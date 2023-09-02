9 stylish coffee table books to update your decor for under $40

I’m always on the lookout for budget-friendly living room ideas because let’s be honest, homeware is expensive. Like, who has the funds to drop a couple hundred dollars on a new armchair, rug, or cans of paint?
An easy trick to give your apartment or dorm a mini facelift, though, is an eye-catching coffee table book. Placed on a table, bedside, or bookshelf, it’s gonna give your space that aspirational vibe, and they’re a good read, too.
Whether your aesthetic is colorful and bright, or more minimalist, there are plenty of gorgeous coffee table books — in fact, I think you’ll struggle to pick just one! Here, I’ve found nine books that are beautiful inside and out on everything from fashion and interior design to gardening and cookies, all under $40.
$30
All hail the fashion king! Lord knows, his fits live rent-free in my head and from his Gucci suits to that Met Gala sheer shirt, there’s nothing this boy can’t pull off. Let your fan-girling commence with this fashion biography of the one and only Harry Styles, detailing his most iconic looks and the stories behind them.
$38.99
Soho House, the member’s club with hotels and restaurants everywhere from New York to Nashville, is known for its on-point interiors, as illustrated in this big, linen-covered coffee table book. I love the soft, neutral cover and the big graphic font — it’s bound to stand out wherever you display it. Inside you’ll find interior inspo, but recipes for breakfasts, BBQs, and cocktails, too.
$30
If you haven’t checked out the Rifle Paper Co.’s pretty illustrations before, get stuck into the Florida-based company’s colorful stationery to make all of your back-to-work or college dreams come true. This book features drawings from the brand’s founder, Anna Bond, telling the story of everyone’s favorite girl who fell through the looking glass. Its burgundy cover has an autumnal feel, perfect as a transitional home accessory.
$38.49
Eugh, who doesn't wish they could live inside a Slim Aarons photo? The glamor, the fashion, the architecture! This iconic photographer captured the best of the swinging 60s and if I can’t afford one of his sought-after art prints for my walls, this coffee table book is the next best thing. Inside, you’ll find some of his most famous images for the ultimate aesthetic inspo.
$14.99
Even if you live in the middle of a city, Lauren Liess’ book will help you embrace nature in your space, no matter how big or teeny. This dreamy coffee table book is all about using earthy tones and natural materials. Welcome the outside in with interiors ideas like botanical artworks and rustic floral arrangements. If you like that natural, boho vibe, this is for you.
$27.50
How much are your roomies gonna love you once you get stuck into this pretty cookbook? Not only is the cover drool-worthy, but inside there are tons of recipes for everything from lavender cookies with white chocolate to brown butter chocolate chips. It’s got movie night written all over it and you’ll have time to perfect your favorite ones before winter.
$17.99
You can't go wrong with an art book and this stunning one about Andy Warhol is no exception. The vibrant cover is sure to make a statement in your living room, but the inside is just as good. With a 4.8-star rating and over 700 reviews, fans love this deep dive into the world-famous pop artist. See this collection of his most famous works inspired by advertisements, comic strips, and pop culture.
$30
Flicking through this book is a bit like falling into a TikTok scroll hole — you know it’s been too long, but you just can’t look away. Filled with colorful, ASMR-style abstract images of paint, these pages put together by artist Gerhard Richter are soothing for the soul. You could even take a page out and frame it on your wall — two homeware hacks for the price of one.
$19
Yas girl, this is the kind of book we all need sitting on our bookshelf, reminding us that every day is a new slay. In 2015, Sarah Knight blew our minds with her revolutionary thinking on, essentially, not giving a f*ck and this is the perfect coffee table update. Filled with hilarious quotes, pick it up when you’ve had a bad day at work or college.