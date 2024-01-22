Small entryway coat storage ideas — 5 stylish space-saving tips

You may think small entryway coat storage ideas can't be done, but we're here to tell you they can. Even in this tiny space, you can still hang up all your favorite jackets, making it a breeze to get out the door in style.

We've spoken with interior designers who are brilliant at space-saving solutions to find out how they keep coats in an accessible place in entryways, while at the same time not cluttering it up.

If you're looking through small entryway ideas and can't envision how all your jackets are going to fit in yours, we've got you covered like your favorite fluffy fleece.

Small entryway coat storage ideas

With the right tips and tricks, small entryway storage doesn't have to be a squash and a squeeze. We've also rounded up some helpful buys to help you get going with our expert's advice as soon as possible.

1. Use wall hooks

For those who are dealing with a teeny tiny space (we relate), you probably don’t have a lot of floor space. This is why you’ve got to look up, instead of down.

“Using vertical space is especially useful for those with narrow entryways,” explains Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

He continues, “Outerwear can be stored on wall-mounted hooks or a tall coat rack.”

You can also use these to elevate your entryway style — in a little space like this, every finishing touch counts.

“If you can find ones with eye-catching details, all the better. You can also try storing your off-season coats elsewhere in your home if you can,” adds Kathy Kuo, interior designer and CEO of Kathy Kuo Home.

For every season change, it’s worth decluttering your entryway by taking stock of the coats you have in it and seeing if you need them or not.

2. Hang up a pegboard or statement wall piece

We love pegboard ideas, as they’re so versatile and can store a lot in a small amount of space.

“A great idea to make use of wall space is installing a pegboard or statement wall piece, which allows for customizable storage options you can move around,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

He continues, “These add an interesting design element to your entryway, while also being very functional.”

As well as placing coats on these, you can also put keys, umbrellas, hats and anything else you may need to grab on your way out. This way, everything will be in one place, saving you from a last-minute dash for essentials.

3. Bring in an entryway bench

Choosing furniture with multiple purposes is always useful when decorating a small entryway.

“I like to place an entryway bench with storage below coat hooks and shelves,” says Ricky. “This not only provides seating while putting on shoes but also helps maximize the limited space in a small entryway and keep it organized and clutter-free.”

Ricky suggests choosing a bench with a cushion or cover to complement the overall design of your entryway.

You could even fold up coats you aren’t using in these, so you can easily get them if the weather takes an unexpected turn — it’s prone to doing this, after all.

4. Decorate with over-the-door organizers

Whether you’re living in a house or a cozy apartment, chances are you have a door in your entryway opening up into another room.

Artem explains: “You can utilize the rear side of this door by placing a hanging over-the-door-organizer or thin hooks, for a smart way to store light jackets and accessories.”

It’s not just coats you can use this trick for — you can even store hats in your small entryway with it. With an organizer with pockets, you could even hang shoes this way, too.

5. Combine with a console table

The art of small entryway coat storage isn’t just in how it’s placed, but what is positioned alongside it.

Artem says, “When placing coat storage solutions, I always try and combine these with a lower shelf console table to add extra sparkle to the space. This offers a designated place for decorative details, while the lower shelf acts as extra storage.”

For example, if you’ve hung up your coats, you could place a console table on the opposite side of the entryway, so it’s quick for you to turn and pick up whatever you need.

The key to clever coat storage in hallways is picking solutions with strength and style. Coats can be cumbersome, but you can blend them into your entryway decor by being mindful of these two aspects.

