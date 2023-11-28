Jackie Aina's luxe Christmas tree decorations are seriously elegant — here's how to get the look

Jackie Aina's luxe Christmas tree decorations have made me rethink my whole festive decorating game. Her combination of red and gold metallic matched with natural elements looks super elegant, while still looking really cozy and inviting.

Jackie is known for being a beauty influencer, with over 3.5m subscribers on her YouTube channel and over 1.9m followers on her Instagram feed. She's known for her videos that teach and give confidence to women of color. Her fabulous makeup looks are super glam, so I'm not surprised that her festive home decor matches this vibe.

Looking through Christmas decorating ideas and want to make your Christmas tree look regal and refined? I've spoken to our deputy editor who absolutely loves the holiday season about what makes Jackie's tree so special, plus picked out some buys to help you get the look.

Why we love Jackie Aina's luxe Christmas tree decorations

When decorating your tree, you just can’t go wrong with styling it with a Christmas color scheme. “The sophisticated palette of red, gold, and white give it a cohesive feel that’s chic without looking too over the top,” says Emily Lambe, deputy editor of Real Homes.

This is not only brought through with round ornaments and string lights but also natural elements like pine cones and berry branches. “The gold-brushed pine cones could easily be made at home as a DIY Christmas decoration idea, by picking your own off the ground at a local nature reserve, washing them, and then finishing with a glittery gold paint,” she adds. The crisscross shaped decor could also be made at home, with recycled wood, white paint, and string.

Finally, the cherry on top — or shall we say, the star on top — is the elegant take on the traditional tree topper. “Instead of going for a cliché five-pointed star, Jackie has gone for a star with slimline points.” Emily says that this would work particularly well on a tree in a smaller home, as it would add the illusion of more width.

Even if you don’t have a large tree like Jackie’s, you can still copy the fundamentals of this look with a smaller tree to get a similar effect. You could even match your Christmas wreath with the same color palette and natural textures to create a unified look throughout your home. This is an easy way to make your home feel more festive.

Get the look with these luxe-looking Christmas decoration buys

Loving Jackie Aina's luxe Christmas decorations, and want to style your tree in a similar way? Here are three buys that will help you do just that on a budget.

Indoor use only 1. Wondershop Glittered Pinecone Ornament Set Shop at Target Price: $3 for eight That price isn't a typo — these really are that good a price. if you'd rather just buy the pinecones ready-painted, these glittery pinecones are a low-effort, low-cost option. Target shoppers love them, saying they work especially well on smaller trees. 6ft. long 2. Gomaty Red Berry Christmas Garland Shop at Walmart Price: $19.99 This Christmas garland is an easy way to add pretty red berry stems onto your tree. It also has pinecones on it, which you could always spray paint gold to match Jackie's. You could always grab a couple and use one on your entryway bannister, to tie the two rooms together. Three dimensional 3. TenWaterloo Silver Glittered Star Christmas Tree Topper Shop at Amazon Price: $43.99 Bring a modern touch to your Christmas tree with this silver star. It's so much more eye-catching than a regular topper, thanks to its contemporary metal points. It's also foldable, so you can store it away easily after the festive season is done.

Whether you go for a red and gold palette like Jackie or go for a different look scheme entirely, sticking to just one color scheme when decorating your Christmas tree is an easy way to make it look chic and well-styled.

