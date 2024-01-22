Small entryway coat storage ideas — 5 stylish space-saving tips

These expert-approved small entryway coat storage ideas are just the ticket

Small entryway coat storage ideas are so useful. Here are two pictures showing this - one gray entryway with wall hooks and one beige entryway with hooks and a bench
(Image credit: Nkuku / Ted Todd)
Eve Smallman
By Eve Smallman
You may think small entryway coat storage ideas can't be done, but we're here to tell you they can. Even in this tiny space, you can still hang up all your favorite jackets, making it a breeze to get out the door in style.

We've spoken with interior designers who are brilliant at space-saving solutions to find out how they keep coats in an accessible place in entryways, while at the same time not cluttering it up. 

If you're looking through small entryway ideas and can't envision how all your jackets are going to fit in yours, we've got you covered like your favorite fluffy fleece.

Small entryway coat storage ideas

With the right tips and tricks, small entryway storage doesn't have to be a squash and a squeeze. We've also rounded up some helpful buys to help you get going with our expert's advice as soon as possible.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article. 

1. Use wall hooks

A gray entryway with wall hooks with shirts and a bag hanging off them

(Image credit: Nkuku)

For those who are dealing with a teeny tiny space (we relate), you probably don’t have a lot of floor space. This is why you’ve got to look up, instead of down.

“Using vertical space is especially useful for those with narrow entryways,” explains Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky
Artem Kropovinsky

Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.

He continues, “Outerwear can be stored on wall-mounted hooks or a tall coat rack.”

You can also use these to elevate your entryway style — in a little space like this, every finishing touch counts.

“If you can find ones with eye-catching details, all the better. You can also try storing your off-season coats elsewhere in your home if you can,” adds Kathy Kuo, interior designer and CEO of Kathy Kuo Home.

A picture of Kathy Kuo in a kitchen with a blue top on
Kathy Kuo

Kathy Kuo is an interior design expert and founder of Kathy Kuo Home, which is a premiere e-destination with a beautifully curated collection of luxury furniture and decor and interior design services.

For every season change, it’s worth decluttering your entryway by taking stock of the coats you have in it and seeing if you need them or not.

bsdonte Wood Wall HooksPolished
Bsdonte Wood Wall Hooks

Size (in.): H‎5.2 x W1.77 x L5.04
Made from: Wood
Price: $19.99 for six

Two wooden wall hook planks with metal hooksBudget-friendly
Dokehom Satin Nickel Wall Hooks on Board

Size (in.): H3.7 x W15.7 x D3
Made from: Wood
Price: $23.99 for two

Kamal Folding Multi-HookWipe clean
Kamal Folding Multi-Hook

Size (in.): H15 x W3.5 x L36
Made from: Mango wood
Price: $59.99

2. Hang up a pegboard or statement wall piece

A white entryway with wooden hanging hooks and a wooden bench with a box on it underneath it, and two stacked drawers on top next to cream upholstered seat

(Image credit: Destination Eichler)

We love pegboard ideas, as they’re so versatile and can store a lot in a small amount of space. 

“A great idea to make use of wall space is installing a pegboard or statement wall piece, which allows for customizable storage options you can move around,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

A picture of Ricky Allen in a suit
Ricky Allen

Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials.

He continues, “These add an interesting design element to your entryway, while also being very functional.”

As well as placing coats on these, you can also put keys, umbrellas, hats and anything else you may need to grab on your way out. This way, everything will be in one place, saving you from a last-minute dash for essentials.

A wooden pegboardEco-friendly
XAOMLP Wooden Pegboard

Size (in.): H7.6 x W15.2 x D7.6
Made from: Wood
Price: $33.90

A vertical wooden pegboard with a bag, plant, and headphones on itEasy to assemble
Xaohome Wooden Pegboard

Size (in.): H7.6 x W15.2 x D0.47
Made from: Wood
Price: $36.99

A white pegboard with shelves and boxes on itInstagram famous
SKADIS Pegboard Combination

Size (in.): H22 x W22 x D4.75
Made from: Metal
Price: $50.99 

3. Bring in an entryway bench

A small entryway with a white storage bench and white wall hooks with a bag and coat

(Image credit: Ted Todd)

Choosing furniture with multiple purposes is always useful when decorating a small entryway.

