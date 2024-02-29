These celebs nail the unexpected red theory interior design trend in their homes — you can do the same from just $7

The unexpected red theory interior design trend is taking over homes and all over our social media feeds, so it's no surprise celebrities are dabbling with the interesting styling technique, too.

Whether it's a piece of furniture or a more subtle accent, pops of red shake up a room's vibe in the best way possible. We've spotted it in five celebs homes (including Kylie Jenner and Stanley Tucci) and we reveal how to recreate these A-lister red looks from as little as $7.

If you've been meaning to give the unexpected red theory a go, why not channel the trend the way our favorite stars have?

Unexpected red theory interior design moments from celebs

Using pops of red has been in the tool kit of designers for years, but the theory has seen a resurgence in recent weeks, becoming a popular TikTok interiors trend.

Red items have serious staying power and bring flair to any space. "The unexpected red theory is the idea that adding just one element of red, no matter how big or small, to a room where it doesn’t fit the overall color scheme, will instantly make the space look more elevated," Nishaa Sharma, social media editor at Real Homes tells staff writer, Eve Smallman.

We started seeing red when perusing Insta grids, and it looks like a lot of famous faces have latest interior design trends on lock.

1. Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens' dining table serves up a Scandi, minimalist flair and creates a calm atmosphere, but her red painting adds a pop of vibrancy to the neutral space.

2. Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale's Frenshe Interiors just teamed up with HomeThreads for a collection of California-cool decor: simple, modern pieces mixed with rustic touches. Given that she often works with neutrals, one of the popular small-space color trends of 2024, we were surprised to see red in her display of coffee table books, but we are here for it.

3. Kacey Musgraves

When scrolling through photos of the Deeper Well singer's Nashville digs, you'll notice she has some red glasses in her bar area, which are sure to inspire you to stock up on a few bar cart accessories.

4. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's bathroom tiles, emerald green Zellige tiles to be exact, got the design world talking for its bespoke appearance. But we're going to shy away from the green bathroom and hone in on the red painting she displayed in the dining room instead.

5. Stanley Tucci

Everyone's fave Hollywood star, Stanley Tucci, is never one to shy away from the kitchen. We love that he chooses to use his cookware collection to execute the unexpected red theory trend, serving in nice contrast to his distinctive blue-gray kitchen where he delights social media followers with his cooking videos.

Curious about more TikTok style trends? Bookshelf wealth is something literary lovers can appreciate. We'll tell you everything you need to know about the buzzword on your FYP.