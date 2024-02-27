The scorching Ruggable x Bridgerton collab brings modern touches to regency style with its swoon-worthy home decor

Ladies and gentlemen of the ton, Ruggable x Bridgerton has just been unveiled to provide your home with a playful modern twist on Regency decor.

Whether you need a delicate accent for your bedroom or want to wow guests setting up shop in your living room, the collection offers plenty to love for all areas of your home. As a bonus, it's the perfect dopamine boost to welcome in spring.

If you're curious how to make a small space look luxe and fancy a nod to the seriously popular show's London setting in your home, this is the perfect chance. Someone please pass the exciting news along to Lady Whistledown...

A look inside Ruggable x Bridgerton

(Image credit: Ruggable)

From small entryway rugs to round rugs, Ruggable x Bridgerton features exclusive styles designed in partnership with the beloved and very steamy romance series. Shoppers — and fans — will be able to pick from five styles inspired by the series’ motifs, and six modern regency designs in a variety of sizes and shapes starting from just $119.

"We are embracing the romance and feminine glamor of the era, with a modern twist," says Emily Simmons, creative director of Ruggable. "Regency patterns, Rococo-inspired embellishments, and bold colors like these can make such a fun statement in the home while elevating any interior."

Regardless of what small space interior design trends you're planning to channel in 2024, there is bound to be something from the collab to suit your tastes: fresh floral prints, pastels, traditional textures, and much more.

What to shop

"As longtime fans of the Bridgerton series, we’re excited to create a collection that embodies the dreamy, opulent aesthetic of the Regency era, and bring it to the modern home," Emily adds.

Take a sneak peak a look at some of the pieces we're eyeing for our own space.

Bridgerton season 3 returns to our screens later this year. Part 1 will be released on May 16, followed by Part 2 on June 13. Make sure to style the sofa in your small living room to perfection and get cozy. We have a feeling a marathon is on the horizon.