How do you make a small entryway inviting? 5 Tips from design experts

If you're wondering how do you make a small entryway inviting, it'sthinking time well spent. With this space being the first area guests will step into, and the room that greets you when you head home, styling it well will give it the welcoming feel every home deserves.

With just a few clever steps, you can turn your small entryway into a place where you instantly relax. We've chatted to design experts to find out what these are — and luckily, their five tips are super easy to do.

You may have overlooked small entryway ideas in the past, but this is officially your sign to decorate your space so it's as inviting as possible. By putting in the work now, you will thank yourself later.

How do you make a small entryway inviting?

When decorating a small entryway, making it inviting will not only improve your home's style, but also improve your mood when stepping through the door. Home is a sanctuary to sink into after a long day tackling adulting so let's start with small hallways.

“It's important entryways invite you into the further spaces of the home,” says Jill Kalman, interior designer at Jill Kalman Interiors. “Sometimes when the entryway is small, this can be more challenging, though.”

Jill Kalman is an interior designer with more than 18 years of experience. She specializes in down to earth designs for real people.

Struggling in your small space? These tips — and the matching buys we’ve picked out — will help you warm up the space.

1. Organize clutter

(Image credit: West Elm)

Have you ever entered your home, kicked off your shoes, and immediately exited the scene without properly tidying? We’ve all been there. “An entryway can be a drop zone, so it's important it doesn't look messy and cluttered and can stay organized easily,” says Jill.

She suggests having decorative storage baskets to toss shoes, gloves, and other personal belongings into. “I create one basket for each member of the family and then keep a spare empty one for guests to drop their shoes,” Jill adds.

You could even use labeled baskets (a nifty label maker with hundreds of templates such as this bluetooth enabled one from Amazon is useful all over the home) to make sure people’s belongings don’t get mixed up.

2. Use a statement mirror

(Image credit: West Elm)

Have you been reflecting on your small entryway design, and think something is missing? Mirrors — which are the one thing interior designers would add to a small entryway — are the way to go.

“You can make a small entryway inviting by adding a statement piece such as a decorative mirror,” says Seymen Usta, interior design specialist and founder of Seus Lighting.

Seymen Usta is an interior design specialist and the founder of Seus Lighting — one of the largest home decor lighting retailers in Northern America.



He continues, “A mirror with a striking shape and frame can bring in more light to the space, making it feel larger.” This is especially useful if your entryway doesn't have much natural light or feels a bit cramped.

One top tip we love is placing a mirror opposite the light source in the entryway (such as the door), to make the whole space feel more airy and give the illusion of more space than there is.

3. Add somewhere to sit

(Image credit: Target)

In most small entryways, you can still make room for somewhere to perch — whether this be with a small entryway bench, a stool for putting on your shoes, or even a cushioned storage ottoman.

“If space allows, why not add a cozy chair or a small bench?” says Riley Annen, interior designer and owner of Companies That Buy Houses.

Riley Annen is an interior designer, real estate agent, and founder of Companies That Buy Houses. She has more than 10 years experience finding houses with great potential and making them look gorgeous.

She adds, “It's more than just a place to sit — it invites guests to linger, making your entryway an extension of your home's warmth.”

If you have enough room, you could even add a small space bookshelf next to it, to create a cute, quiet place to enjoy some respite.

Woven upholstery Threshold Elden Wood Bench with Woven Back Shop at Target Size (in.): H24 x W48 x D15.9

Made from: Ash

Price: $210 Multipurpose Lue Bona Faux Leather Vanity Stool Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H19.01 x W13 x D13

Made from: Metal, faux leather

Price: $44.99 Highly rated Winston Porter Foronda Storage Ottoman Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H15 x W30 x D15

Made from: Linen

Price: $55.99

4. Play with different lighting sources

(Image credit: West Elm)

Having overwhelming lighting is an outdated entryway trend, which is why designers are recommending having a range of light sources instead. “A combination of ambient lighting and task lighting can create a warm and welcoming atmosphere,” says Seymen.

He advises trying a combination of statement pendant lighting, as well as smaller accent lights such as table lamps or wall sconces. Seymen says, “I also love lights and bulbs with dimming features, so you can adjust the brightness depending on the time of day and mood.”

This way, you can set a brighter light for when guests arrive and then dim them to create a cozy ambiance during the evening. Very hotel-like, right?

5. Bring scents into it

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When making a first impression in your home, the last thing you want is for your guests to be accosted by any unwanted or unpleasant smells.

You can eliminate these by using home fragrances such as reed diffusers. “These don't require any maintenance apart from the occasional reed flip,” says Emily Lambe, deputy editor of Real Homes.

Emily is the deputy editor here at Real Homes. She specializes in small spaces and is always on top of the latest trends for rentals and apartments.

Emily adds, “Not only this, but they’re also small enough to fit on an entryway console or shelf.”

Just before guests arrive, Emily loves spritzing her entryway with air freshener. “I like to mix mine up for the seasons — for example, I’ll choose a floral scent in spring or go for a spicy scent in winter.”

FAQs

From cozy seating to strategic lighting, there are plenty of ways to improve your small entryway with welcoming additions.

Want to elevate yours even further? Learning how to make a small entryway look expensive will add a touch of luxe to your space.