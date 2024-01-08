Sabrina Carpenter's mid-century office chair offers 'retro charm', say design experts

Sabrina Carpenter's mid-century office chair has officially convinced us to throw our boring gray ones in the trash. The singer was spotted working on songs in her retro office chair in an Instagram story, and we immediately fell in love.

The singer is known for her sparkly outfits and fun lyrics, so it's no surprise she's brought this playfulness to her home decor game. We've chatted to design experts to find out why they love the design and how you can style it in your place.

When looking for small office ideas, don't be afraid to think outside the box and bring color in, like Sabrina has. Having a chic place to work in may even inspire you to do your best work.

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Sabrina Carpenter's mid-century office chair

Shopping for the best office chairs? If you want to marry together fabulousness and functionality, a sleek chair like Sabrina's could be the way to go.

Why we love Sabrina Carpenter's mid-century office chair

If plain old black does not go with your creative small office idea vibe, you could go for a pop of purple like Sabrina for an aesthetic WFH office chair set-up.

“The muted mauve seat adds a touch of sophistication, conveying a chic yet understated elegance,” says Guillaume Drew, interior designer and CEO of Or & Zon.

He continues, “This hue is versatile enough to blend in, yet distinctive enough to stand out in a small office set-up. The gold accents serve to elevate the design by introducing a luxurious edge to the mid-century aesthetic."

Guillaume adds the gold accents inject a sense of glamor without compromising on the clean and crisp lines this design period is known for. It’s not just the colors our experts are swooning over, though.

“For a small home office space, this chair offers clean lines and retro charm without overwhelming the room,” says Keely Smith, lead interior designer at JD Elite Interiors.

Keely would style it with crisp white shelving, a brass desk lamp, and throw blankets, or accent pillows in complementary tones of blush, taupe, or emerald green. These saturated jewel tones are a small space color trend for 2024 and will add richness to your home — an easy win to create a luxe look in your small space.

If you want to copy Sabrina's mid-century look in general in your home, Keely has some seriously stylish ideas.

“For clients wishing to emulate this look, I often suggest layering in vintage-inspired geometric prints, marble-topped accent tables, and plush area rugs,” she says.

Get the look with these buys inspired by Sabrina Carpenter's mid-century office chair

Love Sabrina's seating style and want to bring this into your place? These will help you do this.

Easy to assemble 1. Tina's Home Velvet Home Office Desk Chair Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H33.5 x W22.8 x D23.2

Made from: Polyester

Price: $189.98 For those wanting a traditional look, this Amazon office chair has all the comforts without compromising on design. With a tufted back, rolling feet, and a swivel function, it'll step your WFH game up a gear. Reversible styling 2. Velvet Trova Pillow Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): H22 x W22

Made from: Cotton

Price: $68.60 If you already have an office chair you just can't bear to part with, you can still add color to it by adding a throw pillow. We love this purple one as it matches Sabrina's chair, but it does come in four other colors. Assembly tools included 3. Etta Avenue Avianna Tufted Wingback Chair Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H36.5 x W29.25 x D27.5

Made from: Velvet

Price: $226.64 How comfy does this chair look? It has gold legs and curved arms, giving it such a sumptuous finish. It could even work as a living room chair or as an accent chair in a bedroom.

By adding a colorful chair like Sabrina’s to your office, not only will you have a plush accent, but you'll also have a seat that's comfortable enough to work in 9-5. Want even more WFH inspiration? Try Ashley Tisdale’s cozy office chair.