Blue and gray bathroom ideas- 7 designs to inspire a cool new look

When it comes to bathroom ideas, have you considered a blue and gray bathroom? Independently, these two colours are classic staples of bathroom design but merged together, it's a calming combo feels inherently natural. Definitely a desirable vibe when you're sinking into a tub and letting go of the day’s stresses!

Blue feels fresh and clean, while gray adds a timeless versatility that pairs effortlessly with various colors and design styles, whether you’re leaning modern or traditional. Plus, gray’s classic appeal never goes out of style, making it a staple in any home. When combined, these cool tones create a harmonious and soothing environment, making them an ideal duo for crafting a spa-like retreat at home.

Whether you prefer the smoky sophistication of charcoal and navy or the light, airy feel of subtle shades, there’s a perfect blue-gray combination for every taste.

1. Mix and match patterns and textures

(Image credit: Hillarys Blinds)

With blue and gray already setting a calming tone, you’ve got the perfect foundation to mix in some bold prints and textures without overwhelming the space. Feel free to experiment by pairing gray veined marble with eclectic wallpaper or opting for a vintage-patterned rug instead of a traditional bath mat.

The trick to keeping it all looking cohesive is to stick with the same tones. If you’re going for soft grays, keep all your grays on the softer side, and do the same with your blues.

This way, even when you’re clashing patterns, it’ll feel intentional and stylish, giving your bathroom a balanced, well-thought-out look without being too overwhelming.

2. Create a backsplash feature with tiling

(Image credit: Hyperion Tiles)

Practical and pretty, the backsplash is one of those design elements that really deserves some extra attention. Not only does it protect your walls from water splashes behind the sink, helping to avoid damp issues later, but it’s also a fantastic opportunity to make a design statement.

If you’ve invested in a standout sink, a stylish backsplash can be the perfect way to frame it. Morgan Di Rocco, founder of Kindred Design agrees ‘ A feature backsplash of a beautiful tile can be the pièce de résistance when it comes to bathrooms, and a stunning, ornate, and interesting tile can make all the difference when you give it a place to shine, like a backsplash area’.

In your blue and gray bathroom, why not mix things up by pairing vibrant blue tiles with weathered wood cabinets for a modern Coastal look? It’s a fresh twist on a classic style.

You can also get creative with your tile pattern by arranging them in an unexpected sequence that can turn your backsplash into a piece of art.

3. Get creative with paint

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

Push the boundaries with paint and add a creative touch to your walls. While gray and blue are classic choices for bathrooms, you can refresh this traditional pairing with innovative painting techniques. Instead of applying a single color from floor to ceiling, explore new ways to integrate these colors.

If you have a theme in mind for your bathroom, using paint creatively can help bring it to life. You don’t have to limit your design to the walls either, chalk paint such as this vibrant shade of blue from Annie Sloan, can also refresh cabinets and shelves, allowing you to extend your theme throughout the space.

Paint Expert Annie Sloan suggests, "Try timeless paint techniques that will personalize and elevate your bathroom. Think rustic textures with two-step paint distressing, stenciling, and painterly use of color – such as blending, frottage, or ombre, rather than flat color."

4 Piece Set Blue 4 Piece Decorative Glass Bathroom Set Shop at Amazon Price: $33.99 This embossed dark blue bath accessories set adds a stylish, unique touch to your bathroom décor with its elegant glass design. 6 Piece Set Modern Thread 6 Piece Towel Set Shop at Wayfair Price: $30.18 Cotton's easy-to-clean nature makes it an excellent choice for linens. These towels not only offer functionality but also add a stylish touch with their blend of solid and geometric patterns, enhancing your home décor as they keep you dry. Wave Design Wave Design Shop at Amazon Price: $27.06 Enhance your bathroom's style with this durable, machine-washable cotton rug featuring a contemporary abstract wave design for a modern touch and easy care.

4. Clever wall panelling

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

To bring an elegant touch to a traditional bathroom, wall paneling is a fantastic choice. While it’s usually seen in more formal living spaces, it can look great in bathrooms too.

It has a dramatic effect in rooms with high ceilings, but even in smaller spaces, you can use paneling to your advantage. Ayten Nadeu, founder of I-Ten Design has a handy tip when installing paneling in your bathroom, ‘"If the paneling is in your plans, commit fully. Small, frame-like panels can seem disjointed. Opt for full-room paneling with detailed trim to create a rich, cohesive look that adds sophistication."

For example, you can add built-in shelves right into the paneling for handy storage without sacrificing style. One of the best things about wood paneling is that it’s easy to paint, so you can add a beautiful blue tone for a seamless look that combines both paneling and shelving.

To keep things looking grown up, pair the cool gray tones in your marble with a gray-based blue paint such as this subtle shade from Sherwin Williams

Adjustable Shelves Gray Agassi Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet Shop at Wayfair Price: $109.99 This elegant floor cabinet features adjustable shelves, ample storage, and an anti-toppling design for safe, durable use. Knob Switch iYoee Grey Bathroom Vanity Lights Shop at Amazon Price: $35.99 Nordic meets industrial style with this UL-certified copper wall lamp, available in seven unique colors. Bobbin Design Grey Bobbin Bathroom Mirror Shop at Amazon Price: $44.99 This sleek bobbin design mirror features an iron alloy frame, sturdy MDF backing, and versatile wall mounting.

5. Bring in a moodier tone

(Image credit: Roper Rhodes)

Deeper grays and moodier blues can also make a fantastic impact if you're aiming for a more dramatic vibe in your bathroom. Or as Morgan Di Rocco, founder of Kindred Design reminds us, "Being able to escape to a dark and moodier space can provide an easier place to unwind and process all the emotions of the day, especially when accompanied by candlelight and a glass of wine in a soaking tub."

This style is perfect for spaces with little natural light, as diving into darker tones can really enhance that moody feel. For the walls, think about using a paint effect or distressed wallpaper to complement the ombre effect on the tiles. These effects help to add depth and prevent the room from feeling flat or monotonous. To recreate the tiling, these tiles from Wayfair are a great choice for creating that moody ombre effect.

Kali Gibson, senior brand manager at Fireclay Tiles has some great tips for creating a moodier atmosphere in your space, "For a more dramatic effect, go for deeper shades of blue and gray. Rich tones like navy and charcoal can turn your bathroom into an intimate urban retreat that works really well in modern spaces."

Just remember to pay attention to lighting, texture, and balance to make the most of these rich colors.

6. Classic with a twist, try out a blue sink

(Image credit: Mandarin Stone)

Sinks, baths, and toilets are without a doubt, a key part of any bathroom, but they often get overlooked as a design feature with classic white being the usual choice. Today, though, there are so many more options out there!

Take concrete sinks, for example, they come in a rainbow of colors and can really make a statement in a modern bathroom. But if you’re going for a more traditional look, think back to the days when colorful bathrooms were all the rage. Remember those pastel shades of porcelain sinks, baths, and toilets?

For a fun twist on this classic style, try a pastel blue porcelain sink paired with delicate gray marble and finished with chrome taps and accessories. It’s a unique way to add a soft splash of color and create a unique talking point in your bathroom design.

7. A subtle touch with Terrazzo tiles

(Image credit: Origins Living)

If you’re looking to refresh your bathroom with a modern, stylish update that goes beyond traditional tiles, terrazzo and mosaic tiles are perfect alternatives. Terrazzo, crafted from a mix of marble, quartz, glass, and other materials set into a customizable base, allows you to personalize the look to fit your style.

For a sleek monochrome design with hints of blue and gray, consider a terrazzo with a white base and speckles of blue and gray. This speckled effect adds visual texture, breaking up solid color schemes without overwhelming the space.

Mosaic tiles offer another way to elevate your bathroom design by creating distinct zones. Use a blend of blue and gray tones to craft a striking feature wall, an eye-catching backsplash, or a standout shower area. This approach not only creates a focal point but also ties your color palette together.

Ayten Nadeu, founder of I-Ten Design suggests incorporating contrast into lighter color schemes for added depth, "Adding contrast is key. Ground the space with darker elements, like black hardware, accessories, or a bold piece of art, to break up the monochrome and add dimension."

Our blue and gray bathroom ideas prove that even classic color schemes can be exciting and fresh. While these colors might seem like a safe bet, a bit of creativity can really make them pop.

With the right mix of shades and textures, like detailed paneling, cool tile patterns, or fun paint techniques, you can make a bold statement without going overboard. It’s all about using these versatile colors in new and inventive ways!