Candice King's quirky Christmas tree decorations are perfect for bringing personality to your festive decor

Candice King's quirky Christmas tree decorations are proof that you don't need to have everything coordinated in order to have a cute and colorful tree. Over on her Instagram, she decorated her tree with her daughters in the most wholesome video, which showed them adding decorations with lots of personality.

Candice is known for her role as Caroline Forbes in The Vampire Diaries, as well as her role as the same character in The Originals. More recently she's known for being an influencer on Instagram, with over 10m followers, along with hosting the popular podcast A Superbloom Podcast. However, what I'm currently obsessed with is how she's brought her cozy aesthetic to her Christmas tree.

Looking for Christmas decorating ideas and think colorful and cute decor is the way to go for you? I've chatted to our deputy editor who loves the holidays about why bringing personality to your tree is a good idea, plus picked out three buys to help you get the look.

Candice King's quirky Christmas tree decorations

If you're looking for Christmas tree ideas for the holidays, here's why you should go for fun and personal decorations.

Why we love Candice King's quirky Christmas tree decorations

Whether you have a maximalist interior or just love decorating with bold hues, bright Christmas decorations are a vibrant choice. “The multi-colored fairy lights paired with the pom-pom garlands add an immediate pop of color to Candice’s Christmas tree, even before she’s added anything else,” says Emily Lambe, deputy editor of Real Homes. If you want to go for a more minimalist Christmas decor look, you could just decorate the tree with these.

If you would rather go all-out, choosing playful decorations is the way to go. “These can be from characters of TV shows and films that you like or even traditional Christmas icons like gingerbread people and candy canes like Candice has chosen,” Emily explains. You could also add your or your kids’ favorite animals — for example, Candice’s tree has dinosaurs on it.

Candice has also paired her decorations with different colored ornaments, to add even more dimension to the tree. “The multi-colored metallic ornaments and the disco ball ones will catch the light, making the whole room shimmer even when you haven’t got your fairy lights on,” Emily adds. The stripy ornaments also add a whimsical touch to the whole ensemble.

If you’re on the fence about going for an Instagrammable, chic tree or going for one that really showcases who you are, Candice’s tree is proof that you can add personality to your tree without compromising on style.

Add personality to your Christmas tree with these three buys

Want to add playfulness to your Christmas decor? Here are three buys that will help you do that like Candice King.

Handmade 1. Every Day is Christmas Glass Blown Ornaments Shop at Amazon Price: $12.99 for two How adorable are these dynamic dinosaur decorations? The bright neon colors will pop against any Christmas tree color. Amazon shoppers say that they're nicely painted, a good size, and come well-packaged. Lightweight 2. Jiakai Silver Disco Mirror Ball Decorations Shop at Amazon Price: $11.99 for 24 These little decorations will add a subtle sparkle to your branches — but you don't even need to just use them on the Christmas tree. Hang them on doorknobs, cluster them on your coffee table, or even place them around your bar cart. Top-rated 3. Hot Air Balloon Monogram Ornament Shop at Anthropologie Price: $34 If you're looking for adorable decorations, Anthropologie's holiday collection is a great option to look at, as it has literally everything. You could grab a few of these with your family's initials, so you all have your place on the tree.

Bringing your personality to your Christmas tree will not only add style to your space but has an added bonus. “Having a tree that’s reflective of you and your family will also create a brilliant conversation starter for guests,” Emily finishes by saying.

Searching for even more celeb-inspired Christmas tree ideas? Jackie Aina's luxe Christmas decorations are so sleek and will make your place look festive and refined.