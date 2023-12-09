Etsy’s interior trends and color of the year for 2024 — how to bring them into your small space

Etsy’s interior trends and color of the year for 2024 are useful to know when decorating your home, as the site pioneers homewares made by creators across the world. This means that it's a great place to look for the latest trends.

Following interior trends and colors for the year can help steer your decorating for the year, which can help refresh your space. When adding trends, choosing independent designers is a really lovely way to support these artists and add character to your home.

Looking through the latest small space interior design trends and want to bring in some unique pieces into your home this year? We've spoken to Etsy’s trend expert to find out which styles it says to have on your radar, as well as how to style them in smaller spaces.

Etsy’s interior trends and color of the year for 2024

From small space color trends to bold patterns, these are the styles Etsy says will be huge next year. For each one, we've also picked out some buys from Etsy to help you get the look.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Denim decor

For those who love a vintage vibe, denim decor is a fun way to bring in texture. “Despite denim being in fashion for as long as any of us can remember, it's fairly new to the world of interiors,” says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert. “Denim is a timeless fabric with a casual, lived-in look, and brings an effortlessly cool, ‘70s look to a room whilst adding texture and interest.”

For a small space, Johnson recommends starting with a few soft furnishings, such as denim cushion covers or an area rug. “You could even upcycle an old pair of jeans or an old denim shirt to try out the look before committing,” she says. This is a trend you can be creative with. “There are over 16,000 denim home decor listings on Etsy for everything from wall art to upholstered furniture, and we’re expecting this to grow in the next year.”

2. Berry romantic

Etsy’s 2024 color of the year is all about bringing in the romance. Berry — a shade that blends rich reds and blue tones — can be thought of as a more refined version of the Barbiecore pink that dominated in 2023. Deeper than pink but softer than red, this gorgeous shade is versatile enough that it can be used in all seasons. In smaller homes, you can use it as a pop of color through decor accents like throw blankets and candles.

3. Bold artwork

While wall decor is an easy way to make your small space look more luxe, adding too many can make your space look cluttered. “One trend that I’ve seen lately is the decline of gallery wall ideas, as shoppers look to display art in different creative ways,” explains Johnson.

A gallery wall can make a space look cluttered and smaller. “Instead, I recommend playing with proportions — using smaller frames or artworks with space between them will make the wall look bigger.” If you’re looking for something more impactful, Johnson suggests picking one large piece to elevate and optimize the space.

4. Statement bathrooms

Even if you're stuck with white tiles in your rental, you can still make a statement with pieces like shower curtains or bath mats. “A small bathroom can have just as much impact as a large one with one or two items,” says Johnson. “I’d opt for beautiful and unique light fixtures to add visual interest to any sized room.” To get started, she suggests finding a standout piece that you love and centering the rest of your decor around it.

FAQs

What is Etsy’s color of the year for 2024? Etsy’s color of the year for 2024 is berry, which is a reddish-pink shade.

What are Etsy’s top trends for 2024? Etsy’s top trends for 2024 are denim decor, statement bathrooms, the color berry, and bold artwork instead of gallery walls.

Shopping on Etsy, rather than going on big-brand sites, will broaden out the interior pieces in your home, which will give it much more depth and interest. Its trends are a brilliant starting point for searching the site.