Ashley Tisdale's Frenshe Interiors teams up with HomeThreads for a chill West Coast-inspired collection

Ashley Tisdale, Frenshe, and HomeThreads have joined forces to launch Haven, a new line of California-inspired furniture for living and dining rooms.

The actor-turned-interior-designer's new collection brings sophistication without compromising comfort. From bouclé chairs and rattan sideboards, to an ecru polyester couch and dark wooden cabinets, Haven's selections focus on gathering spots in the home and evoke a modern, yet natural style.

If you're looking for small living room ideas, or honing your gathering spaces with small dining room ideas, you'll no doubt want to channel Haven's laidback essence.

The collab is coastal cool meets desert chic, and we couldn't love it more.

"I really like when pieces feel rustic and charming but have a clear modern point-of-view," Ashley says. "That’s the style that really speaks to me at the moment."

The pieces are also a good example of minimalism and neutral small living room ideas done right: you have a mix of textures, natural elements, and an overall airy, light feel. But make no mistake, that's not a sign of a dull space — far from it.

"It’s all about materials, design, and functionality," designer Nicole Cullum says of minimalism. "It's not bare bones but simplicity with purpose. Think about where you want your guests' eyes to land."

The Haven pieces offer style and practicality and if you pick these for your home, will no doubt draw visitors' towards the engaging items. Our expert shoppers love the hourglass concrete vase for a table centerpiece, and the contemporary green velvet chair for a pop of color.

