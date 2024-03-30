Purse storage ideas — 10 ways to keep yours pristine

Investing in purse storage ideas that keep your collection safe, organized, and in good condition is well worth it. Whether they’re costly or not, you want them looking their best — they can make or break an outfit, after all.

From chic purses and designer bags to chunky holdalls and slimline clutches, different shapes and sizes can make finding space tricky, particularly if your collection is on the larger side. We’ve quizzed the pros for their top tips, to ensure you store yours in style.

Storing purses behind closed doors is a practical option, but if you’re wondering how to organize a bedroom to showcase your style, we’ve got plenty of chic 'on show' ideas, too.

Purse storage ideas

Combining organization and aesthetics is a great tactic, particularly when organizing a small bedroom. Whether you prefer yours to make a style statement or remain clutter-free, we’ve got savvy closet organizers and bedroom storage ideas to suit both.

1. Use shelf dividers

Create a bespoke storage solution for your purses using clear shelf dividers. These Brightroom™ shelf dividers from Target are made from soft fabric and include built-in accessory hooks, handy for storing small shoulder bags or even organizing jewelry. Adjust them to fit different sizes and shapes to maximize shelf space.

“Grouping the purses by color will help you to quickly find what you are looking for. You could even incorporate other clothing and accessories, such as sunglasses and hats,” says professional organizer Lauren Saltman, founder of Living. Simplified.

Lauren Saltman, founder of Living. Simplified. As a professional organizer and founder of Living. Simplified., Lauren Saltman is an expert on decluttering and organizing. Whether she's organizing her home, a friend's office, or a client's bathroom, her resourceful approach yields happy clients.

2. Let them hang

“You want purses to maintain their shape, so avoid stacking bags on top of each other at all costs”, says personal stylist Erica Ball. “If you’re lacking shelving space, use a cubby-style hanging organizer to keep your collection neatly contained and off the floor, or opt for this sturdy acrylic purse hanger from The Container Store to keep your everyday bag within easy reach”.

Erica Ball, Personal stylist Personal stylist-to-the-stars Erica Ball has built up her styling career in LA over sixteen years. She now offers consultation in-person and virtually with individuals, helping them to curate a wardrobe they love to wear.

3. Show off your prized purses

If you’re organizing a walk-in closet, or you’re looking for a way to add pizzazz to your bedroom shelf ideas, why not make a display of your favorite bags? Whether it’s a stunning embellishment, a unique design, or a fancy shape that’s caught your eye, give it pride of place on this luxe acrylic handbag display stand, from The Container Store.

“Mix and match sizes, shapes, textures, and prints for an eclectic display that's as dynamic as your personal style,” says Heather Goerzen, Design Director at Havenly.

Heather Goerzen, Design Editor at Havenly Heather Goerzen is the design editor at Havenly, a one-stop interior design shop and service.

4. Protect purses with dust bags

Pricier purses require an extra level of protection to keep them in tip-top shape, as well as any out-of-season purses or those you don’t use regularly. Prevent them from gathering dust (literally) by investing in dust bags, like these from The Container Store. They come with an integrated label holder so you know what’s where.

“Add support inside each handbag by stuffing the duster bag with tissue paper or purchasing custom inserts (such as these purse pillows, from The Container Store). Doing so will ensure the bag doesn't crease or lose shape over time,” says Ashley Murphy and Marissa Hagmeyer, co-founders of Neat Method.

Ashley Murphy and Marissa Hagmeyer, co-founders of NEAT Method Ashley Murphy and Marissa Hagmeyer are the organization-obsessed co-founders behind NEAT Method. NEAT takes clients' homes from chaotic to composed, with their team of expert organizers creating beautiful, sustainable systems based on their client's needs and lifestyles.

Rotate bags at the start of a new season, to keep your style — and your bedroom ideas — looking fresh. You may also want to use dust bags when organizing shoes if you don’t have space for boxes.

5. Create cubbies

Cubby-style storage is useful for organizing purses individually or by category, depending on the size of your collection. Commission bespoke shelving or consider investing in a cubby-style unit and positioning it on the floor of your closet.

To maximize space, line each cubby with a clearline divided handbag cube, from The Container Store. The dividers can be arranged to hold four smaller bags, or two medium bags, or removed altogether, so you can adjust accordingly as your collection grows.

