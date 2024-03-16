Spring table decor ideas we're loving — 7 styles you can channel in your home on a tight budget

You can use spring table decor ideas throughout your home to bring the season in without having to revamp the whole space.

From vintage plates to vase vignettes, there are so many beautiful ways to do this. We have asked interior designers and even a florist to find out what they use to decorate this space for everyday use and special occasions.

When searching for spring home decor, decorating tables big and small will immediately freshen up your home and make it look fabulous.

Spring table decor ideas we're swooning over

Whether you're looking for dining room ideas or for a smaller area of your home, going for table decor is a simple way to celebrate the season.

Our designers have suggested specific buys throughout, which we have shopped so you can start styling ASAP.

1. Go for vintage dinnerware

(Image credit: Pamela Nast)

Instead of going for cookie-cutter dinnerware, create a unique look on your table by playing with colorful, vintage-style decor.

“For spring, we love bringing freshness to the table. For this tablescape, we collected vintage plates and mixed them for unexpected drama,” explains Pamela Nast, interior designer at Pamela Nast Interior Design.

To create this Alice in Wonderland-esque look, head down to a vintage or second-hand furniture store and collect plates in different styles. You can also search Etsy for more unique additions to your table. We love this mix and match vintage plate bundle on Etsy.

She adds, “Each setting is a story of its own and will delight your guests as they select where they want to sit.”

2. Choose colorful glasses

(Image credit: Pollinated Flower Farm / Patricia Burke)

Say goodbye to bland, plain glasses, and say hello to pretty glasses that you’ll want to sip even water out of.

“On this table, we finished the place setting with colored Murano wine glasses and vintage champagne coupes,” says Van Anunson, florist and co-founder of Pollinated Flower Farm.

“We also added a touch of whimsy with pink napkins embellished with hellebores,” she adds.

You can mix and match these like Van has to create an eclectic look, or grab a matching set for a more cohesive look (such as these Bombay Tumbler Glasses from Anthropologie).

3. Opt for fresh flowers

(Image credit: iTen Designs / Aura Lake)

While we do love pampas grass decor and dried flowers, when it comes to spring, bright and beautiful blooms can’t be beaten.

“Fresh flowers bring the essence of spring indoors, infusing your space with vibrant colors and delightful fragrances,” says Ayten Nadeau, principal designer and founder of i-Ten Designs.

Van adds, “Vases filled with a mix of locally grown daffodils, freesia, hellebores, and ranunculus are our go-tos for spring table decor.”

She also suggests intertwining jasmine between vases and using your best candles to create a charming table runner.

4. Glow up with lighting

(Image credit: Sparkle Lighting)

Create a cozy, intimate atmosphere in your dining room by adding beautiful lighting to your spring table decor.

“I like to finish off settings with candles and a petite table lamp for added ambiance,” says Van.

In terms of candles, look for scents reminiscent of spring such as lavender and rose scents, as well as citrusy ones such as tangerine. Meanwhile lamp wise, we're loving this candy-colored Coosa Mushroom Lamp from Amazon.

5. Bring in fresh herbs

(Image credit: Kelly Challberg / Polina Pigulevsky / Atelier2721 Photography)

If you’re looking to impress your guests with clever dining ideas, give them a fun way to finish their dishes before they dive in with fresh herbs.

“Potted herbs are a charming and inexpensive way to decorate a dining table. I love them because not only do they look fresh, but they can be used for cooking too,” says Kelly Challberg, interior designer and founder of Draper Grey Interiors.

She recommends styling these with terracotta pots indoors (these Orceler Plant Pots from Amazon are adorable) because they’re budget-friendly and get better with age.

6. Paint with spring colors

(Image credit: Pure Table Top)

If you have an old dining room table that could use some love, you can always learn how to upcycle furniture and give it a coat of pastel paint (pastels are small space color trends for the year, FYI).

“Embrace the soft charm of springtime pastels to infuse your table with elegance and opt for yellows, blush pinks, and mint greens,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

Sand down the table, paint on your preferred color (you might need a couple of coats), let it dry, and decorate.

Alternatively, you could always throw on a tablecloth (we like this Threshold Cotton Chambray Tablecloth from Target) if you don't want to make a permanent change to your table.

Learning how to decoupage also opens up fab and fun upcycling opportunities perfect for your spring table decor.

7. Dress outdoor areas

(Image credit: iTen Designs / Amber Robinson)

You might be planning spring table decor ideas for your dining area or coffee table, but if you’re planning on hosting any outdoor parties, you might want to tablescape your outdoor furniture sets, too.

“When decorating tables outside, be sure to choose tableware which won’t break and which can withstand the weather if necessary,” explains Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

For example, this Wheat Straw Dinnerware Set from Amazon is perfect as it comes in a mixture of pastel and bright colors and is easy to use and clean.

You really can elevate your dining experience this spring with captivating table décor ideas that celebrate the season's beauty.

“Whether you prefer the romance of florals, the simplicity of monochromes, or the charm of a whimsical tea party, let your table reflect the vibrant spirit of spring,” Nina finishes by saying.

Once you’ve decorated your tables, you might also want to look for spring mantel decor ideas to complement them.