Small bathroom splashback ideas — 5 stylish solutions design experts love

You may not have thought about them, but small bathroom splashback ideas can transform your sink space. They're an easy way to add personal style and make a statement, too.

Whether you're renting or zhuzhing up your first home, small bathroom splashback ideas can bring interest to a small bathroom. Our design experts reveal five of the styles they seriously rate, including elegant mosaic and Scandi wooden panels.

Incorporating impactful small bathroom ideas such as splashbacks will take your place from so-so, to so stunning.

Small bathroom splashback ideas

These small bathroom tile ideas curated for splashback zones are sure to give yours a gorgeous finish.

If you're on the hunt for great buys, our expert shoppers have hand-picked some styles to help your get splashback makeover started.

1. Penny mosaics

We do love an Art Deco moment, which is why we're into penny-style mosaics as a lovely small bathroom splashback choice.

“I have witnessed firsthand how penny tile mosaic creates an illusion of depth and adds texture to the space, making small bathrooms appear larger,” says Jonathan Faccone, design expert and founder of HALO Homebuyers.

Jonathan Faccone is a design expert, real estate investor and developer, and founder of Halo Homebuyers. He's a pro at renovating homes, with bathrooms often the first room to undergo a transformative refresh.

He continues, “This style offers endless design options and is also easily customized to fit any color scheme or theme.”

Jonathan says you could use white and light blue penny tiles for a refreshing coastal grandmother feel, or using pink tiles for a sweet and dreamy look.

2. Reclaimed wood paneling

If you’re looking for budget small bathroom ideas, going down the DIY route is always a smart choice.

Jonathan explains, “In my experience, using reclaimed wood as a backsplash in a small bathroom instantly adds warmth and character to the space. Reclaimed wood is also eco-friendly and adds an element of sustainability to the design.”

You could go for a rustic, Scandi-style look and keep the wood naturally colored, apply a color stain to match the overall aesthetic or paint it.

3. Glossy tiles

Having a sparkling, shiny bathroom is total goals, so it just makes sense to go for a small bathroom splashback which gives off light.

“Glossy surfaces are easy to clean and also make it easier to notice dirt, which is crucial to maintaining a clean bathroom,” says Ivo Iv, home improvement expert and founder of Decor Home Ideas.

Ivo Iv is a home improvement expert and founder of Decor Home Ideas.

He recommends using materials such as marble for the ultimate sleek finish, or porcelain for a more budget-friendly option.

Ivo adds, “They not only create a glossy look, but the beautiful finish can also be the highlight of the bathroom.” They'll also make your small bathroom look more luxe to boot.

4. Mixed materials

Just because you might not spend all day in the bathroom, this doesn’t mean you can’t bring your personal style into the space.

Ivo explains, “If you truly want your bathroom to stand out and have a unique feel, then mixed materials are the way to go.”

For example, you could try a combination of natural stone for your backsplash, and wood for the vanity unit to give the bathroom an all-natural look.

Have a look at different combinations in the store, observing how different materials complement each other. You might even surprise yourself with the gorgeous pairings you settle on.

5. Herringbone patterns

If you’re looking at your bathroom tiles and wondering how you can make them look a little jazzier, it’s time to consider new angles for placement.

“I always like using subway tiles in a herringbone pattern,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.



He adds, “This adds a modern touch to the bathroom and can make even the smallest spaces look chic and elegant.”

For application, you can use vertical installation or a diagonal pattern for a unique look.

In terms of color choice, you could go for a simple white (such as these Adedeo Subway Tiles on Amazon) to brighten up your small bathroom or choose a vibrant blue like the picture (we like these Merola Tile Novecento Subway Tiles on Wayfair) for a bold finish.

No matter what style or material you choose, it's essential to remember your bathroom's overall aesthetic.

“Ensure the backsplash complements the rest of the design elements and creates a cohesive look,” Ricky adds.

You may also find it helpful to find out how to choose small bathroom tiles before applying any, as this is key for perfecting your splashback.