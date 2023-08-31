JSYK copper is back: celebs are loving it and so are we

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While for many copper (aka, the world’s oldest metal) is one of the more underrated metals, for me it’s my all-time favorite hue, and I’m not alone. It turns out that celebs like Ashley Benson and Olivia Rodrigo are just as obsessed with copper as I am, that is if their homes are anything to go by.

The wonderful thing about copper is how instantly warming the burnt hue is, adding a sense of comfort and coziness to the space — whether that’s through accent lighting, li’l accessories, or statement pieces.

Copper doesn’t just look pretty either, it has symbolic properties too. Due to being a great conductor of heat (one of the reasons it’s so popular for pans), copper actually symbolizes warmth and energy, and also signifies luck and good fortune. So naturally, having elements of it around your home can only aid your good fortune, right?

If you’re looking to add a pop of cozy copper with its distinct hue to your home this fall, you’ll be pleased to know that I’ve scoured the internet for all of the cutest copper home picks and rounded them up for you to pick from.

Best copper home decor