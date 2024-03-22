Magnolia by Joanna Gaines x Loloi just dropped new rugs and throw pillows that will elevate your living room game

If you weren't planning a spring refresh, the new Magnolia by Joanna Gaines x Loloi drop will certainly change your mind.

The latest line of rugs and throw pillows is officially live and features a classic Fixer Upper aesthetic we can't resist. True to fashion, the collection is stylish, airy, and inviting -- all of the necessities for a successful gathering space.

If you need a new direction for your small living room ideas, Jo's happy to lend her expertise and take your look to new levels.

Browse the new Magnolia by Joanna Gaines x Loloi collab

Ideal for neutral small living room ideas and minimalist small living room ideas, Magnolia by Joanna Gaines x Loloi is considered a celebration of "brown-toned neutrals and vintage-inspired motifs along with elegant navy and aqua colors for a timeless selection of styles." Yes, please!

The release includes five new rug collections, Charlie, Gigi, Jones, Mona, and Nico, ranging from $200-$1,500, as well as three new throw pillows starting at $49 and offered in a variety of sizes and colors.

Gigi is the line that most screams "Jo" due to its subtle shades and vintage-inspired motifs, but Charlie's ticking lines is particularly attractive due to its easy-to-clean material and indoor/outdoor capabilities (ideal if you're also brainstorming small backyard ideas for 2024.)

The delightful Magnolia by Joanna Gaines x Loloi line is now available

on Magnolia, Wayfair, and Amazon, to name a few retailers.

As you're embarking on these easy upgrades for your small living room, don't pass on the spring Magnolia home buys, as they're a perfect complement. And let's be honest, you *definitely* have blooms at the ready for the customer favorite Green and White Distressed Vase from Magnolia.

What to shop

There's certainly a lot to love with Magnolia by Joanna Gaines x Loloi, but here are a few beauts to help you start that refresh:

Can't get enough of Jo and her impeccable style? Understandable! We swooned over Joanna Gaines' farmhouse tablescape recently, and the sweet setup will inspire you to prepare a romantic dinner for two.