6 expert-approved small entryway mirror ideas

Using small entryway mirror ideas to decorate nearby shelves and walls will make your hallway look brighter, more open, and serve more than one vital practical purpose.

From being able to do a final check before you leave the house, to cleverly reflecting natural light, our six great tips straight from the experts reveal how to best use mirrors in a small entryway for maximum impact.

Whenever we deep-dive into small entryway ideas with our panel of pros, mirrors are a go-to suggestion. With so many different shapes, sizes, and styles to pick from, our guide with pro-tips, DIY hacks, and shopping picks will transform your hallway.

Small entryway mirror ideas

Whether you're going all-out and decorating your small entryway or just want to buy something to change up the feel of it, you won’t go wrong with mirrors.

As well as scoping out ideas, we've also picked out some beautiful buys to match them.

1. Try a mirror with storage



(Image credit: West Elm)

When using small entryway storage ideas, clever, multifunctional decor pieces are the way to go.

“If your entryway is lacking in storage options, consider investing in a mirror with built-in shelves or cabinets,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen Social Links Navigation Interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials.



He says this will not only save space but also keep clutter such as coats, hats, and scarves at bay. If you already have a wall cabinet with an untextured front, you could secure a mirror onto it, for a quick DIY mirror with hidden storage idea.

For robust attaching, Real Homes editor Punteha van Terheyden, a determined and experienced DIYer, says, “Use a silicone adhesive such as the highly rated GE Household clear Silicone glue from Amazon to safely stick your mirror on. My experience with silicone glue has been fantastic, with it staying firmly put for three years since using it on the back of a door for a space-saving coat rack, and in constant use.

Punteha van Terheyden Social Links Navigation Editor of Real Homes Punteha van Terheyden has been a lifestyle journalist and editor for 16 years, and is obsessed with interiors. She loves learning how to DIY well to personalize the small, newly-built home she shares with her husband and daughter on a budget, tackling everything from plumbing to tiling, grouting, shelving and up-cycling.

Be sure to check the glue formulation and its intended purpose, as not all are suitable for every surface. Reading manufacturer advice on how much weight the glue can safely take will ensure your DIY mirror attachment doesn‘t come tumbling down.

Punteha adds, “A budget-friendly small entryway mirror idea if you don’t have amy spare mirrors or strong glue, is fixing a set of 12 flexible and self-adhesive mirror sheets from Walmart to your wall cabinet.“

60-day warranty Costway Mirrored Cabinet Mirror Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H57 x W14.5 x L13.5

Made from: MDF

Price: $99.99

2. See yourself better with LED lighting

(Image credit: VonHaus)

Having light-up mirrors isn’t just for Hollywood stars, you know. Add a touch of glamor to your entryway with a mirror fit for a celeb.

“I suggest using a mirror with built-in LED backlighting to add depth and dimension to your entryway,” says Jonathan Faccone, design expert and founder of HALO Homebuyers.

Jonathan Faccone Social Links Navigation Design expert and founder of HALO Homebuyers Jonathan Faccone is a design expert, real estate investor and developer. He is the managing member of Halo Homebuyers, a real estate home-buying company based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

He continues, “The soft glow of the light will create an inviting atmosphere and make the space feel larger.” This adds a contemporary and dramatic effect, as well as delivering on both style and functionality.

Expandable stand Ivybronx Oakleaf Modern Lighted Full Length Mirror Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H63 x W20

Made from: Aluminum

Price: $139.99

3. Make a statement with a gallery wall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Be extra sure you’re not leaving the house with any stains on you by using this striking small entryway mirror idea.

“Don't be afraid to think beyond one mirror,” says Mohammad Ahmed, interior designer and founder of The Home Guidance.

Mohammad Ahmed Social Links Navigation Interior designer and home expert at The Home Guidance Mohammad Ahmed is an interior designer and home expert. He did his bachelors degree in interior design at the University of Minnesota in 2013 and since then has worked as an interior designer in various companies, designing functional and beautiful spaces for clients.

He continues, “Create a gallery wall of various shapes and sizes, reflecting light and adding visual interest.”

To make sure the whole finish is cohesive, Mohammad recommends sticking to a unifying theme like metallic frames or vintage styles.

4. Place plants next to the mirror

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those of you who already have a mirror but want to zhuzh it up a little, adding a tall plant to the side could be a fun way to add a boho decor twist to your small entryway mirror idea, as well as inviting a little bit of nature into your home.

Jonathan says, “Adding an indoor plant next to a mirror strikes me as an excellent balance between nature and design. I have seen this combination makes a small entryway feel more open and lively.”

He recommends placing a tall, leafy plant next to a full-length mirror to not only add visual interest, but also reflect the natural elements in your decor. Vertical decor is also a clever way to make a small entryway appear bigger. We love a winning combo.

Low-maintenance Maia Shop Artificial Monstera Plant Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H47.24 x W31.5 x D31.5

Made from: Plastic

Price: $59.90

5. Find a secondhand mirror

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Vintage revival is a key TikTok interior trend, and one we love for its sustainability, and we’re using the nostalgic look everywhere from our furniture pieces, to our small entryway mirrors.

Mohammad says, “Embrace the rustic beauty of an antiqued mirror, as its imperfections add character and warmth.”

This will work especially well if you’re one for farmhouse decor ideas, or have a home with a quirky, eclectic style.

To find your own antique mirror without breaking the bank, search secondhand furniture stores like Goodwill, in your local thrift stores, or Facebook Marketplace, to find a unique, pre-loved piece to impress guests as soon as they walk through the door. Stuck? Our guide to the best places to buy vintage furniture online is packed with places to sniff out a vintage treasure.

6. Opt for a circular mirror

(Image credit: West Elm)

If your head is spinning around with all these mirror ideas, taking things back to basics and embrace simplicitly for a sweet, chic idea.

“Oval and round shapes tend to take up less visual space, making them perfect for smaller entryways,” says Ricky. “They also add a touch of elegance and softness to the overall look.”

They’re also versatile enough to move to other rooms in case you want to change things up in the future.

Hanging hooks Costway Wall Mounted Mirror Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W1 x D16

Made from: Glass, aluminum

Price: $39.99

FAQs

What are the best small entryway mirror ideas? The best small entryway mirror ideas are circular mirrors, vintage mirrors, storage mirrors, mirrors with plants, gallery mirror walls, and LED mirrors.

Is it OK to have a mirror in a small entryway? It's a great idea to have a mirror in a small entryway as they can reflect light, which can in turn make the smaller space appear bigger and inviting.

If you live in a small entryway with a particularly narrow shape and don't have space to place a mirror on its own or on furniture, be sure to hang it onto the wall. We love using these Command strips on Amazon to do this, as they're damage-free.

For those looking to add even more glitz to their small entryway, finding out how to make your small entryway look more expensive will give it a touch of luxe.