Nicola Coughlan's cocktail glasses serve up one of 2024's biggest design trends — designers say they’re “stylish and sophisticated”

Nicola Coughlan's cocktail glasses have made their way onto my must-buy list. I think they're perfect for glamming up regular drinks and are seriously versatile, too.

When scrolling through the Bridgerton star's TikTok, I spotted a fun video of her acting as Mrs. George (AKA Regina's mom) from Mean Girls, and my eyes were drawn to her gorgeous glasses. I've asked interior designers why they're a great choice for bar carts and how to bring them in at home in a budget-friendly way.

If you're looking to bring the latest interior design trends into your home, utilizing decor rather than going under full renovations is a clever way to decorate with them.

Why we're loving Nicola Coughlan's cocktail glasses

(Image credit: Nicola Coughlan)

Nicola Coughlan is known for her fun and playful personality on the red carpet and in interviews, so I’m not surprised to see her decor game matches this.

“The fishbowl shape of these glasses offers a whimsical touch, instantly elevating the visual appeal of any drink served in them,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

As well as this, the shape not only serves a style purpose but also enhances the practicality of them.

“The wide area of the glass allows herbs, fruits, and even ice spheres to be added to the drink flawlessly,” says Priyanshi Jain, interior designer and founder of Pixels & Spaces.

I also love the gold trim, which takes them from regular glasses to delivering all the Bridgerton design vibes.

She continues, “The gold trim on the rim adds a layer of luxury and refinement, making these glasses suitable for both casual gatherings and more formal occasions.”

This subtle yet striking detail catches the light beautifully, adding a touch of quiet luxury glam to your drink presentation.

How to recreate the look

Even though these vintage-style decor glasses can cost a lot of money, you can actually grab them even if you’re on a budget.

“I like looking at stores such as TJ Maxx and HomeGoods, as they offer various discounts on glassware and other unique items,” says Priyanshi.

I really love the Cupcakes and Cashmere Luster Gin Glasses from T.J. Maxx, which have been discounted to $10 for four (yes, really!) and have an iridescent finish.

She also suggests going to secondhand furniture stores and thrift stores to find amazing vintage gems that will enhance the vibe of your space.

“Another amazing option is to look for online marketplaces such as Facebook and OfferUp,” she says. “People often sell gently used items on these sites at much lower prices than the actual ones.”

For those who already have similar glasses at home or have found secondhand ones that need zhuzhing up, you can also get creative and DIY them.

“If you find plain fish bowl glasses that you love, consider adding your own gold trim,” Nina suggests.

She says food-safe gold paint (the Pebeo Porcelaine Paint from Amazon is non-toxic and comes in 22 different colors) can be applied to the rims for a custom, high-end look.



Nicola Coughlan’s cocktail glasses show how thoughtful design can enhance your cocktail experience.

“By exploring budget-friendly options and getting creative with DIY enhancements, you too can enjoy stylish and sophisticated cocktail glasses without compromising on quality or style,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you love vintage-style decor and celeb style, you may also like Jeremy Allen White’s mirrors, which are quirky and retro.