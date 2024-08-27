Fall bathroom decor ideas — 5 sweet ways to bring in seasonal touches

Bring the cozy season into your wash space with these clever tips and tricks

Three pictures of fall bathroom decor - a rattan tray with pumpkins and a candle on top of it, and a yellow and forest green bathroom with a mirror and vanity, and a wooden shelf with candles and fall leaves on top
(Image credit: Gisela Graham / The Curious Department / The Range)
Eve Smallman
By
published

I love everything fall, so I've been looking for ways to bring it into every room in my house. Feel the same way? You'll be pleased to know there are even ways you can incorporate it into your bathroom.

I've asked interior designers for their favorite ways to do this, and I'm in love with their suggestions. Incorporating earthy colors and textures, seasonal touches, and fresh elements are just some of their top tips.

If you're looking for fall home decor ideas and want to go big on the season in your bathroom, there are so many fun ways to do just that.

1. Bring in fall colors

A bathroom with forest green panels and bathroom vanity, wallpaper with a blue and gold floral patterned wallpaper, and a gold rectangular mirror and towel hook

(Image credit: The Curious Department)

Color plays a crucial role in setting the mood for fall, so it makes sense to incorporate these into your bathroom ideas for this season.

“Introducing autumn hues through accessories like towels, rugs, and shower curtains can dramatically transform the bathroom's ambiance,” explains Ryan Fitzgerald, design expert and owner of Raleigh Realty.

“Rich colors such as burgundy, forest green, or warm gold can enhance the fall vibe without requiring a complete overhaul of your decor,” he adds.

If you’re in love with these hues, you can also consider painting or tiling your bathroom with these shades, as well as choosing hardware like faucets and handles in them.

2. Add cozy candles

A wooden shelf with cream candles and fall leaves on top of it, with a wooden mirror above it

(Image credit: The Range)

Dreamy home fragrances and soft lighting are powerful tools for creating a seasonal atmosphere.

Candles in fall scents like vanilla and cinnamon can evoke the essence of autumn, while metallic accents like copper or gold candlesticks bring a modern touch to the decor,” says Ryan.

He adds that varying the heights of candle holders can create an interesting visual effect.

A dark brown candle jar with a beige label that says 'cinnamon and pumpkin' on it in black writingHand-poured
Auelife Cinnamon & Pumpkin Scented Candle

Size (in.): H4 x W3.14
Made from: Soy wax
Price: $9.99

I'm picturing pouring a bubble bath, making a hot chocolate, and lighting this delicious candle for the coziest fall relaxation session. It has yummy notes of cinnamon, pumpkin, clove and vanilla, which sound like a gorgeous combination.

3. Try adding wooden textures

A small bathroom with dark brown wooden shiplap and vanity, a curved gold mirror, and blue and white patterned wallpaper

(Image credit: Spacecrafting / Bria Hammel)

As well as bringing in earthy colors, you can also bring in warm textures to create a rustic feel that’s.

“When it comes to fall bathroom decor, it's all about embracing natural textures to create a cozy atmosphere,” says Tommy Mello, design expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

He continues, “I recommend incorporating wooden accents like trays, shelves, or even a wooden-framed mirror.”

I really love this idea because not only will wood work for fall, but it’s also versatile enough to have in your bathroom at all times of the year. For example, the Noble House Koda Modern Round Mirror from Walmart is modern and is hand-crafted.

4. Go for seasonal touches

A light brown rattan tray with orange candles, pumpkin candles, and fairy lights on top of it

(Image credit: Gisela Graham)

There are so many naturally beautiful elements that come to life in fall, which you can celebrate by bringing them into your bathroom.

“One of the simplest ways to achieve this is by incorporating pumpkins and gourds into your bathroom design,” says Ryan.

These quintessential fall fruits can be placed on countertops or shelves, adding a touch of seasonal charm.

For a more subtle approach, he suggests hanging a garland made of fall leaves and acorns on a window curtain rod.

Two maple leaf shower hooksQuick to install
Finros Maple Leaf Shower Curtain Hooks

Size (in.): H1.57
Made from: Resin
Price: $10.85 for 12

This is an easy, subtle way to bring fall motifs into your bathroom. Amazon reviewers say that they’re super simple to install and that they get lots of compliments from guests when they spot them hanging from their shower curtains.

5. Finish with fresh flowers

A bunch of yellow sunflowers in a white jug, on top of a white towel on a windowsill

(Image credit: Getty Images / Liudmila Chernetska)

You can compliment seasonal touches with fresh flowers, in order to bring life and add home fragrance.

“Arranging autumn flowers like sunflowers or marigolds in a vase brings a vibrant, seasonal touch to the space,” says Ryan.

Place these in colorful glass vases in fall colors like orange, purple, and yellow to really make them pop. I think this adorable Harvest Glass Bud Vase from Anthropologie, which is shaped like a little onion, would be perfect for this.

When styling your fall bathroom decor, remember that balance is key. Make sure to group items in odd numbers for visual appeal, mix textures to add depth, and avoid overcrowding surfaces.

“By thoughtfully incorporating these elements, you can transform your bathroom into a cozy autumn retreat that reflects the warmth and beauty of the season,” Ryan finishes by saying.

Want to carry on sprinkling the season into your home? I also love fall kitchen ideas and fall living room ideas, which are so sweet and snug.