“I like to place an entryway bench with storage below coat hooks and shelves,” says Ricky. “This not only provides seating while putting on shoes but also helps maximize the limited space in a small entryway and keep it organized and clutter-free.”

Ricky suggests choosing a bench with a cushion or cover to complement the overall design of your entryway. 

You could even fold up coats you aren’t using in these, so you can easily get them if the weather takes an unexpected turn — it’s prone to doing this, after all.

A rectangular white bench with three brown storage baskets in itAssembly tools included
Beechcrest Home Painswick Canvas Storage Bench

Size (in.): H20 x W47 x D16
Made from: Wood
Price: $236.99

A beige cube storage ottomanCollapsible
Humble Crew Folding Storage Ottoman

Size (in.): H15.35 x W15.35 x D2.76
Made from: MDF
Price: $18.99

A wooden storage bench with drawers, shelves, and a white seatRustic style
HOMCOM Wooden Storage Bench

Size (in.): H19 x W27.25 x D13.5
Made from: Wood
Price: $88.99

4. Decorate with over-the-door organizers

A gold over-the-door organizer with an umbrella and bags on it against a white door

(Image credit: Target)

Whether you’re living in a house or a cozy apartment, chances are you have a door in your entryway opening up into another room.

Artem explains: “You can utilize the rear side of this door by placing a hanging over-the-door-organizer or thin hooks, for a smart way to store light jackets and accessories.”

It’s not just coats you can use this trick for — you can even store hats in your small entryway with it. With an organizer with pockets, you could even hang shoes this way, too.

A white over-the-door organizer with hooksNo assembly
Webi Over The Door Hook

Size (in.): H4 x W4 x L15
Made from: Steel
Price: $17.99

The Elfa utility wire rack with baskets and pegboards holding kitchen essentials including chopping boards, food wrap, condiments, oven gloves and apronCustomizable
Elfa Utility Wire Entryway Over the Door Rack

Size (in.): H80 x W17 x L5.25
Made from: Wire or mesh
Price: $106.05

A gold wavy over-the-door organizer with hooksOne-year warranty
Better Houseware Brass Over-Door Hook Rack

Size (in.): H3 x W8 x L15
Made from: Brass
Price: $22.99

5. Combine with a console table

A white entryway black console table with woven baskets underneath

(Image credit: @thatsophiahome)

The art of small entryway coat storage isn’t just in how it’s placed, but what is positioned alongside it.

Artem says, “When placing coat storage solutions, I always try and combine these with a lower shelf console table to add extra sparkle to the space. This offers a designated place for decorative details, while the lower shelf acts as extra storage.”

For example, if you’ve hung up your coats, you could place a console table on the opposite side of the entryway, so it’s quick for you to turn and pick up whatever you need.

A black console table with criss-cross sidesDurable
Zenstyle Entryway Console Table

Size (in.): H31.61 x W11.81 x L39.37
Made from: MDF, metal
Price: $49.48

A gold narrow console tableNarrow design
Aiden Lane Dillard Long Console Table

Size (in.): H30 x W56 x D8
Made from: MDF
Price: $107.99

A black console table with rounded edgesPowder-coated
Hearth and Hand Wood and Metal Console Table

Size (in.): H29.75 x W47.88 x D13.88
Made from: Metal
Price: $229.99

The key to clever coat storage in hallways is picking solutions with strength and style. Coats can be cumbersome, but you can blend them into your entryway decor by being mindful of these two aspects.

Now you've sorted your jackets, you might want to sort out your heels and boots. These small entryway shoe storage ideas are perfect for slipping into your space.

Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Staff Writer

Hi there! I’m a staff writer at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. 

