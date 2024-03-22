Magnolia by Joanna Gaines x Loloi just dropped new rugs and throw pillows that will elevate your living room game

New textiles? Yes, please! Magnolia by Joanna Gaines x Loloi's extensive new collection will give you lots to choose from

Joanna Gaines in a living room amongst Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi collection it's neutral styled
(Image credit: Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi)
Jump to category:
Danielle Valente
By Danielle Valente
published

If you weren't planning a spring refresh, the new Magnolia by Joanna Gaines x Loloi drop will certainly change your mind. 

The latest line of rugs and throw pillows is officially live and features a classic Fixer Upper aesthetic we can't resist. True to fashion, the collection is stylish, airy, and inviting -- all of the necessities for a successful gathering space. 

If you need a new direction for your small living room ideas, Jo's happy to lend her expertise and take your look to new levels. 

Browse the new Magnolia by Joanna Gaines x Loloi collab

A post shared by Loloi (@loloirugs)

A photo posted by on

Ideal for neutral small living room ideas and minimalist small living room ideas, Magnolia by Joanna Gaines x Loloi is considered a celebration of "brown-toned neutrals and vintage-inspired motifs along with elegant navy and aqua colors for a timeless selection of styles." Yes, please!

The release includes five new rug collections, Charlie, Gigi, Jones, Mona, and Nico, ranging from $200-$1,500, as well as three new throw pillows starting at $49 and offered in a variety of sizes and colors. 

Gigi is the line that most screams "Jo" due to its subtle shades and vintage-inspired motifs, but Charlie's ticking lines is particularly attractive due to its easy-to-clean material and indoor/outdoor capabilities (ideal if you're also brainstorming small backyard ideas for 2024.)

 The delightful Magnolia by Joanna Gaines x Loloi line is now available

 on Magnolia, Wayfair, and Amazon, to name a few retailers.

 As you're embarking on these easy upgrades for your small living room, don't pass on the spring Magnolia home buys, as they're a perfect complement. And let's be honest, you *definitely* have blooms at the ready for the customer favorite Green and White Distressed Vase from Magnolia

What to shop

There's certainly a lot to love with Magnolia by Joanna Gaines x Loloi, but here are a few beauts to help you start that refresh: 

Gigi denim rug in blue and whiteOEKO-TEX® certified
Gigi Denim Ivory Rug

Price: Was from $59, now from $44.25
Dimensions: From 2'7" x 4'

Gigi is a power-loomed area rug with classic elegance and two-toned texture.

Mona oatmeal rug with neutral medallionsPolypropylene and polyester
Mona Oatmeal Multi Rug

Price: Was from $79, now from $59.25
Dimensions: From 2'6" x 4'

Neutral is the moment, and this framed design with traditional motifs and medallions in soft shades executes the style perfectly.

Bryn throw pillow in a neutral color Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x LoloiCross-hatch design
Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Bryn Throw Pillow

Price: Was $47.99, now $29.99
Dimensions (in.): 22 x 22 

Made of  84% cotton, 14% polyester, and rayon, this simple yet stunning throw is the perfect accent for any couch or chair.

Can't get enough of Jo and her impeccable style? Understandable! We swooned over Joanna Gaines' farmhouse tablescape recently, and the sweet setup will inspire you to prepare a romantic dinner for two. 

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

Latest

SPONSORS