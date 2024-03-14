The Home Depot backyard and patio cleaning supplies we're stocking up on before spring

'Tis the season to tidy up, so get ahead of the game with The Home Depot backyard and patio cleaning offerings.

It's easy to get caught up mopping floors and decluttering closets, but don't forget outdoor areas, especially if it's been a harsh winter with tough weather conditions where you live.

As you begin to gather the best cleaning supplies for your spring detox, make sure to schedule your to-do list accordingly so that backyards, balconies, and beyond get some much-needed TLC.

Shop The Home Depot backyard and patio cleaning supplies

If you're brainstorming small garden ideas for spring 2024 or want to switch up those small balcony ideas before the warm weather hits, visit The Home Depot backyard section to get started. You can't execute a cute floral arrangement or set up shop with new balcony furniture without cleaning up beforehand, of course.

Start with the basics such asa Libman Floor and Deck Scrub Brush with Steel Handle, a Unger Microfiber Window Squeegee and Scrubber, a 10-inch AR Blue Patio Cleaner, and a Cuisinart Ultimate Griddle Cleaning Kit for the BBQ enthusiasts and get ready to feel like you're stepping into a completely new space.

While you're at it, be sure to review our expert-backed spring cleaning hacks as well as our guide to things cleaning experts always do in a small space to ensure that you never miss a beat.



Now that your space is spick and span, it's time to style it accordingly. We've rounded up festive outdoor spring decor ideas and spring porch decor ideas that will make your oasis feel delightful.