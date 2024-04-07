Kitchen island trends — design pros say to try these 7 hot styles

Bringing in kitchen island trends into your space will make this focal point in your cooking space look as wow-worthy as possible.

From cafecore to clever tech, our design pros have plenty of tricks they're bringing to islands this year. We love the fact they're easy to bring in and will stand the test of time, too.

Having these in mind if you're looking for kitchen island ideas will come in useful if yours is in need of a modern refresh.

The kitchen island trends designers love

When searching for interior design trends for the year, paying attention to particular parts of the room like islands is important for truly integrating style into your space.

Our experts have recommended specific designs, so we have shopped buys to help you follow their advice look throughout.

1. Multifunctional islands

Making the most of every inch of space is not just useful for those looking for small kitchen ideas, but is also handy for anyone wanting to maximize their cooking zone.

“Kitchen islands are now more than just a place to prep meals — they're versatile workhorses that serve multiple purposes,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She says, “Consider incorporating features such as built-in sinks, cooktops, or wine fridges to make your island a functional workstation.”

If you don’t have one already, this Kalamera Wine Cooler is Amazon’s Choice and is just the right size for slotting into a kitchen island gap.

2. Statement lighting

We can’t stress enough how much kitchen island lighting ideas can make a dramatic impact on the look and feel of your space.

Nina says, “This year, oversized pendant lights and statement chandeliers are stealing the spotlight.”

“Opt for bold designs with unique shapes, textures, and finishes to add visual interest and personality to your kitchen,” she adds.

We’re in love with this striking Canmeijia Modern Sputnik Chandelier from Amazon, which is easy to assemble and mount.

3. Smart technology

Technology continues to play a significant role in kitchen trends, and this year, we're seeing even more smart features come into kitchen islands.

Nina explains, “From built-in charging stations and USB outlets to touchless faucets and voice-activated appliances, the possibilities are endless.”

You don’t need to spend a lot to bring these in, either — for example, this Kicimpro Kitchen Faucet from Amazon is just under $115.

She adds, “Incorporating technology into your island design not only adds convenience but also enhances the functionality and efficiency of your kitchen.”

4. Bold colors

This is officially the year of fully embracing dopamine dressing, bringing in all the colors and patterns you adore. Designers say this is even spilling over into kitchen island trends.

Nina says, “Dare to be bold with your kitchen island design by incorporating vibrant colors and eye-catching patterns.

“We're seeing a departure from neutral palettes in favor of rich tones like bright pinks and reds, playful patterns, and unexpected color combinations,” she adds.

If you can’t paint your kitchen island, you could always opt for peel-and-stick tiles to add color, like this vibrant Wallpops Peel and Stick Tiles from Wayfair.

5. Open shelving

One of the biggest kitchen cabinet trends for the year is removing doors and showcasing stylish shelves, which is also being applied by designers to kitchen islands.

“Open shelving on your kitchen island not only creates a more airy and open feel but also allows you to showcase your favorite dishes, glassware, and decor items,” Nina says.

You could always treat yourself to a dreamy dinnerware set to enhance the look of this, such as this stunning Gibson Elite Mayfair Dinnerware Set from Amazon which comes in 11 different shades.

6. Cafecore

One of our favorite Pinterest Predicts Trends has to be cafecore. This is all about creating your own place to have a beverage and relax, instead of heading to a coffee shop.

“A new trend that has taken over the interior designing world is transforming into a small, cozy coffee corner, complete with the best coffee makers and cups,” explains Nick Hedberg, home improvement expert and founder of As-Is Home Buyer.

This kitchen island trend is perfect for bringing in for you to do your morning coffee ritual. Complete the look with a coffee artwork on the wall (we have this Giselle Dekel Print from Desenio in our baskets) for a cohesive finish.

7. Natural materials

Embrace the beauty of natural materials to bring warmth and texture to your kitchen island trend styles.

Nina explains, “We're seeing a rise in the use of organic materials such as wood, stone, and marble.”

“Consider incorporating reclaimed wood or live-edge countertops for a rustic touch, or opt for sleek marble or quartzite for a more luxurious feel,” she adds.

For those who can’t change their worktops entirely but want to try this, you can always go for kitchen island style ideas such as this Lexa Fruit Bowl from Amazon made from sustainable bamboo wood.

As well as keeping these kitchen island trends in mind, Nina also recommends going for a streamlined style for maximum efficiency.

“Minimalism continues to reign supreme in kitchen design, so islands with sleek surfaces, hidden cupboards, and minimalist hardware will always look wonderful,” she finishes by saying.

This starts with the best kitchen island storage ideas, which are useful to have in mind when revamping yours in any way.