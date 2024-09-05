Chrishell Stause's entryway is chic yet cozy — designers say it’s “perfect for creating a stylish first impression”

I love Selling Sunset. The outrageous office outfits. The drama. The gorgeous houses. I'm here for it all! It turns out that it's not just the homes in the show that are beautiful — the homes of the realtors are, too.

I spotted Chrishell Stause posing in her entryway on Instagram and I loved how she brought her eye for staging chicly into her own space. I've asked interior designers why her neutral color palette, glam mirror, and fun bar cart all work well and how you can copy the look at home.

If you're looking for entryway ideas, Chrishell's space is a beautiful example of how to create an inviting space that doesn't compromise on style.

A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Whether you’re in need of small entryway ideas or big ones, all of these spaces will benefit from a full-length mirror like Chrishell’s — perfect for last minute outfit checks.

“The rounded edges of the mirror create an open flow, accentuating the architectural details of the space,” explains Pam Hutter, designer and principal of Hutter Architects.

“Chrishell's mirror is an excellent choice, making the entryway appear more spacious while softening the edges,” agrees Nick Chatzigeorgakis, interior designer at Intrabuild. “The gold details on the mirror and bar cart provide warmth without overpowering the neutral color scheme,” he adds.

He continues, “For clients, I frequently suggest a bar cart or table to give guests a place to set keys and bags, also acting as a decorative space to add warmth with bar cart accessories such as a vase of flowers or books.”

If you want to achieve a look similar to Chrishell’s, Pam suggests placing a mirror in a location that highlights the best features of the space.

“Incorporate metallic accents, like a bar cart, side table or mirror frame finished in gold or brass,” she suggests.

Finally, Pam says to finish off by keeping walls and major furnishings in a neutral color palette of beiges, grays, and whites to allow these touches to shine through.

Shop the look

Weighty My Texas House Arch Floor Mirror Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H70 x W30 x D1.22

Made from: Glass

Price: $160 Add an art deco style touch to your entryway with this mirror that will make your small space look luxe. It's a floor mirror so you don't have to hang it on the wall — ideal for renters. Pink undertones White 06 Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 If you're looking for a cozy neutral you can use in your entryway and beyond, this is a dreamy choice. Use this on your walls and even on the ceiling to brighten up the room. Assembly tools included Mercer41 Paolino Metal Bar Cart Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H36.81 x W33.66 x D15.75

Made from: Iron, glass

Price: $91.99 I'm officially moving my bar cart to my entryway. Creating cute drinks to greet guests with? Yes please! This is a similar shape and style to Chrishell's, but comes in a glittering gold color for extra Selling Sunset style glam.

With just a few thoughtful, standout accessories and incorporating neutral shades, you can create an entryway that shimmers just like Chrishell’s.

“The end result is a chic yet cozy entryway that’s perfect for creating a stylish first impression,” Pam finishes by saying.

Want to see more homes of the Selling Sunset stars? I love Mary Fitzgerald’s living room, which is a quiet luxury dream.