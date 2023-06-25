No clutter in sight! We found the best storage baskets to keep every inch of your home looking tidy and cute. (A win-win if you ask us.)
Apartment kitchen organization rules require a basket or two for fruits and veggies and all living room trends ask you to designate a bin for those comfy fleece throws. We don't make the rules, we just follow 'em, folks. That's why we rounded up baskets and bins of all sizes, shapes, and materials that require some real estate in your abode.
While you're at it, be sure to have a look at these clever studio apartment storage ideas so that your space is utilized to its utmost potential, all thanks to Eve Mitchell, a professional organizer, and rep for Reset Your Nest.
The best storage baskets for every room of the house
Whoever said storage means clear, plastic bins or vacuum-sealed baggies is mistaken. We promise these offerings are anything but boring.
From rose-gold metal numbers (a must if you're thinking about a few Barbiecore pieces) to large wicker picks that keep your growing throw pillow collection in check, and even small yet mighty metal hanging baskets, our list of storage bins is top-notch, if we do say so ourselves. Plus, these babies also make a statement and double as decor when you need a little extra somethin' somethin' in your space. Which ones are you eyeing for your checkout cart? (All of 'em? Guilty! We are, too.)
Size: 17.5'' H x 30'' W x 17.5'' D
Made from: Water hyacinth
Price: $146.99
A cute, boho find the Hyacinth Wicker Trunk allows you to tuck away blankets and the like all while making a statement. The hinges help the lid stay open, should you need.
Size: 15" H x 20" W x 20" D
Made from: Woven seagrass
Price: $99.99
Toss your living room accessories in this sturdy but mobile storage ottoman with a removable lid. It's the perfect complement to any farmhouse or boho look.
Size: 11.81" L x 7.48" W x 3.94" H
Made from: Rattan
Price: $27.66
Ideal for small items in the bathroom or kitchen, this three-piece honey-hued Rattan set is durable and adorable.
Size: 15.74'' H x 5.51'' W x 12.59'' D
Made from: Metal/wire
Price: $44.99
Available in copper or white, this industrial-looking set of storage baskets are great places to put your produce when the fruit bowl on the table gets overcrowded.
Size: 11.22" D x 8.82" W x 5.55" H
Made from: Alloy steel
Price: $32.50
Organize this set of storage baskets on a shelf or counter space for a sophisticated look. Do note they are not intended for food storage.
Size: 11.81" L x 11.81" W x 11.81" H
Made from: Poly rattan
Price: $19.96
These handcrafted baskets are practically art in themselves, so we recommend you don't fill them too much.
Size: 9" L x 12" W x 6-1/2" H
Made from: Steel
Price: $8.99
Perfect for those items you're likely to lose (where are the car keys, again?) this small, sturdy Wes Anderson-esque bin pops.
Size: 8.39"l x 5.67"w x 3.31"h (small) and 11.42"l x 8.39"w x 4.84"h (medium)
Made from: Plastic
Price: $8-$12
Available in eight colors and two sizes, stack these pastel beauties in a variety of shades while simultaneously keeping those gadgets and gizmos safe.
Size: 11.5 x 11.5 x 8.9 inches
Made from: Metal
Price: $23.49
Make Barbie proud by adding this chic baby to your very own dream house.
Size: 14" D x 15" H
Made from: Iron
Price: $89
Durable and versatile, you just might want one of these treats from West Elm in every room of your abode.
Size: 19" L x 11" H x 19" W
Made from: Cotton Rope
Price: $32.99
A bohemian dream, this cotton rope storage basket is too cute to pass up (and your throws agree).