How to make a small entryway look more expensive, according to interior designers

Learning how to make a small entryway look more expensive will make your place look way more glamorous. Even if you’re living in a tiny rental and have a small budget, the right tips can completely transform how it looks.

This is the first area that guests will enter, so if you want them to feel like they’re walking into a bougie space rather than a budget space, styling it in a luxe fashion is a fab idea. You really don’t have to spend a lot of money to do this, either — spoiler alert, it’s all about picking the right details.

Have you been looking through small entryway ideas, and think making your place look expensive is the way you want to go? I’ve spoken to experts to find out how you can do just that, with ideas that are suitable for renters and for those who are looking to save some dollars.

7 expert-approved ways to make your small entryway look more expensive

Ready to make your small space feel luxe affordably? These tips are all stylish and budget-friendly. As well as speaking to design experts, I’ve also rounded up buys to help you get the look at home.

1. Add a mirror

Mirrors are a useful decor buy for small entryways, as their reflections can make a small entryway appear bigger than it is. As well as this, it can add serious style. “A mirror is a great addition to any entryway as it not only makes the space look bigger but also adds an element of luxury,” explains David Mason, interior designer and founder of Knobs.co. Choose a mirror with an interesting frame or shape to add a touch of personality, such as a metallic full-length mirror.

2. Play with color and texture

Even if you can’t paint your entryway walls, there are still plenty of ways to add luxe colors to your small entryway. “Choose a sophisticated color with rich, deep tones such as navy, emerald, or charcoal,” says Andra DelMonico, lead interior designer at Trendey. “You can also add texture using a velvet entryway bench or textured wallpaper.” Layering various materials will result in depth and visual interest.

3. Add a statement light fixture

The right lighting can add ambiance to your small entryway — but the right lighting fixture will add chicness. “This will not only provide necessary lighting but also act as a focal point in the entryway,” explains Mason. “Go for fixtures with metallic finishes or intricate designs to give off an expensive vibe.” If you’re renting and can’t change the whole fixture, go for a metallic lampshade instead.

4. Choose stylish storage solutions

Clutter will make your small entryway look messy, which is definitely not a chic look. Instead, choose multifunctional furniture which you can store all your clothing items and trinkets on. “A sleek console table with drawers or baskets below it can hold keys, mail, and other essentials while keeping the place clutter free,” explains DelMonico.

She adds that decorative hooks or a wall-mounted coat rack can result in functionality. Before hanging anything up in your rental, be sure to check that your rental agreement allows it.

5. Hang up wall art

Wall art is an easy way to showcase your style and personality, as even just one statement piece can make a serious impact. “Make sure to select artwork that works well with the color scheme and style of the place, as this will quickly boost the aesthetic and create a lasting impression,” says DelMonico. My go-to stores for wall art are Desenio and Fy, as they have lots of styles at affordable prices.

6. Decorate your console table

It can be easy to just throw your keys on your console table and just use it functionally, but in a small entryway, every bit of decorating space counts. “Make sure to top your console table with a tray full of small luxuries like a scented candle and chic decorative objects that tell a story,” says interior design expert Kathy Kuo. Adding stylish mementos will make your space look personalized and refined.

7. Add a rug onto the floor

There’s nothing luxurious about taking off your shoes and hitting cold flooring or scratchy carpets. Instead, choose a small entryway rug, as this will add both color and texture to your space. Faux fur rugs and velvet rugs will both add vibrancy — especially when colored with rich jewel tones. “I recommend adding a luxe, richly textured runner to the floor,” says Kuo. A runner rug will stretch across the whole space.

Make your small entryway look more expensive with these 6 buys

Want to get started on decorating your small entryway with expensive-looking touches? These six buys will help you follow our experts’ advice.

Royalcore 1. House of Hampton Cristen Arch Wall Mirror Shop at Wayfair Price: $109.99 How gorgeous is this mirror, with its detailing and gold frame? Hang it up on your wall or prop it up against your console table for an easy way to check yourself out before you head out. Hand-painted design 2. Gold Wave No.1 Wall Art Poster Shop at Desenio Price: From $13.17 Looking for an Instagrammable wall poster for your small entryway? This is the artwork for you. The wavy pattern will add softness and tranquility to your small entryway, while the black and gold color will add sleekness. Adjustable 3. Ebern Designs Jaylien Light Shaded Pendant Shop at Wayfair Price: $192.99 Quiet luxury is all about subtle touches with elegant finishes, and this pendant with its metallic base and white lampshade is the perfect example of that. It comes in antique brass and black, which are both very chic. Ceramic 4. Collective Home Trinket Tray Shop at Amazon Price: $14.99 Add a personal touch to your small entryway with this sweet trinket tray, which would be a great place to store your keys or your jewelry. If you’re living with a partner, you could always grab a couple to keep your items separate. Multiple sizes 5. Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Copper Runner Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: From $209 Ruggable rugs are a useful option for high-traffic areas like small entryways, as they can be machine-washed. The gold and white contrast on this rug is really striking, making it a statement piece Two shelves 6. Vasagle Gold Entryway Console Table Shop at Walmart Price: $69.99 If you have a narrow entryway, opt for a slimline console table like this one. The space underneath is big enough for storage cubes and shoe storage, while the shelf and tabletop have enough room for keys and other trinkets.

FAQs

How do you make a small entryway look more expensive? In a small space like an entryway, be sure to focus on the little things. “Making a small entryway look expensive is all about subtle details that make a big statement,” says Kuo. These can include decor like wall art, lighting, and mirrors.

What piece of furniture will make a small entryway look more expensive? Multi-functional furniture such as a console table with storage will make your small entryway look more expensive, as this will allow you to hide away your clutter and create a polished finish.

