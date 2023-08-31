JSYK copper is back: celebs are loving it and so are we

While for many copper (aka, the world’s oldest metal) is one of the more underrated metals, for me it’s my all-time favorite hue, and I’m not alone. It turns out that celebs like Ashley Benson and Olivia Rodrigo are just as obsessed with copper as I am, that is if their homes are anything to go by.
The wonderful thing about copper is how instantly warming the burnt hue is, adding a sense of comfort and coziness to the space — whether that’s through accent lighting, li’l accessories, or statement pieces.
Copper doesn’t just look pretty either, it has symbolic properties too. Due to being a great conductor of heat (one of the reasons it’s so popular for pans), copper actually symbolizes warmth and energy, and also signifies luck and good fortune. So naturally, having elements of it around your home can only aid your good fortune, right?
If you’re looking to add a pop of cozy copper with its distinct hue to your home this fall, you’ll be pleased to know that I’ve scoured the internet for all of the cutest copper home picks and rounded them up for you to pick from.
Best copper home decor
$56
This bottle is is just SO PRETTY. There are plenty of basic copper water bottles to pick from but this one, with its intricate engraved pattern, is a total cut above. *BRB, just running to add one to my cart*.
Was $155, now $63.99
The perfect balance of modern and minimalist, this copper-based lamp is simple but elegant. The copper-hued tapered silhouette base adds a wonderful sense of warmth and coziness.
$59.99
Ok, so they're not solid copper, they're stainless steel plated with copper, but the effect is the same. For adding a li'l pop of copper to your space, these hexagonal coffee coasters are totally dreamy.
Was $180.99, now $79.95
How gorgeous are these solid copper hammered mixing bowls? They're totally giving dreamy country kitchens. Use them to whip up ultra-light eggs and when not in use, display them as li'l accents in your kitchen.
$38.97
These copper mugs are a much more stylish choice for drinks than a basic glass tumbler. I have a set at home and yet I've just added these to my cart too as they're just SO CUTE. Whether you're making cocktails or crafting the prettiest fall drinks, these copper mugs are guaranteed to be a winner.