Ashley Tisdale’s mudroom renovation is giving us all the inspiration – find out how to recreate it in your own home

If you’re lucky enough to have a mudroom in your home or are planning on adding one as you get renovating, Ashley Tisdale has just given us all the inspiration with her latest home update.

And you don’t have to have a mudroom to get involved, either. Essentially, what she’s revealed so far is a bathroom vanity, complete with sink, mirror, and plenty of luxurious-looking decor pieces.

So, if you’re looking for some DIY projects to get stuck into or your existing bathroom setup could do with a bit of an update, here’s how to get the look in your own home.

WHY WE'RE LOVING ASHLEY TISDALE'S MUDROOM

Taking to her Instagram page, the High School Musical star has been sharing snippets of her Los Angeles home with her 16 million followers and her latest project combines a spot of minimalism with natural materials to create a welcoming area, which makes sense given that many a mudroom will be the first room that guests walk through when they come round to visit.

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) A photo posted by on

It tends to be the area where family and friends can take off their shoes or boots, to stop any dirt from being tracked into the rest of your home. So, it’s not surprising to see a sink where guests can wash their hands afterward. But the way in which Ashley’s has been designed, the setup wouldn’t look out of place in a small bathroom design either.

How to recreate the look

Looking to embrace a similar aesthetic in your own mudroom, family bathroom or downstairs toilet ? Here are the elements to take into consideration.

One of our favorite bathroom vanity ideas is upcycling an existing table or vintage piece from a thrift store or an online marketplace like eBay or Facebook Marketplace. It only takes a little bit of carpentry to create a hole for either the sink to reside in or for the plumbing, if you choose to sit your sink on top of it like Ashley has. The best thing is, not only will no one else have the exact same vanity in their home, making it even more special, but it can allow you to get the look of a much more expensive vanity on a serious budget.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Asymmetric Large Asymmetric Wall Mirror Visit Site Price: $199.00 Since we tracked down the exact mirror that Ashley has in her home, you can get yours from ZARA Home. We love the character that the asymmetric design and black metal detailing gives it. Marble Michaelangelo Marble Tray Visit Site Price: $32.99 Perfect for housing your hand soap, this marble tray from Target also comes with an accompanying toothbrush holder, dedicated soap dish and other bathroom essentials, all in the same luxe marble effect. Jute Jute Storage Basket Visit Site Price: $24.99 We're always happy to add some more storage solutions into our home and this jute storage basket from H&M Home is an absolute bargain at less than $25. That means you'll be able to pick up two, to get the same look as Ashley's, for less than $50.

Then it’s time to get styling. And for those wondering is gray a good color for small bathrooms , Ashley has used a few different tones of gray on both the tiled floor and through a number of accent pieces, including the unique stone sink, while pairing it with natural elements such as marble, jute and wood.

The use of natural elements really does help to create a cohesive look and warm up what can often be a slightly more clinical room in our home.

And the end result is a relaxing but inviting space which also has lots of practical storage to keep everything organized, with you being able to decide exactly what you’d like to have on display.

What do you think? Is this something you might want to try in your own home?