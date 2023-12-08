I got a preview of Shay Mitchell's Christmas decorations — how to recreate the professional look

Shay Mitchell in red dress against white background
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Emily Lambe
By Emily Lambe
published

As soon as I saw Shay Mitchell's Christmas decorations I knew I had to track down some glam ornaments to recreate her tree. 

The Pretty Little Liars star posted a preview of her Christmas tree on TikTok, decorated by a celeb-fave professional decorator. The stunning tree is the display of my dreams, plus she shows off a handy ornament organizer. 

I was fresh out of Christmas decorating ideas until Shay's tree came across my FYP. See how to recreate the look on your fresh or faux Christmas tree at home.

Shay Mitchell's Christmas decorations

If you're looking for Christmas tree decorating ideas, try a celeb-inspired idea this year to nail a super glam look. Shay Mitchell posted a sneak peek of her luxurious tree being set up by professional decorator Jeanna Crawford, aka @jeannaloveschristmas

In the video, Crawford has a handy ornament storage bag nearby while decorating, like this Christmas accessories storage bag available on Amazon. A helpful tip for keeping all your decorations on hand while you're deep in the decorating process.

Crawford is certainly a celeb favorite as she also worked on influencer, Desi Perkin's Christmas decorations, too. The stunning traditional Christmas decor embraces classic colors and finishes while feeling really sophisticated and elegant.

Speaking of influencers, Jackie Aina's Christmas decorations have a similar luxury vibe to fit the festive mood.

How to recreate Shay Mitchell's Christmas decorations

I'm loving Shay's over-the-top tree and while it may seem like a big investment, you can still pull it off in a tiny room. After fitting a Christmas tree in a small space, you'll want to look for red, gold, and copper ornaments and decorations in metallic finishes. 

"You can easily take a standard Christmas tree to the next level by really embracing a maximalist style," says Real Homes content director, Lucy Searle. "You can recreate Shay's look with oversized ornaments that will really stand out."

Shay also completed her tree with velvet ribbons, oversized lantern ornaments, and plenty of warm string lights. 

If you're working with a faux option, it might be worth cleaning your artificial Christmas tree before starting to remove any dust or debris that has been collected over the years.

Lucy Searle
Lucy Searle

Lucy Searle has written about interiors, property, and gardens for over 30 years. Lucy is now Content Director across Homes & Gardens, Woman & Home, Real Homes, and Ideal Home. Lucy is a serial renovator and also owns rental properties in the UK and Europe, so brings first-hand knowledge to the subjects she oversees.

Best buys to recreate the look

I shopped around for the best items to recreate Shay Mitchell's Christmas decorations. The good news is there are plenty of options to choose from with everything from Walmart Christmas decor to more upscale finds.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Pre-Lit LED Artificial Christmas Tree PencilPre-lit
1. LED Artificial Christmas Tree

Price: $99

Copper Christmas decorationsVintage look
2. Serene Spaces Antique Copper Ornaments

Price: $25

Luna Bazaar Mercury Glass Mini Ornamentsset of six
3. Luna Bazaar Mercury Glass Mini Ornaments

Price: $10.90

Red velvet ribbonLuxe
4. Aimudi Red Velvet Ribbon

Price: $15.99

Red Christmas ornaments in pack36-count
5. TranquilBliss Christmas Ornaments

Price: $11.50

50-Count Warm White Mini LED Battery Lights - white christmas lights on green wireWarm
6. 50-Count Mini LED Battery Lights

Price: $14.98

Lately, I'm really into celeb-inspired decorating ideas, like Candice King's quirky Christmas tree decorations. Celebrity and influencer decor is a great source of inspiration because you'll find an assortment of styles and preferences to look through. 

But before you throw up your tree and call it a day, make sure you're not making one of these small-space Christmas decorating mistakes like failing to test your Christmas lights or starting without a plan.

Emily Lambe
Emily Lambe
Deputy Editor

Hey! I’m Emily and I’m the deputy digital editor at Real Homes. I’m here to bring you the latest decor trends, inspirational ideas and the best budget-friendly buys. I live in a rented apartment, making the most of small spaces and using accent pieces to make things pop. When I’m not writing, I’m usually doing yoga, eating chocolate or working on my skincare routine.

