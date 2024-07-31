Sydney Sweeney's closet is the perfect blend of chic functionality and personal flair, according to interior designers

I'm always envious of Sydney Sweeney's closet because it's filled with gorgeous outfits I'd love to wear. But, it turns out that I'm also in awe of the dressing room space itself.

I've asked interior designers why the Anyone But You and Euphoria star's space works so well, and they're as in love as I am. They've delved into warm textures brought in by features such as the wooden panels, the honey-colored drawers, and the boucle stool, and explained how to replicate the look at home.

Whether you're looking for bedroom ideas that integrate getting-ready areas or have a whole room like Sydney (jealous, if so!), her space offers tons of inspiration.

Sydney Sweeney's closet effortlessly blends together form and function with elegance and efficiency.

“This stunning space, with its wall-to-wall mirrored doors featuring sleek round black inset handles, is as much about aesthetics as it is about utility,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“The mirrors, beyond providing a full view for outfit checks, ingeniously expand the room’s perceived dimensions and enhance the natural light,” she says.

This is a clever way to make a small room appear bigger, especially when placed near windows like Sydney’s closet, as this will bounce light around the room.

As well as doing this, she has chosen bright and warm Scandi-style colors throughout. “The closet's multi-toned wood floors are a striking feature, their vertical planks elongating the room and adding depth,” Nina says.

The wooden hues are varied, such as on the contrasting drawers that add to the cohesive color palette.

“The use of off-white and honey keeps the space from feeling monotonous while providing the functional value of ample storage,” explains David Silva, interior designer at HomRem LLC.

He also loves the roundness of the boucle stool, which provides a great contrast against all the clean lines throughout the room. “It helps keep the room from feeling too rigid, and is placed in a way to invite occupants to have a seat.”

“I would take it a step further and get one with storage to make your space less cluttered and more functional,” David adds.

All of this is given a serious glow-up with the multiple light sources, including perimeter ceiling lighting, which make sure the space is always well-lit. “This lighting, combined with the reflective surfaces and light color palette, keeps the closet bright and welcoming,” Nina says.

Shop our Sydney Sweeney closet edit

Tools included Sand and Stable Danae Buffet Sideboard Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H30.31 x W47.24 x D15.75

Made from: Wood

Price: $236.99 Bring mid-century modern style into your home just like Sydney with this two-toned beauty. It has six beautiful drawers with large capacities, making them ideal for storing all your clothes. Easy to remove Tivoli Self Adhesive Vinyl Floor Tiles Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W12 x L12

Made from: Vinyl

Price: $24.87 If you're renting or just want an easy way to bring 'wood' in, these tiles are a smart solution. They are also scratch and stain resistant, so you can use them everywhere from your walls to your floor. Comes assembled Lark Manor Thurleigh Storage Ottoman Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H18 x W18

Made from: Polyester, wood

Price: $129.99 This is a very close match to Sydney Sweeney's storage ottoman. As well as being a stylish and comfy place to sit, it also has plenty of storage, making it a brilliant choice for living rooms and bedroom storage ideas.

Sydney Sweeney's closet is a perfect blend of chic functionality and personal flair

“It’s a beautiful reflection of her impeccable style and is an inviting space to get ready and take selfies,” Nina finishes by saying.

Looking for more sophisticated celeb home storage inspiration? I also love Gigi Hadid’s office, which is filled with simple and sleek solutions.