We love this about Troian Bellisario's living room — and design experts agree

In Troian Bellisario's living room, mixing comfort and style is the name of the game. We would happily sink into her cozy couch for a movie night any time.

The Pretty Little Liars star, and husband, Patrick J. Adams, recently shared their gorgeous Spanish Colonial revival home in Los Angeles with Architectural Digest and we just had to know why her gorgeous decor works so well together.

Of course, we fell in love with the decor in Trojan’s bright and airy living room, and tracked down similar buys to replicate her inviting style. Plus, our design experts weigh in with insightful small living room ideas inspired by Troian.

Troian Bellisario's living room

In a recent Instagram post, Architectural Digest shared a peek of the couple's immaculately designed living room as part of their Open Door video series on YouTube. The warm color palette and soft fabrics are great examples of how to make a small living cozy.

Why we love Troian Bellisario's living room

Trioan uses light neutral colors to brighten up a small living room. Sticking to a neutral color palette on the walls and furniture adds a soft warmth to the room and makes it feel cozy.

“The most obvious way to make a space feel cozy is to pick a color scheme that sets the mood when you enter the room. For me, this always means whites, neutrals, and soft colors,” says Gaelle Dudley, interior designer and founder of GLDesign.

The celebrity couple also utilizes boho decor with aplomb, adding a joyfully eclectic touch to the room. The patterned rug and rustic throw pillow add contrast to the neutral color palette.

"When using neutrals, it's important to add pops of color so the room doesn't look washed out or too uniform," says Real Homes content director, Lucy Searle.

Troian Bellisario living room buys

We shopped around for the best modern home decor to update your space with. We reckon Troian would approve of these cozy additions inspired by her lovely living room.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Set of two AEIOAE Pillow Covers Shop at Amazon Price: $13.99 Troian has some red accent pillows on her couch in a cool boho style. These budget-friendly options available on Amazon give off a similar effect without breaking the bank. Mid-century East Urban Home Upholstered Ottoman Shop at Wayfair Price: $147.99 Add some texture and intrigue to your small living room with this chic and functional footstool. The boucle fabric is soft and cozy, while the thick seat cushion provides comfort underfoot, and support when using as an additional seat for guests. 7 colors Ruggable Verena Amber Red Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: $219 Recreate Troian's color palette with this deep rug area rug. The best part is it's easy to take care of as it's water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable.

Stick to neutrals and pops of subtle color to recreate Troian Bellisario's living room. The warm beige she uses on her walls is one of the best colors to paint a small living room as it brightens the room and makes it look larger.

If you're looking for more celebrity inspiration, Troian’s PLL co-star Ashley Benson's bedroom bar cart beautifully mixes contemporary elegance and utilitarian design.