6 neutral small bathroom ideas that feel cool and cozy

We hate to say it but neutral small bathroom ideas can seem a little too obvious. You know how the design thought pattern goes; you have limited square footage, you don't want to "overwhelm" or make it feel cramped, but you still want a spa vibe.

The thing is with small bathroom ideas, you have to be really clever about how you approach the space. Every design feature has to feel expansive and interesting. It also has to function so that you can keep your small bathroom organized and streamline your daily routine.

Blissful thinking, right? But in practice, do neutral whites truly work in a way that's not boring? Our design experts think so. See some great neutral small bathroom ideas to makeover your space in style.

Neutral small bathroom ideas

You only have to look at Scandi small bathrooms to see that neutral tones work well in this space. To inspire a fresh small bathroom look, keep scrolling to see how our favorite designers have been styling spaces for their own clients. Trust us, it is not all beige...

1. Reflective elements all around



(Image credit: Emily Keeney for Triple Heart Design)

Reflective elements and small spaces go hand in hand. Mix and match tile tones, finishes, and textures like a gloss with a matte, mosaic with medium-format square and you will enhance the space immediately.

Dare to be a little different with a neutral small bathroom: "Tiles like terrazzo or porcelain in a natural stone work well for warmth," says Shelagh Conway, founder of Triple Heart Design.

"Using large format tiles and running them to the ceiling will also create visual space by drawing the eye up, or even utilizing full-size porcelain slabs can work well. Just don’t overdo the pattern because it overwhelms a small space."

Shelagh Conway Social Links Navigation Principal and founder of Triple Heart Design Shelagh is an award-winning designer who takes a thoughtful approach to design to create spaces that feel elevate and unique to the home.

Hand-made look Satin Finish Wall Tile Shop Wayfair Price: $10.79/sq. ft.

2. Wood-look warmth



(Image credit: Erin Konrath @ErinKonrath_Interiors)

This space is zen beyond belief and totally makes a small bathroom feel like a spa. The wood-look slat tiles draw the eye up and add much-needed warmth to this neutral small bathroom color scheme too.

"We love adding interest with texture in small neutral bathrooms," says Laura Chappetto, owner and principal designer of Elemental Design Network. "You can make a huge impact using tile as an accent like we did here behind our client’s freestanding bathtub."

For a similar Japandi-inspired look, Home Depot has some matte ribbon wall tiles, and Wayfair also carries porcelain ribbed tile in white.

Laura Chappetto Social Links Navigation Principal designer of Element Design Network Laura Chappetto, principal designer of Element Design Network, curates designs for her clients to experience a deeper connection to their living spaces and provide an even greater sense of happiness and pride in their home.

3. Natural pops of color



(Image credit: Erin Konrath @ErinKonrath_Interiors)

For a dose of energy that sets off all the neutral tones, include something small like a gorgeous bunch of tulips for just a splash of cozy bathroom color. This small neutral bathroom space designed by @ErinKonrath_interiors, also reassures us that fitting a shelf in a small bathroom can be done, and is so worth it to make beautiful use of the vertical plane.

"We didn’t have much space so we decided to create a small bump out with an arch feature which gave us added room to accommodate some shelving," continues Laura.

"Anytime you can add shelving you are also creating space for decor which adds even more visual interest. The vertical slats in the tile provide a bit of texture which keeps the tone-on-tone color palette feeling fresh." For a similar stool, we're into this Shaker Accent pick by Hearth & Hand™ from Target

4. Defining black geometric accents



(Image credit: Life Created for Living with Lolo)

Including dark defining accents and shapely components can bring a cool and expansive element to small neutral bathroom spaces. Mid-scale is a good option for a small bathroom tile to lift the surroundings too, and the geometric pattern itself adds design punch.

It accentuates the sculptural round wall mirror that comes with purpose too... "Mirrors not only add depth to the room but also reflect light, making the space appear larger and more inviting," shares interior designer Victoria Holly.

Together they bounce light and good design vibes all around for a very cool neutral bathroom space, even if it is a little on the narrow side.

Victoria Holly Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Victoria Holly Interiors Victoria Holly Interiors is led by experienced designer Victoria Holly, who boasts an impressive reputation in the field of interior design. With over a decade of experience, Victoria Holly is known for her artistic skill, meticulous attention to detail, and exceptional talent for curation.

5. Flowy aqua and gray shades



(Image credit: Life Created for Living with Lolo)

For flow, more favorite (but perhaps unexpected) hues are welcome for neutral color schemes for small bathrooms. Designers recently explained how gray can amplify a small space in some instances too.

Proof is in the bathroom design pudding (a real thing), see how Lauren Lerner of Living with Lolo Interiors throws off white and beige shades for something with more cool intrigue in the above.

Victoria is on board with this look, too: "Neutral doesn't have to mean entirely white or beige. Opt for soft, pale neutrals like light gray, soft taupe, or dreamy blue-grays for your walls, tiles, and fixtures. These colors will reflect light and create a sense of openness without making the space feel cold."

6. Vanilla hues



(Image credit: Lisa Romerein for Joshua Smith Inc)

Finally, we couldn't, not, include a little magnolia for a softer neutral small bathroom color scheme. Warm, vanilla-like, keep the hues rich by adding bathroom plants, and warm elements like we see in the artwork, and red bathroom rug (this cute diamond pick at Target is similar) and you will create a lofty and inviting ambiance ASAP.

FAQs

Are neutral bathrooms on trend?

Neutrals can be timeless in any room of the house, but it all comes down to how you approach the space. This will ultimately depend on how you use it and on the 'vibe' you want to create. "I think neutrals are definitely trending and great for small bathrooms that are highly used as they feel more peaceful and not overwhelming," says Amy Youngblood. "However, for smaller lower-use bathrooms such as powder rooms, I’m still seeing a lot of dramatic color and wallpaper."

Amy Youngblood Social Links Navigation Founder of Amy Youngblood Interiors Amy Youngblood creates stunning interiors that thoughtfully blend lifestyle and design preferences. With extensive experience in the Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio markets, as well as Northern Kentucky and beyond, Amy Youngblood Interiors continues to take the design world by storm.

How can I create room in a small neutral bathroom?

For more room, tap into the best small bathroom storage ideas. Victoria Holly shares a few favorites: "A wall-mounted or floating vanity takes up less visual space, giving the bathroom a more open and spacious feel." Wayfair has tons of floating vanities for bathrooms that will fit a neutral color scheme perfectly.

"It also provides additional floor space, making the room seem larger." Simple additions like woven baskets under or on open shelving. Keep fixtures streamlined where you can to free up square footage and bring a modern finish to the space too.

Hide towels Large Woven Basket Shop Target Price: $55.00

Neutral colors look great in any small space as light reflects off the bright tones and makes the room look larger. If you're going for something really subtle, some minimalist small bathroom ideas may work too. Just keep your bulky items down to a minimum and focus on what you really need to store in your tiny space.