6. Use bins and baskets

If you haven’t got the space (or the budget) for a cubby unit, line existing shelves with baskets and bins to create a similar organization system. Opt for fabric-lined designs to prevent damage, or ideally clear plastic so you can see what’s inside at a glance.

Choosing lidded designs means you can stack, but it can look a little messy. For a sleek storage option, we love these SONGMCIS stackable shoe boxes from Target; technically designed as a shoe storage idea for small spaces, they work equally well for purses.

7. Make walls work harder

Utilizing vertical space is a great small bedroom storage idea, and has the potential to add aesthetic value to your small bedroom ideas, too.

“Incorporate decorative hooks along a wall to create a stylish yet practical display for your handbag collection”, suggests Heather. “Opt for unvarnished brass finishes for a sense of character and patina, antique black or bronze for a timeless effect, or more whimsical hooks to infuse your space with personality.”

If you want to take things one step further, Heather recommends using a pegboard organizer. “You can customize the layout to accommodate bags of varying shapes and sizes. Add a touch of glamor with metallic hooks or incorporate shelves and baskets for smaller accessories,” she says.

Utilizing walls is also a great way of keeping your favorite purses close to hand when organizing a small entryway. Combine with small entryway coat storage ideas to ensure a stylish exit.

8. Use the back of the door

Don’t forget the vertical space on the back of a bedroom door either – or your closet doors, for that matter. You can create plentiful purse storage opportunities using anything from simple Command Hooks to over-the-door hanging organizers.

“Choose one with baskets to hold bigger bags, or opt for a slimline design, like this Rebrilliant over-the-door shoe organizer from Wayfair, to stash smaller purses and wallets,” says Emily Lambe, Deputy Editor at Real Homes.

Emily Lambe, Deputy Editor, Real Homes I'm Emily and I'm the deputy digital editor at Real Homes. I'm here to bring you the latest decor trends, inspirational ideas, and the best budget-friendly buys. I live in a rented apartment, making the most of small spaces and using accent pieces to make things pop.

9. File away wallets and clutches

For slim-line styles such as wallets and clutches, a simple file divider, like this MDesign plastic purse divider from Amazon is perfect. Similarly to the file fold method when organizing clothes, it keeps them upright so you can see everything at a glance. “We also love that it allows you to grab one item without disturbing the rest,” adds Ashley.

Depending on the size of your bags, this storage idea works well when organizing a dresser. Line a deep drawer with Gorilla Grip slip-resistant drawer liners from Amazon, to hold your divider in place.

10. Make use of under-bed storage space

Free up space in your closet by stashing lesser-used purses in the dead space under a bed (rather than in the attic) so they’re close by and convenient should you need to access them in a hurry.

Easy-access roll-out drawers, like these from Walmart are great, but if you’re limited on floor space, investing in a space-saving ottoman-style bed frame is well worth it; as well as purses, you can use them to store shoes, out-of-season clothing and bulky linens, too.

If you haven’t got space under the bed don’t panic — choose stylish ‘on show’ storage to compliment your room’s decor, instead.

“We love to repurpose vintage trunks or suitcases as purse storage solutions”, says Heather. “Not only do these timeless pieces add a touch of nostalgia to your bedroom decor, but they also offer ample storage space. Stack them artfully at the foot of your bed or alongside a dresser for a touch of vintage-inspired elegance”.

FAQs

How do you store bags in limited space?

If decluttering your purse collection is not an option (we feel you) then implementing space-boosting bedroom organizers is your best bet. From purse hooks and over-the-door organizers to shelf dividers and under-bed storage, there are all manner of options, depending on what storage space you have available to you.

It’s tempting we know, but resist the urge to cram your purses — the last thing you want to do is damage them. Instead, consider splitting your collection. Dedicate prime storage space to your most frequently used purses, and store seasonal/occasional purses elsewhere.

How do I organize my purse collection?

“If you have a medium to large collection of handbags of various sizes, then having an organizational system set up in your closet will help you know what you have and prevent yourself from buying duplicates going forward,’ suggests Lauren.

“The simplest way to keep track is to use an app that allows you to include a photo, manufacturer, purchase price, color, size, and occasion. Beyond that, you'll need an actual storage system that allows you to see what you have," she says.

So, if you’re dealing with limited space and a growing purse collection, fear not. By rethinking your closet organization — and reshuffling your clothes storage ideas – it’s perfectly possible to make space for purses a plenty and keep them in perfect condition, too. Phew!