9 stylish coffee table books to update your decor for under $40

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I’m always on the lookout for budget-friendly living room ideas because let’s be honest, homeware is expensive. Like, who has the funds to drop a couple hundred dollars on a new armchair, rug, or cans of paint?

An easy trick to give your apartment or dorm a mini facelift, though, is an eye-catching coffee table book. Placed on a table, bedside, or bookshelf, it’s gonna give your space that aspirational vibe, and they’re a good read, too.

Whether your aesthetic is colorful and bright, or more minimalist, there are plenty of gorgeous coffee table books — in fact, I think you’ll struggle to pick just one! Here, I’ve found nine books that are beautiful inside and out on everything from fashion and interior design to gardening and cookies, all under $40.