Lily Collins' bathroom is a monochrome dream — designers love the Emily in Paris star's chic style

I'm thrilled that Emily in Paris is back. Lily Collins' colorful outfits? Passionate romance? Out-of-the-box marketing ideas? I'm here for it all.

I had a flick through the star of the show's Instagram feed to try and get a sneak peek of the show, and I couldn't help but stop at her gorgeous bathroom. I've asked interior designers why features like the clawfoot tub, artwork, and fresh accessories work so well, and how you can get her look at home.

If you're looking for boujee bathroom ideas that will make your space feel like a hotel, her place has tons of beautiful accents to swoon over.

Just like her character Emily, Lily Collins has embraced Parisian-chic style, bringing it into her wash space.

“Lily Collins' bathroom is a classic monochrome dream, blending timeless elegance with modern artistry,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer at Nina’s Home Design.

The first thing that caught Nina’s eye was the striking black and white checkered tile floor, which sets the stage for the room's bold yet refined aesthetic. “This pattern, often associated with grand European interiors, anchors the space in a tradition that is at once classic and contemporary.”

She also loves the pristine white clawfoot tub that Lily can be seen lounging in. “This is an iconic symbol of luxury and relaxation. Its ornate claw feet add a subtle nod to vintage glamour while maintaining a cohesive look.

The silver hardware throughout the bathroom, from the elegant bathtub faucet to the understated towel rods, also adds a sleek, modern touch to the space. “The choice of silver over more traditional brass or gold keeps the aesthetic fresh and modern,” Nina adds.

This is all tied together beautifully by accents that enhance how relaxed the space feels. “The simple white bath mat adds a final touch of comfort and cohesion, as do the crisp white towels,” Nina says.

If you like this style but want to soften it a little, you could always add greenery and natural elements. “You can also add texture with natural fiber rugs, plush towels, and greenery such as indoor plants,” explains Kristin Hintlian, interior designer at Bonsai Builds.

I also love the fact Lily has brought wall art into her space, with an artistic print framed by a silver border. “Framed botanical prints, antique mirrors, or black and white photography are also ideal wall art options,” Kristin adds.

Shop the look

Porcelain Merola Tile Checker Tile Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W17.88 x L17.88

Made from: Porcelain

Price: $9.79 per sq. ft. Transform your flooring with this sophisticated tiling that's perfect for creating a marble checkerboard floor like Lily's. It's waterproof and can be used on walls and floors, so you could use it on small bathroom splashbacks or in modern small bathrooms. Three size options I am Fashion Illustration Shop at Desenio Size (in.): From H12 x W8

Made from: Paper

Price: From $16.95 Add a touch of Parisian-chic to your bathroom with this line art print that celebrates the iconic Coco Chanel. All of Desenio's prints are made with FSC mix paper and it plants two trees for every tree used, making it a sustainable choice as well as a stylish one. Non-slip backing Yimobra Luxury Bathroom Rug Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W17 x L24

Made from: Chenille

Price: $15.29 Make your bathroom feel luxe by bringing in this chic finishing touch, which is one of the best bath mats on Amazon. Over 32,000 shoppers have given it five-stars, saying it's super water-resistant, is high-quality, and looks beautiful.

In Lily Collins' bathroom, every detail has been meticulously chosen to create a captivating retreat.

“It’s the perfect embodiment of classic elegance infused with a contemporary edge — a true reflection of Lily’s style,” Nina finishes by saying.

Want to carry on scoping out Parisian-style decor? We’ve also explained how to get the Emily in Paris design aesthetic at home.