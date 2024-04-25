Ruggable x Morris & Co. drops a new line for spring — see the "whimsical designs that celebrate the beauty of nature"

Fancy a trip to the English countryside? Ruggable x Morris & Co.'s latest drop will transport you without stepping foot outside of the house, and it's all available beginning April 25.

After the brands' initial collaboration in 2023, the powerhouses decided to join forces once again for 15 new pieces that celebrate spring. Expect rich prints, floral accents, and soft shades.

If you haven't already, it's time to reset your space for spring and add some rustic charm to your home.

See the new Ruggable x Morris & Co. drop

Ruggable x Morris & Co.'s latest collection, 14 indoor rugs and one doormat to be exact, lends itself to an old-school charm, and the pieces add the perfect finishing touch to any farmhouse bedroom idea and rustic living room aesthetic.

"Inspired by vintage botanical designs, this collection brings heritage design, reimagined for modern life in a soft, spring-centered palette," according to Ruggable. "Blooming with brand-new prints and delightful details, the whimsical designs celebrate the beauty of nature."

Whether you're in search of spring home decor ideas or want something more permanent for your space, these versatile, washable, and durable selections could fit the bill. Each option comes in a variety of sizes, and prices start at $129.

Real Homes staff writer, Eve Smallman, is already clearing her living room to make room for one of the collab's latest additions.

"I have my eye on the Meadow Street pattern, which I think will look gorgeous in my Scandi-inspired living room that's filled with indoor plants and flowers," she says. "I'm going to pair it with light wooden furniture, a gold floor lamp, and a soft pink couch, which will complement the tones and allow the pattern to really pop."

Sounds like the perfect combo to us! All that's missing is a cup of tea resting on a nearby table.

What to shop

Ready to execute those small living room ideas? Here's how to get the creative juices flowing:

