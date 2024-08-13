Blake Lively's entryway is characterful and chic — every item tells a story

When it comes to dressing for the red carpet, Blake Lively is known for her colorful looks that are still timeless and refined.

The It Ends With Us star has also brought this aesthetic into her entryway, with vibrant yet rustic accents that are so dreamy. I've asked interior designers why they work so well in her space and how you can copy the look in your own home.

If you're looking for entryway ideas that will showcase your personality to your guests as soon as they enter your home, Blake's place offers a ton of floral and fun inspiration.

With its thoughtfully curated gallery and rustic touches, Blake Lively’s hallway has lots of eye-catching features.

“The foundation of this inviting space is a brick accent wall, its warm, earthy tones beautifully complemented by dark wood floors that add timeless character,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

This is complemented by the striking blue console table, which is a beautiful entryway storage choice.

“The table stands in front of the brick wall, creating a visual anchor that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing,” she adds.

On top of this is a candle which adds a welcoming glow for guests, along with two wooden holders that are ideal for storing hats in an entryway. “One of these holds a stylish beige hat with a black band, adding a personal touch to the setting,” Nina adds.

Above the table is a gorgeous flower print that Lily Bloom herself would definitely have in her flower shop.

Nina loves it, saying, “This vibrant piece of art draws the eye and ties together the room’s color scheme, reflecting the hues found throughout the entryway.”

For your own home, you can look for accent pieces that reflect your personal style but stay within an overall cohesive color scheme. “Supporting local artisans and businesses is also an excellent way to find unique pieces that make a statement,” says Pam Hutter, principal designer and owner of Hutter Architects.

The oriental rug on the floor also helps bring in character, with beige and red tones and floral shapes. “This not only adds warmth and texture to the space but also seamlessly brings the whole room together,” Nina adds.

Shop the look

Sustainable material Nuovo Inzio Canvas Print Visit Site Size (in.): From H16 x W12

Made from: Canvas

Price: From $52.49 I love this whimsical design, which is giving me all the fairycore vibes. While I do like wall art prints, choosing a canvas like Blake will add more depth and dimension to your space. It comes in five other size options, including ones that come with decorative frames. Five color options Dovecove Bowie Console Table Visit Site Size (in.): H29.9 x W35.34 x D13.8

Made from: Wood

Price: $162.99 Add a practical and pretty touch to your hallway like Blake with this spacious console table that will slot in easily into even the most narrow entryways. Wayfair shoppers say it's easy to install, high quality, and gets plenty of compliments. 13 sizes available Suzani Purple Rug Visit Site Size (ft.): W2.5 x L7

Made from: Polyester

Price: $169 This is a slightly lighter color than Blake's entryway rug, but if you're working with a dark space like her, this will help make your hallway look bigger. It's also machine washable, so you don't need to worry if messy feet or paws walk over it.



Blake Lively's entryway showcases her impeccable taste and ability to blend different styles.

“It combines rustic elements with vibrant accents, creating an inviting and captivating space that sets the tone for the rest of her home,” Nina finishes by saying.

Want to carry on scoping out her home? We also love Blake Lively’s living room, which is refined yet relaxed.