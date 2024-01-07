Vanessa Hudgens' dining table nails 2024's top contemporary design trend – and we've found a lookalike for $4,000 less

Vanessa Hudgens' dining table is serving up major minimalist mood board vibes, in case you are searching for inspiration.

The actor and entrepreneur took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to show off her new furniture from En Gold, an Asian-inspired brand that delivers modern aesthetics and durable craftsmanship. Unsurprisingly, her comments section has since gone wild with praise for the chic look she's pulled together.

Vanessa's revamped entertaining spot also perfectly executes one of designers' favorite small space interior design trends for 2024, so we believe it only makes sense to borrow a few ideas for our own abodes.

"Vanessa Hudgens will always be the queen of timeless trends," says interior designer Nicole Cullum.

She certainly lives up to this title in her Christmas Eve snap, which is packed with achievable dining room ideas. Vanessa is pictured seated at her Paradis dining table from En Gold, which sells for well over $4,000 at Forom. For the budget conscious, we've found a lookalike table on Amazon for $500, below.

The table, which has a travertine top and concrete-look base, is the perfect choice for anyone trying to fit a dining table into a small living room without it looking bulky. But how to pull off a minimalist look while still creating a welcoming space?

Vanessa has complemented hers with Scandi decor-look wooden and white bouclé chairs and a block-print rug.

"The contrast of uncomplicated shapes with elegant details, plush fabrics, and neutral tones in the rug, stone, and wood create a refined and effortless look," continues Nicole.

One of the most popular small space color trends this year is multifaceted neutrals, which interior stylist Vivianne Chow suggests work brilliantly with texture and natural materials in a pared back space.

"[Vanessa] sticks to an overall neutral color palette for her dining room which results in a calming and inviting space," she says. "Her dining chairs are designed with a combination of textured boucle fabric and wood frame that results in a minimalist and Scandi-inspired look."

In the end, isn't calm and inviting exactly what we want? The actor complements the soft tones with a pop of subtle color, which you can see in her wall art and area rug.

Dining room rugs are essential and pull the whole look of the space together, according to Rotem Eylor, CEO and founder of Republic Flooring.

"Rugs with clean lines, geometric patterns, or a monochromatic color scheme complement the flooring and open up the room while staying true to the minimalist aesthetic associated with Scandinavian design," he says.

"Her chic travertine table has an understated elegance with its simple form and intriguing movement in the natural stone, " Nicole adds.

So, it's clear: if you are looking for modern dining room ideas in 2024, whether for a dedicated or open-plan, multi-purpose space, look to natural materials, curvaceous shapes and plenty of texture, balanced with blocks of color.