.

“Choose a monochromatic color palette with crisp white or soft neutrals to create a sense of openness and tranquility,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

If you can’t paint your island, you can always choose peel-and-stick tiles such as this WallPops Peel and Stick Mosaic Tile from Wayfair.

Pink undertones White 06 Interior Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 This softer color will add warmth to your kitchen island, while still maintaining a sleek look. Refreshing American White 2112-70 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 Want a bright shade that still oozes sophistication? Say hello to this Benjamin Moore classic. Illuminating White 07 Interior Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 We love this color, which is a great one to have a tin of for refreshing all areas of the home.

2. Add integrated storage and appliances

(Image credit: Simon Taylor Furniture)

The best kitchen island storage ideas all make the most of space in the base, keeping the countertop clear for a minimalist kitchen island look.

Nina explains, “Choose a kitchen island that prioritizes practicality and efficiency, with built-in storage, integrated appliances, and thoughtful design features.”

She continues, “Concealed drawers, hidden cabinets, and recessed shelving ensure that every inch of space is maximized for optimal organization and functionality.”

Just be sure to make sure to use an organizer within any built-in cabinets (this Songmics Cabinet Organizer on Amazon has over 7,000 five-star ratings) to ensure they stay neat.

3. Pick subtle lighting

(Image credit: Searle & Taylor Kitchens)

Bringing in subtle kitchen island pendant lighting will help glow up your minimalist kitchen island.

“Lighting that’s present yet barely visible, will give warmth without distraction, ideal for quiet mornings and intimate evenings,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

We recommended going for either light shades or glass materials (the Textured Glass Cord Pendant from Pottery Barn is pretty) to achieve this look.

LED compatible Latitude Run Alfrodull Light Single Drum Pendant Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H9 x W16 x D16

Made from: Silk, steel

Price: $133.99 Wayfair shoppers say this gives off a great amount of light and is both pretty and functional. Height adjustable Contract Grade Sculptural Pebble Pendant Shop at West Elm Size (in.): H81.3 x W17.3 x D7.5

Made from: Glass, metal

Price: $169 We're loving the glam gold color, but it does also come in three other go-with-anything shades. Frosted shade Orren Ellis Light Single Dome Pendant Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H8.5 x W11 x D11

Made from: Metal

Price: $43.99 Renters, this is for you. It has a handy plug, so you can simply hook it up wherever needed.

4. Bring in organic materials

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Bring the warmth and texture of natural materials onto your minimalist kitchen island by focusing on organic elements.

“Choose a kitchen island made from sustainable wood or reclaimed timber for a feeling of rustic charm, or select a sleek stone countertop with a honed finish for a modern twist on natural beauty,” Nina explains.

Can’t change your countertop? Simply add an elegant wooden chopping board (we like the Shun Medium Hinoki Cutting Board from Saks) and cluster on decor such as the best candles to create a stylish vignette.

5. Add indoor plants

(Image credit: Cult Furniture)

We love using the best indoor plants as kitchen island style ideas, as they freshen up the counter so well — and you only need one or two to add refinement to a minimalist kitchen island.

“Incorporating elements of biophilic design such as potted plants and herbs will add style and enhance the overall sense of well-being in your kitchen,” Nina says.

To instantly add texture and drama, you might want to go for a spider plant (how cute is this Spider Plant from The Sill?) as pictured above, which is also one of the best low-maintenance plants.

6. Try reflective surfaces

(Image credit: Simon Taylor Furniture)

One of the best ways to make a small kitchen look bigger is by going for a minimalist kitchen island with a shiny surface.

“Adding reflective surfaces like stainless steel or mirrored panels into the kitchen island design to enhance brightness and create the illusion of spaciousness,” explains Jonathan Faccone, design expert and founder of Halo Homebuyers.

This is easy to DIY onto your island with mirror stickers, such as with these Calvana Mirrored Sheets from Amazon.

7. Look for luxe

(Image credit: Higham Furniture)

This is a great option for those looking for modern kitchen ideas, as minimalist kitchen islands work well in these.

“Choose a luxurious material such as marble, quartz, or concrete to create a sense of solidity and substance,” Nina says. "Keep the rest of the kitchen design simple and understated to allow the island to take center stage.

You can either invest in a marble island or simply decorate yours with easy-to-remove tiles such as the marble-style Auliget PVC Tiles on Amazon.

From sleek and sophisticated to warm and inviting, minimalist kitchen islands offer endless possibilities for creating a space both functional and fashionable.

“The beauty of simplicity is it's still a striking way to make your island stand out in your cooking area,” Nina finishes by saying.

For those who want a sophisticated style with even more character, farmhouse kitchen island ideas may work well, too.