Vanessa Hudgens’ storage organizers beautifully bring in her boho style — designers say they're a “chic and functional choice”

Vanessa Hudgens has been a style icon of mine ever since her High School Musical days. Now we're both adults, it's not just her clothing style I obsess over anymore — it's her interior style, too.

On her TikTok I spotted a set of beautiful woven organizers, which I think are such a clever way to hide away miscellaneous items while maintaining a room's style. I've asked interior designers why they so work so well, what you can use them, plus tracked down a very close match.

If you're looking for small space organization ideas that will blend seamlessly into your interior, Vanessa's solution is worth checking out.

Vanessa Hudgens is known for boho-chic looks (hello, Queen of Coachella!), which she has brought into her home with these clever organizers.

“These not only elevate the aesthetic appeal of her space but also serve a highly practical purpose,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina's Home Design.

The material brings in two of the year’s biggest interior design trends: sustainable design and coastal grandmother.

“Water hyacinth is celebrated for its durability and lightweight properties,” Nina explains. “Its natural, woven texture brings warmth and an earthy vibe to any interior, making it a favorite among those who seek to infuse their homes with nature.”

These also perfectly complement a variety of color palettes, ensuring that these organizers fit effortlessly into any decor scheme.

Because of this, you can use them in all different kinds of rooms when decluttering your home.

“For example, in the bathroom, woven baskets are ideal for storing extra towels, toilet paper, bath salts, candles, and other toiletries,” explains Rachel Stringer, design expert at Raleigh Realty. “They help keep countertops clear and make it easy to grab what you need, all while complementing neutral tile colors.”

She continues, “You could also use these as entryway storage, storing shoes, hats, gloves, scarves, and other seasonal items.” These help contain clutter and make it easy to grab what you need on your way out the door while adding warmth to the space.

You can also use them as a decorative accent in the home, adding warmth and texture to your space. Rachel suggests trying them on shelves like Vanessa, on coffee tables, and even on nightstands.

Shop the look

Three size options StorageWorks Wicker Tank Topper Basket Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H4.25 x W16 x D6.75

Made from: Water hyacinth

Price: $36.99 I've been squinting at Vanessa's storage boxes and I think these are a very close match. You get two in this set, so you can have them on one shelf like Vanessa or mix and match them around different rooms to create a cohesive look in the home. Space-saving StorageWorks Wicker Storage Baskets Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H6.25 x W10.5 x D14.75

Made from: Water hyacinth

Price: $36.99 This basket is super similar to Vanessa's storage organizers, but this has a handy handle that will make pulling it off of shelves a lot easier. It also comes with two boxes that allow you to separate different items within them, which is ideal for those wanting to maximize small space storage. Handmade Birch Lane Dovecove Wicker Basket Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H19 x W21 x D17

Made from: Wicker

Price: $69 If you like the natural, woven look but want to go for something bigger, this basket is also a versatile choice. I think it would work well as a living room blanket basket and as entryway shoe storage, but you can play about and try it anywhere.

Vanessa Hudgens' use of woven storage organizers is a masterclass in balancing style and utility.

“Whether you're aiming to declutter, add a touch of nature, or simply infuse your space with timeless elegance, they’re a chic and functional choice,” Nina finishes by saying.

Want to carry on scouting out inspo from the actor-turned-influencer? I also found Vanessa Hudgens’ coffee maker, plus budget alternatives.