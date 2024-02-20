Tan France's kitchenette nails the hottest 2024 interiors trends — here's how to channel the look in your home

Tan France's kitchenette is the highlight of his newly renovated guest cottage, and we love the pastel perfection.

The space is warm and welcoming with soft mint cabinetry, marble countertops, and simple accents on the shelves, making it the ideal spot for many a Sunday morning brunch. We asked our panel of expert designers how to recreate the chic look without the celebrity budget or square footage.

If you're playing with small kitchen ideas for the new season, you'll be pleased to know that the Queer Eye star aces all of 2024's small space trends, and they're totally doable in your space.

Take a tour of Tan France's kitchenette (and newly remodeled guest cottage)

First things first, Tan certainly knows how to brighten a small kitchen with the use of pastels — one of the biggest small space color trends of the year and you can do it too.

"Engage in a delicate interplay of pastel hues like soft blush pinks, serene sky blues, and mint greens," interior designer Elizabeth Grace told Real Homes staff writer and resident trends expert Eve Smallman.

To find a simple yet statement-making minty green for your walls, test samples like Benjamin Moore's Italian Ice Green (2035-70) or Sherwin Williams' Green Trance in your own place. Then, you'll want to turn to one of the most beloved small kitchen trends of 2024 to get a similar look to the reality star's: open shelves.

"The open shelving concept in small kitchens offers a practical and visually appealing way to maximize storage and display items," designer Sofia Naranjo shared with Real Homes.

We recommend starting with something like the Ebern Designs Floating Shelves from Wayfair, which come in a variety of sizes and finishes.

One thing we couldn't help but notice, in addition to cookbooks, white dinnerware, and a vase of hydrangeas, is some copper home decor in Tan’s gorgeous guest cottage.

"Copper has always had that timeless, vintage vibe that adds a warm, metallic glimmer to your kitchen decor," interior designer Nicole Cullum, founder of Color Caravan, has previously told us. "Unlike your stainless steel appliances, pots, and pans, copper can be left out as a decorative element that adds rather than subtracts from your kitchen decor."

All of it is topped off with gorgeous marble countertops, which might not necessarily be something that you can install easily, cheaply and without hassle if you're a renter.



Fortunately, we've spoken to experts about DIY countertop projects using marble parchment paper from Wayfair to help you achieve a similar aesthetic to Tan's. Plus, at $4 per square foot, you cannot go wrong.

By implementing these style choices and elements, soon you'll be reaping the benefits of a colorful small kitchen like Tan's.

Meet the experts

Sofia Naranjo Social Links Navigation Interior designer Sofia brought her passion for helping remodel homes from her native Ecuador. Sofia has begun her own operation under the Sofia Naranjo Interior Designs banner, continuing to provide exceptional service to her clients. Sofia has worked with developers, restaurateurs, and celebrities to provide exceptional designs and help make dreams into reality.

Elizabeth Grace Social Links Navigation Interior designer Elizabeth Grace is an interior designer who was born and raised in Philadelphia. After receiving her degree in Interior design from the University of Notre Dame, she moved to New York to pursue her dream of becoming an interior designer. Her passion drives her to create a platform to share her experience and facilitate her audience.

Nicole Cullum Social Links Navigation Interior designer Nicole Cullum is an interior designer in Taos, New Mexico, and the founder of Color Caravan, a charming hand-painted line of wallpaper, textiles, bedding, and home decor. No matter what she's styling, she gladly offers her clients a wide range of options to work with.

Shop the look

One of the best ways to ensure your kitchen looks like Tan's is by keeping things neat and organized. We asked pro organization experts how to organize a small kitchen quickly and how to maximize space in a small kitchen for an extra boost in the decluttering department.